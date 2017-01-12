Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Fury at Azaria verdict is Israel's Trump moment

By       Message Jonathan Cook     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 51910
Become a Fan
  (18 fans)
- Advertisement -

From The National

Israeli soldier Elor Azaria convicted over Hebron death
Israeli soldier Elor Azaria convicted over Hebron death
(image by bbc.com)   License   DMCA   Details

The United Kingdom has Brexit. The United States, an incoming president Trump. And Israel now has Elor Azaria. It may not have the same ring, but ultimately the turning point could prove as decisive.

Two fallacious narratives have greeted the army medic's manslaughter conviction last week, after he was filmed firing a bullet into the head of a wounded and helpless Palestinian, 21-year-old Abdel Fattah Al Sharif.

    The first says Azaria is a rotten apple, a soldier who lost his moral bearings last March under the pressure of serving in Hebron. The second -- popular among liberals in Israel -- claims the conviction proves the strength of Israel's rule of law. Even a transgressing soldier will be held accountable by the world's "most moral army."

    In truth, however, the popular reaction to the military court's decision was far more telling than the decision itself.

      Only massed ranks of riot police saved the three judges from a lynching by crowds outside. The army top brass have been issued bodyguards. Demands to overrule the court and pardon Azaria are thunderous -- and they are being led by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

      - Advertisement -

      Azaria is no rogue soldier. He is "everyone's child," according to much of the public. The unexceptional nature of his act is vouched for by the complete indifference of his colleagues as Azaria pulled the trigger. Polls show overwhelming support -- 84 percent -- for Azaria among 18- to 24-year-olds, the age of Israel's conscript army.

        The trial, meanwhile, reflected not the law's sanctity -- it is 12 years since the last soldier, a Bedouin, was convicted of manslaughter. It revealed only the growing pressures on Israel. Cameras in phones are making it harder to cover up soldiers' crimes. By prosecuting Azaria in a case where the filmed evidence was unequivocal, Israel hopes to ward off war crimes investigations by the International Criminal Court.

          As Israeli columnist Nahum Barnea noted, Azaria's defense team also erred. Riding a wave of populist indignation, they accused Azaria's superiors of lying and bullying. Prosecutors had already reduced a murder charge to manslaughter. The court would probably have settled for convicting a repentant Azaria of misusing a firearm. But given the defense's framing of the case, the judges had to choose: side with the soldier or the army.

            Like Brexit and Trump, Azaria's trial exposed not only a deep social fissure, but also a moment of transition. Those who see a virtuous system punishing a rotten apple are now outnumbered by those who see a rotten system victimizing a hero.

            Polls show the Israeli public's faith plummeting in most institutions, from the courts to the media, which are seen, however wrongly, as dominated by the "extreme left." Only the army is still widely revered.

            - Advertisement -

              That is in part because so many Israeli parents must entrust their sons and daughters to it. To doubt the army would be to question the foundational logic of "Fortress Israel": that the army is all that prevents Palestinian "barbarians" such as Sharif from storming the gates.

              But also, unlike those increasingly despised institutions, the army has rapidly adapted and conformed to the wider changes in Israeli society.

                Rather than settlers, we should speak of "settlerism." There are far more settlers than the 600,000 who live in the settlements. Naftali Bennett, leader of the settlers' Jewish Home Party and education minister, lives in Ranana, a city in Israel, not a settlement.

                Settlerism is an ideology, one that believes Jews are a "chosen people" whose Biblical rights to the Promised Land trump those of non-Jews such as Palestinans. Polls show 70 percent of Israeli Jews think they are chosen by God.

                Next Page  1  |  2

                 

                - Advertisement -

                View Ratings | Rate It

                www.jonathan-cook.net

                Jonathan Cook is a writer and journalist based in Nazareth, Israel. He is the 2011 winner of the Martha Gellhorn Special Prize for Journalism. His latest books are "Israel and the Clash of Civilisations: Iraq, Iran and the Plan to Remake the Middle East" (Pluto Press) and "Disappearing Palestine: (more...)
                 

                Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


                Go To Commenting
                The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

                Writers Guidelines
                Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
                Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
                - Advertisement -

                Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

                American liberals unleashed the Trump monster

                Mandela: a Dissenting Opinion

                Tide Turns against Israel: Pariah Status and Isolation Lie Ahead

                Why Gaza must suffer again -- The four guilty parties behind Israel's attack

                Mr Netanyahu is king of a world of perpetual fear

                Forget Iran, It's Israel's Nuclear Gun Pointed at Obama's Head

                Comments Image Post Article Comment

                These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

                • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
                • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
                • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
                Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

                Comment:   

                You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

                Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
                 
                Username
                Password

                Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.                 		First Name
                Last Name

                I am at least 16 years of age
                (make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
                No comments  Post Comment

                 
                Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

                 