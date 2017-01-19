- Advertisement -



Donald Trump on his way to Become Commander-in-Chief of the National Security State

- The Great American Perpetual Motion War Machine -



Of all the major actions taken by presidents since 1945, it is surely President Harry Truman's decision to sign off on the 1947 National Security Act(NSA)--thereby giving rise to the National Security State, the so-called 'military-industrial complex' (MIC)--that has triggered the most unremitting, far-reaching and profound blowback for America, its allies and the rest of the world.

Few would argue that in order to expand and perpetuate its monolithic existence, there's much to show for the investment of blood and treasure this "complex" has exacted. This to say little of the propaganda, lies, corruption, debasement of the public good, and 'divide, conquer 'n rule' abuse of power and privilege that have long sustained it, or the environmental, social, cultural and economic destruction, geopolitical instability, abject futility and all too human suffering, tragedy and farce that's been its hallmark. As an exemplar for the Law of Unintended Consequences hard at work, this decision doesn't simply tick all the boxes; seventy years later, the 'gift' just keeps on giving.

The inescapable reality is that there are some extraordinarily powerful folks the like of which insist to this day this is the way it should be, with some doubtless seeing it very much how it was always meant to be. President Barack Obama's tenure was ample evidence of this prevailing, depressing reality. They will resist by any and all means open to them, attempts by anyone to question or challenge the status quo, much less any serious efforts to reverse its course. Which is to say, no one should expect any divestment by the U.S. in the machinery of war after January 20.

Notwithstanding what president-elect Donald Trump said on the campaign trail about scaling back America's commitment to foreign wars, defusing the tensions between Moscow and Washington, developing better relations with key international partners, and curbing the 'coups and colour revolutions' crowd, there is much to be concerned at how foreign and national security policy and military doctrine will play out under his administration. Regardless of what Trump does or says, such is the collective psychopathology of the Great American War Machine, it retains a relentless momentum all of its own that will move forward inexorably with or without his cooperation, and/or he and/or any of his team even knowing about it. We might even say, with or without him at all!

For William Engdahl, there's "no good side" to what we will experience under Trump, and he seems to take this view not necessarily because of who Trump is and what he might or might not do. Engdahl isn't buying the feverish talk of elements of the national security state pulling out all stops to thwart his presidency or even prevent his inauguration. Even if he doesn't know it himself, 'Trump was put into office to prepare America for war', albeit one he says Wall Street and the military industrial complex aren't presently in a position to win. For Engdahl then,

'[T]rump's job will be to reposition the U.S. for them to reverse the trend to disintegration of American global hegemony, to, as the Dick Cheney, Paul Wolfowitz Project for the New American Century put it in their September, 2000 report, "rebuild America's defenses."'

Finian Cunningham suggests Trump is being (White?) 'house-trained' as it were . His view is that the ruling elite is using 'media orchestration and dirty tricks' to ensure its desired election result prevails, which is 'a hostile policy toward Russia, China and the rest of the world', serving of course U.S. corporate interests. After observing the 'shift' by Trump and his people toward a 'more frosty stance' on all things Russia, Iran and China (evident in secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson's confirmation hearing testimony and that of his fellow nominee for defense James "Mad Dog" Mattis), Cunningham suggests a 'coercive taming process' is in play within the Beltway, with, he notes unnervingly, 'sinister implications for supposed US democracy'. He had this to say:

'[I]t's a truism US presidential winners are determined by elite corporate power, the Deep State military-intelligence apparatus, and their controlled news media conglomerates. In Trump's case, the outcome appeared to be an exception. So now [Trump] is being 'processed' to produce the desired 'result.''

From Harry Truman to Donald Trump at least then, if not before, well might we say, [that] falling into line with the powers that be whilst preparing America for war has been part of the presidential job description. No sooner for example had Truman stopped one war with two very large bombs, he then set in motion another war that went on for 45 years, the very one for which the national security state was ostensibly established to fight. The rest we might say is "history" except, as we'll see it is not, with most presidents viewing their lasting legacy through the prism of warlike enterprise.

We'll return to Trump and the present soon, but for useful context and perspective, we should revisit some post World War Two--or more specifically, Cold War--history.

- Where Have all the Wise Men Gone? -

Throughout the Cold War, by any measure George Kennan was a towering figure in the geopolitical firmament, a crucial player in the realm of Cold War foreign policymaking. Of Kennan, historian Wilson Miscamble remarked that '[o]ne can only hope that present and future makers of foreign policy might share something of his integrity and intelligence'.

Given how U.S. policy has played out since Kennan's heyday, it is difficult to think of too many folks who've measured up in this respect. To be sure this "integrity and intelligence" was evident when he appeared to question the myth/delusion of American exceptionalism, suggesting that, '[the] tendency to see ourselves as the center of political enlightenment and as teachers to a great part of the rest of the world strikes me as unthought-through, vainglorious and undesirable.'

Born in 1904 in Minnesota and educated at Princeton University, Kennan was a 'Kremlinologist' and Cold War intellectual and policy wonk, one of the so-called Wise Men of American statecraft. He was the key architect of the 'containment' principle, the cornerstone of the rules of engagement by which America sought to manage (that is contain, but not directly confront) the purported Soviet menace. Broadly defined, said "menace" was Communist-inspired, 'full-spectrum domination' of the Big Blue Ball, attended by the overthrow of capitalism and the purging of the bourgeoisie, represented by the much-reviled capitalist power elites. It was of course this much-touted existential threat that inspired and defined the Cold War itself; for almost five decades it informed international relations and shaped the geopolitical landscape. As noted, under the aegis of the NSA it both justified and precipitated the establishment the 'complex'.

