From Russia, With Love

From Mike Malloy Website

The Trump Countdown begins, as more and more Americans are waking up to the realization that we have a paranoid-delusional sociopath slouching toward the Oval Office. And Vladmir Putin is already pulling his tangerine strings. Every single US intelligence agency believes Russian hackers interfered in our election to put Trump in the White House, but Trump's Tremendous Transition Team defiantly refuses to acknowledge this fact. Congress, on the other hand, is less skeptical.

Sen. Lindsay Graham (R/SC) recently claimed that 99% of US Senators believe the Russians interfered with our election and there would be repercussions, possibly with sanctions.

But, as Politico reports, King Trump put an end to all that crap.

"'I think we ought to get on with our lives,' the president-elect said during an impromptu exchange with reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort, with boxing luminary Don King standing next to Trump as he answered questions.

"'I think computers have complicated our lives very greatly. The whole age of computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what is going on.'"

The "whole age of computer?" My God, he may be dumber than Dubya. Uh, we know this is your first real job, Mr. Trump, and you probably aren't up to speed on the latest office equipment and all that, but computers help us with our lives ... they're only complicated if you are an idiot trust-fund tyrant fascinated by reeeeeeeeeeally tall buildings, probably because you have small ... hands.

How far will the Senate go to stop Trump from inviting Putin into our hard drives? It's going to be interesting.

And then there's Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lambasted John Kerry yesterday after Kerry ratcheted up criticism of his government, including its commitment to settlement building in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and for abstaining from a UN vote condemning these actions as illegal.

Netanyahu added that he "looks forward to working with President-elect Trump" and lawmakers from both parties "to mitigate the damage this resolution has done, and ultimately, to repeal it."

So there you go. Vlad and Bibi and Trump, oh my!

www.mikemalloy.com
Kathy never expected a career in radio as a talk show producer. Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Kathy was completing her nursing degree when in 2001 - in an emergency - she was asked to fill in as the producer of Mike's program. Within a few (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

