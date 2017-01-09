Refresh  
From Russia With Love: Donald Trump

What the GOP has become
It's a new year, new administration, maybe even a new dusk before the darkness, but anarchy at 2017 Inauguration would be a bloody self-destructive pendulum swing and a miss reaction, to the demagoguery of a reality faker saluted at mob ruled political rallies - and most of the people, some of the time, are much better than such chaos in the street.

So be reasonable, remembering no matter the obstacle, there's always the option to: Peacefully assemble -- then see how they constitutionally run.

When at the helm of our Ship of State, we position financially craven opportunists, blood sucking hero worshipers blinded by the glitter of a fool's gold - right arms in salute to touch his graven image - we the humanitarian nation of hope, recognizing our mistake in judgmental judgement reject with the clarity of reasonable review, fact checking and human decency.

However, we abuse hope if our only faith is in waiting for those who trumped their voting privilege, or pathetically too apathetic to vote at all, suddenly experience an Epiphany in time to un-Right our mind-set, stop settling for settlements avoiding court jester appearances, admit the human truth in melting glaciers and, eject he who satisfies cravings by grouping 140 characters.

Infringing on the freedom of the press, we see how they run a country like bankrupt businesses.

Our Revolution, will reverse Right Wing direction of Koch head deregulation, sexual prejudice against LGBTQ community, dehumanizing the disabled, celebration of racists, secession from stewardship of a clean livable environment and the rise again of white supremacy.

Emancipate also, our social and informational foundation, by insisting our news media cease and desist wallowing in redundancy thinking news is telling us what they think we should be thinking. That's not investigative reporting, but gossip a la round table. We need more Jack 'Joe Friday' Webb, Just the facts, ma'am, and less Tabloid competition .

When our thinking is left to us, we see how they run with deception.

We can rely on our 45th president to increasingly be his own worst enemy, but our resistance can't wait for the 115th to admit enough is enough.

Indivisible is produce of First Amendment, confirming, because all politics is local, the one thing an elected official craves more than Wall Street handouts and K. Street acceptance is: our vote for their re-election.

So, invade City Councils, County & School Boards, State Legislatures, governors' mansions, Offices of House Representatives and the U. S. Senate -- and in peaceful ensemble, dissolve Trump's superficial infrastructure.

Only the taken for granted expect Trump to listen, but the wise will engage in massive displays of paying close attention to every word he says and all he fails:

It could also be someone sitting on their bed that weights 400 pounds

Russia, I hope you'll be able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing

Julian Assange

The "Intelligence" briefing on so-called "Russian hacking" was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

