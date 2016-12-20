Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

From Fox News to Fake News: Propaganda vs.Truth and The Struggle to Save Our Cultural Soul

By Ron Nilson
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Modern Wasteland
Modern Wasteland
(image by Ron Nilson)



People need good lies. There are too many bad ones. -Kurt Vonnegut

Politics, Money and Culture

Politics, money and culture have become bound together in an immense Gordian knot. Many accept this perverse relationship as normal. However, it is not normal, and the co-mingling has produced an intractable force which exploits society's willingness to substitute pleasure and power for value and meaning.

Besides having aesthetic value, the arts are legitimately used to raise awareness and help resolve issues that affect society. But they are also used as a means for achieving crass political ends.

Politics (the act of influencing actions and policies for the purpose of gaining and keeping power) has become like something straight out of a Kurt Vonnegut novel. Current events bear an uncanny resemblance to the writer's comically addled characters and absurd story lines. The line between reality and satire has become so blurred, it's sometimes difficult to tell which is which. Add to this the current phenomenon of "fake news", and another layer of insulation distances the public from the whole truth.

Culture (the self-expression of a society through the humanities and science) has become a debris field, contaminated by an unending stream of success-toting false prophets, and littered with victims of the insatiable appetite for money and power. Culture ought to be a beacon of truth, creating a vital mythology of place and time that speaks from and to the human soul. Politics/government can be used to either empower or hinder society's engagement with that truth.

The present reality is a Political-PopCulture, a toxic symbiosis, with each using the other as fodder for propaganda to further cynical purposes and selfish ends. What the Political-PopCulture presents as truth is a fraud. It is the arts in service to aggregated power. That same power props up and manipulates a pseudo-culture based on fads, appetites and the lowest common denominator in social craving - all done to sell the latest non-essential or worthless superficiality.

In reality, it is censorship. It represents the suppression and subversion of authentic self-expression.

Media Mania

Having a constitutionally guaranteed free press is supposed to mean having access to media which is not restricted by censorship in political, ideological or cultural matters. At its best, it would empower authentic self-expression by exposing the fraud created by those in power. But the powerful know that suppression of a free press - which includes creating media outlets which blatantly present propaganda as fact (Fox) - is the most effective way to manipulate public opinion.

Special interests also work hard to prevent transparency in government. We know from history that governments which lack transparency are in for trouble. And our recent history has demonstrated a disturbing aversion to the disclosure of "secret" information (Edward Snowden). Thus the question: just what is "big media" ignoring or being restrained from reporting?

Ironically, a seemingly simple idea like government of, by, and for the people will mean different things to different people. The Tea Party member in Kansas and the Democratic Socialist in New York have very different interpretations. Even as ideologies debate the definition of "person", Citizens United endows corporations with personhood, which further erodes the ideal of a representative government already under siege by special interests and big money. It's all good for the Political-PopCulture and its beneficiaries, but it is soul-killing in its effect on society as an organic system.

The appearance of what's called alternative media (not to be confused with the Alt-right), including citizen journalism and collaborative journalism, is one response to what some believe is the sell-out by big media outlets to the power brokers. Many are militantly iconoclastic with distinct axes to grind. Some have been exposed as fronts for the fake news movement. It's too soon to know how effective these alternatives will be in the long run. Personally, I have found value in some, but absurdity as well.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

http://illusionsrevolt.blogspot.com

Retired, reformed capitalist, recovering consumer, artist, self-published poet, spiritual growth and animal rights advocate, Reiki master - originally from New Jersey, now living near the great urban experiment called Detroit with wife, dog and
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Ron Nilson

  New Content

Refuse to be seduced by the lure of an easy, mindless, synthetic, and superficial way of life. Reject group-think. Refuse to blindly follow the lead of the pseudo-culture's manipulation.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 6:16:19 AM

BFalcon

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 15 fans, 3 articles, 12075 comments


Reply to Ron Nilson:
Thank you, great advice.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 3:31:06 PM

Ron Nilson

Reply to BFalcon:
Thanks for reading and commenting. Always appreciated.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 5:15:09 PM

Timothy Boon

  New Content

Nicely written. Thank you.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 11:08:33 AM

Ron Nilson

Reply to Timothy Boon:
Appreciate the comment/compliment! Thanks for reading.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 5:16:15 PM

Mike Zimmer

  New Content

Not too sure what the "alt-right" phrase signifies - perhaps just propaganda, but the alternative media includes left, right, libertarian, paleo-conservative, progressive, liberal, socialist, ..., extreme, moderate, sanity, lunatic fringe, .... , what have you. Many opinions, many views, a great many diametrically opposed views on the world. Sometimes, some of them may actually stumble on parts of the truth. Some may be shilling for some other party, some may be expressing honest belief. I have been sampling a broad range of them for many years now. I don't think than anyone has a monopoly on the truth, but it is good to get past the filters of the mainstream media.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 4:50:57 PM

Ron Nilson

Reply to Mike Zimmer:
Couldn't agree more. Thanks for commenting.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 7:01:48 PM

BFalcon

Reply to Mike Zimmer:
Alt right generally stumbles on alt truth.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 7:21:43 PM

Ron Nilson

Reply to BFalcon:
Good one! I like that.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 22, 2016 at 12:16:09 AM

