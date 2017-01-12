- Advertisement -



The patterns are clear, Trump is a dangerous man. Most of us realize this, and have realized it. This danger speaks to his desire to stifle free speech and the empowerment of people in the US and ultimately the world.

It is interesting to me that Fox News, a rival of CNN, is blasting Trump for his criticism of CNN. I never thought I would have any respect for Fox. This gave me more respect. Thus, life changes.



Based on the article below, I am asking the reader to introspect, "Could it be that Trump is wanting a culture without a free press?" What does that mean to news outlets such as OpEdNews?

The answer needs to be spoken by whoever reads this. Silently or in the comments.

The ultimate question is, do we remain silent or do we say "NO MORE!" Consider the following article on Yahoo! Then do your own research....what do you see emerging from the "powers that be?" Meanwhile, I say to the reader, "We are the power we seek." Perhaps it is truly time for us to foster bottom-up culture as per Rob Kall's idea? Can we empower ourselves instead of being reliant on The MAN?

For more information regarding Fox, CNN and Trump;

