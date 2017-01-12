Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Fox News Defends Rival CNN Against Trump

Monopoly Board
Monopoly Board
The patterns are clear, Trump is a dangerous man. Most of us realize this, and have realized it. This danger speaks to his desire to stifle free speech and the empowerment of people in the US and ultimately the world.

It is interesting to me that Fox News, a rival of CNN, is blasting Trump for his criticism of CNN. I never thought I would have any respect for Fox. This gave me more respect. Thus, life changes.

Based on the article below, I am asking the reader to introspect, "Could it be that Trump is wanting a culture without a free press?" What does that mean to news outlets such as OpEdNews?

The answer needs to be spoken by whoever reads this. Silently or in the comments.

The ultimate question is, do we remain silent or do we say "NO MORE!" Consider the following article on Yahoo! Then do your own research....what do you see emerging from the "powers that be?" Meanwhile, I say to the reader, "We are the power we seek." Perhaps it is truly time for us to foster bottom-up culture as per Rob Kall's idea? Can we empower ourselves instead of being reliant on The MAN?

For more information regarding Fox, CNN and Trump;
click here

Burl is an avid writer and publishes to OpEd News. He is author of "Sophia's Web: A Passionate Call to Heal Our Wounded Nature."
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

My opinion based on the past few decades is that the US is and has been moving towards a Fascist government. Donald Trump is right alongside the likes of the Bush clan and the all-and-mighty Rothchilds, Kochs and other leaders of the universal game, "Monopoly.".

Yes, what we are doing today is what was recognized when "Monopoly" was first introduced. The game was ultimately about waking people up to what we have become. Isn't it time for a major change?

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 12, 2017 at 1:58:58 PM

CNN is publishing unsubstantiated FAKE BS.

President Donald Trump should BAN CNN from the white house press room and all federal properties and revoke their media credentials since they are nothing more than an extension of the democrat party helping Hitlery to CHEAT in an election and now publishing absolutely BOGUS material as news.


CNN is no longer a legitimate news agency and as such has no right and no business harassing a president with their bogus BS.


President Donald Trump does not have to tolerate that sort of nonsense. And President Donald Trump is not telling CNN idiots what they can publish, but he can ban them and treat them how they deserve to be treated.


Many of us completely support President elect Donald Trump in this matter. It is time to do unto liberal biased media what they have done to conservative media like Fox news. Do unto others and it WILL be done unto you is how this is going to work and we support Donald Trump in this matter.


It is time to put Clinton/Commie News Nothingness where they belong- out of business! And they have no one to blame but their own biased selves too.


Oh, and for many of us conservatives... Fox news does not represent us nor what we consider to be conservatism. Fox news is corrupted away from real Americans and real conservative ideology. Fox news is fake conservatism.


Not surprised they would back up CNN.



Submitted on Thursday, Jan 12, 2017 at 2:27:15 PM

