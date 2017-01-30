- Advertisement -

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway has defended President Trump's controversial immigration order on Fox News Sunday, calling the disruptions a "small price to pay."

This whole idea that they're being separated and ripped from their families, it's temporary and it's just circumstantial...as opposed to the over 3,000 children who will be forever more separated from the parents who perished on 9/11."

The gross statement of Conway comparing Muslim families to 9/11 families certainly underlines the fear mongering Trump has relied on for the last two years. And it also brings about the lack of compassion the Trump presidency has brought to the White House and his administration.







Trump's insulting our intelligence again.

(image by Donald J. Trump) License DMCA Details



- Advertisement -

Longstanding US allies jumped on social media to condemn what they saw as a deeply immoral policy aimed at dividing people and communities. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended an offer to accept refugees spurned by the US, and several European leaders followed suit.

Even Christian clergy condemned ban and the preference given to Christian refugees:

The announcement was met with immediate backlash from leaders of nearly every Christian denomination, along with those of other faiths. They argue that Trump's actions do not reflect the teachings of the Bible, nor the traditions of the United States, and they have urged the president to let them get back to work--many of the country's most prominent refugee resettlement organizations are faith-based.

Of course, some of the Christian Right - ala Franklin Graham - totally approve of the ban:

- Advertisement -

We should stop all immigration of Muslims to the U.S. until this threat with Islam has been settled. Every Muslim that comes into this country has the potential to be radicalized--and they do their killing to honor their religion and Muhammad.

The Attack on Sanctuary Cities



Whoever thought that living in a compassionate city like San Francisco would make you feel as if you are under siege? President Donald Trump has threatened sanctuary cities like San Francisco with withholding of federal funding for various programs serving its ill and needy.



Why? Under the guise of enforcing strict immigration policies, Trump is actually targeting cities that didn't vote for him.

With two different plans in one day [sanctuary cities and voter fraud investigation] to target parts of the country that didn't vote for him, it might be the case that his propensity for vindictiveness extends far beyond what his petty tweets suggest.

The President Without Compassion



If George Bush's term of "compassionate conservatism" was met with a bit of derision, then the thought of a compassionate President in Donald Trump is totally absurd no matter how his family and friends protest otherwise.





Next Page 1 | 2