OpEdNews

"Fake News" in America: Homegrown, and Far From New

By       Message Chris Hedges     Permalink
12/19/16

From Truthdig


(image by Mr Fish/Truthdig)   License   DMCA   Details

The media landscape in America is dominated by "fake news." It has been for decades. This fake news does not emanate from the Kremlin. It is a multibillion-dollar-a-year industry that is skillfully designed and managed by public relations agencies, publicists and communications departments on behalf of individuals, government and corporations to manipulate public opinion. This propaganda industry stages pseudo-events to shape our perception of reality. The public is so awash in these lies, delivered 24 hours a day through electronic devices and print, that viewers and readers can no longer distinguish between truth and fiction.

Donald Trump and the racist-conspiracy theorists, generals and billionaires around him inherited and exploited this condition, just as they have inherited and will exploit the destruction of civil liberties and collapse of democratic institutions. Trump did not create this political, moral and intellectual vacuum. It created him. It created a world where fact is interchangeable with opinion, where celebrities have huge megaphones simply because they are celebrities, where information must be entertaining and where we can all believe what we want to believe regardless of truth. A demagogue like Trump is what you get when you turn culture and the press into burlesque.

Journalists long ago gave up trying to describe an objective world or give a voice to ordinary men and women. They became conditioned to cater to corporate demands. News personalities, who often make millions of dollars a year, became courtiers. They peddle gossip. They promote consumerism and imperialism. They chatter endlessly about polls, strategies, presentation and tactics or play guessing games about upcoming presidential appointments. They fill news holes with trivial, emotionally driven stories that make us feel good about ourselves. They are incapable of genuine reporting. They rely on professional propagandists to frame all discussion and debate.

There are established journalists who have spent their entire careers repackaging press releases or attending official briefings or press conferences -- I knew several when I was with The New York Times. They work as stenographers to the powerful. Many such reporters are highly esteemed in the profession.

The corporations that own media outlets, unlike the old newspaper empires, view news as simply another revenue stream. Revenue streams compete inside a corporation. When the news division does not make what is seen as enough profit, the ax comes down. Content is irrelevant. The courtiers in the press, beholden to their corporate overlords, cling ferociously to their privileged and well-compensated perches. Because they slavishly serve the interests of corporate power, they are hated by America's workers, whom they have rendered invisible. They deserve the hate they get.

Most of the sections of a newspaper -- "life style," travel, real estate and fashion, among others -- are designed to appeal to the "1 percent." They are bait for advertising. Only about 15 percent of any newspaper is devoted to news. If you were to remove from that 15 percent the content provided by the public relations industry inside and outside government, news falls to single digits. For broadcast and cable news, the figure for real, independently reported news would hover close to zero.

The object of fake news is to shape public opinion by creating fictional personalities and emotional responses that overwhelm reality. Hillary Clinton, contrary to how she often was portrayed during the recent presidential campaign, never fought on behalf of women and children -- she was an advocate for the destruction of a welfare system in which 70 percent of the recipients were children. She is a tool of the big banks, Wall Street and the war industry. Pseudo-events were created to maintain the fiction of her concern for women and children, her compassion and her connections to ordinary people. Trump never has been a great businessman. He has a long history of bankruptcies and shady business practices. But he played the fictional role of a titan of finance on his reality television show, "The Apprentice."

"The pseudo-events which flood our consciousness are neither true nor false in the old familiar senses," Daniel Boorstin writes in his book "The Image: A Guide to Pseudo-Events in America." "The very same advances which have made them possible have also made the images -- however planned, contrived, or distorted -- more vivid, more attractive, more impressive, and more persuasive than reality itself."

Reality is consciously deformed to easily digestible sound bites and narratives. Those involved in public relations, political campaigns and government stay relentlessly on message. They do not deviate from the simple sound bite or cliche' they are instructed to repeat. It is a species of continuous baby talk. And it dominates the news and talk shows on the airwaves.

"The refinements of reason and shading of emotion cannot reach a considerable public," Edward Bernays, the father of modern public relations, noted cynically.

The rapid-fire, abbreviated format of television precludes complexities and nuance. Television is about good and evil, black and white, hero and villain. It makes us confuse induced emotions with knowledge. It reinforces the mythic narrative of American virtue and goodness. It pays homage through carefully selected "experts" and "specialists" to the power elites and the reigning ideology. It shuts out, discredits or ridicules all who dissent.

Is the Democratic establishment so clueless it believes its party lost the presidential election because of the leaked John Podesta emails and FBI Director James Comey's decision, shortly before the vote, to send a letter to Congress related to Clinton's private email server? Can't the Democratic leadership see that the root cause of the defeat was that it abandoned workers in order to promote corporate interests? Doesn't it understand that although its lies and propaganda worked for three decades, Democrats eventually lost credibility among those they had betrayed?

The Democratic establishment's outrage over the email leak to the website WikiLeaks ignores the fact that such disclosure of damaging information is a tactic routinely used by the U.S. government and other governments, including Russia's, to discredit individuals and entities. It is a staple of press coverage. No one, even within the Democratic Party, has made a convincing case that the Podesta emails were fabricated. These emails are real. They cannot be labeled fake news.

As a foreign correspondent, I was routinely given leaked, sometimes classified, information by various groups or governments seeking to damage certain targets. The national intelligence agency of Israel, the Mossad, told me about a small airport owned by the Iranian government outside of Hamburg, Germany. I went to the airport and wrote an investigative piece that found that, as the Israelis had correctly informed me, Iran was using it to break down nuclear equipment, ship it to Poland, reassemble it and send it on transport planes to Iran. The airport was shut down after my expose'.

Chris Hedges spent nearly two decades as a foreign correspondent in Central America, the Middle East, Africa and the Balkans. He has reported from more than 50 countries and has worked for The Christian Science Monitor, National Public Radio, The Dallas Morning News and The New York Times, for which he was a foreign correspondent for 15 years.

Hedges was part of the team of (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

5 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments

Zye Zxe

Become a Fan
Author 506106

(Member since Jul 11, 2016)


  New Content
You forgot to mention Walter Lippmann and his 1920's book Public Opinion ... it's at play too

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 2:53:21 PM

Erin Harris

Become a Fan
Author 17787

(Member since Jun 26, 2008)


  New Content

For "The Washington Post" to rail against fake news is particularly galling, given the gale-force propaganda it produces under Bezos. I'll never forget the 16 anti-Bernie tales they managed to gin up and spout in one 16-hour period this spring. That must've set a world record.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 5:34:57 PM

Joseph Mitchener

Become a Fan
Author 501126

(Member since Dec 23, 2014)


  New Content

The "Fake News" art we must lose. So we'll start a "Ministry of Truth"
that critics may flee our government's tooth.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 10:33:38 PM

David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014)


  New Content
Chris, you are too uptight. Take a break and enjoy the real thing Coca Cola, eat a Happy Meal and chose a destination on a Carnival Cruise...where the only danger and adventure is getting diarrhea from the salmonella and E.coli served at the endless buffets.....(irony about corporate propaganda, i.e. advertising)

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 8:22:25 AM

Brenda Schouten-Beckett

Become a Fan
Author 506668
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Sep 11, 2016)


  New Content

Thank you for this important article. This passage from your article is the reason I think it is so necessary to engage good writers on social media to take over the work of presstituted corporate media:

A populace divorced from print and bombarded by discordant and random images is robbed of the vocabulary as well as the historical and cultural context to articulate reality. Context is obliterated. Illusion is truth. A whirlwind of emotionally driven cant feeds our historical amnesia.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 11:43:59 AM

