Corporate News

This just in.

The fledgling government of President-elect Donald Trump suffered a serious setback this week when US Intelligence agencies went public with their "consensus" that high-ranking officials within the Russian government "interfered" with the recent presidential election.

According to the Washington Post and the New York Times, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his FBS associates accessed the Democratic National Committee's email account in an effort to tilt the 2016 election in Trump's favor. Putin is, according to anonymous sources within the CIA, a close friend of President-elect Trump. Since he's Russian and therefore by default a threat to US interests, he is obviously a "person of interest" when it comes to subversive leaks. That is, "hacks." In addition, sources close to the investigation indicate that, since Putin is already considered a suspect, "he must be guilty of something."

Progressives and other anti-America organizations were quick to point out that neither the CIA nor the White House has provided any evidence to support the claim that Russia was actually involved.

Unnamed sources within the Obama White House, however, tell All News Network that government officials aren't losing sleep over whether or not Progressives believe Putin hacked the recent election. "We know what we know. They'll just have to trust us."

"Trust us?" Where have we heard that before?

Oh, right ...

In 1964 Congress passed the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, which gave President Lyndon Johnson the power to wage full-scale war in Vietnam. The resolution was based on a lie concocted by the very same intelligence agencies, and spread by the very same corporate media, that are now saying Russia "hacked" the 2016 presidential election.

In 1983 President Ronald Reagan declared Nicaragua an imminent threat and ordered the CIA to arm the "contras" seeking to overthrow the democratically-elected government of Daniel Ortega. Reagan's covert war in Latin American was based on a lie concocted by the very same intelligence agencies, and spread by the very same corporate media, that are now saying Russia "hacked" the 2016 presidential election.

In 1990 George HW Bush took the US to war with Iraq because Iraqi President Saddam Hussein had allegedly "annexed" Kuwait. The war was based on a lie concocted by the very same intelligence agencies, and spread by the very same corporate media, that are now saying Russia "hacked" the 2016 presidential election.

In 2003 George W Bush took the US to war with Iraq because he said Saddam Hussein was behind the 9/11 attacks. The war was based on a lie concocted by the very same intelligence agencies, and spread by the very same corporate media, that are now convinced Russia "interfered" with the 2016 presidential election.

In 2013 President Obama was on the verge of taking the US to war with Syria when he accused Syrian President Bashar al-Assad of using chemical weapons against the citizens of Ghouta. One year later Obama was on the verge of taking the US to war with Russia when he blamed pro-Russian separatists for shooting down Malaysian Airlines Flight 47. Both charges were based on lies (here / here) concocted by the very same intelligence agencies, and spread by the very same corporate media (here / here), that are now declaring Russia "hacked" the 2016 presidential election.

Given its history, one could legitimately assume that the US gov't is run by crooks, charlatans and sociopaths, that it functions as the operational arm of a criminal enterprise, with corporate media as its mouthpiece, and that the two work in tandem to ensure elite rule.

What's important to keep in mind is that fake news and fake-news sites dominate the public airwaves and viewers need to be cautious consumers of what they see and hear on MSNBC, CNN, ABC, CBS -- or what they read in the New York Times and the Washington Post. These are corporate entities. They do not exist to inform. They exist to confuse, to obfuscate, and to incite.

Not here.

