Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Excerpt from: PIZZAGATE Unraveled, 'Fake News' Deconstructed

By       Message Fred Gransville     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

- Advertisement -

Comet Ping Pong Pizzagate 2016 02
Comet Ping Pong Pizzagate 2016 02
(image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   License   DMCA   Details

By David Wilcock

Divine Cosmos

FOOD-RELATED KEYWORDS USED TO SPEAK IN CODE

Out of 2,060 total emails in the Podesta collection, there are 149 instances of "pizza", 73 of hot dog, 85 of cheese, 78 of pasta, 41 of sauce, 84 of ice cream, and 47 of walnut.

The word "map," which can refer to a telltale clue that could destroy the entire crime ring if left behind, such as through DNA evidence, appears 917 times.

That's almost half of all the emails.

These words often appear in very, very bizarre contexts that have nothing to do with food. That is one key element of Pizzagate.

- Advertisement -

The term "pizza" itself appears to be code for a sexual partner, particularly if it is a minor, and again appears 149 times.

Although "walnut" appears 47 times in very strange ways, the equally popular nut "cashew" doesn't appear even once. This is most likely because "walnut" is a code word and "cashew" is not.

An innocuous, non-code-word junk food like "French fries" only appears 13 times. "Milkshake" only appears six times.

"Vegetable" only appears 24 times. "Pear" only appears 25 times. "Grape" only appears six times. "Avocado" only appears four times. "Strawberry" only appears twice. None of these are code words.

UNDERSTAND THE CODE WORDS

- Advertisement -

Law-enforcement authorities and online "Urban Dictionary" resources have identified the specific terms we just mentioned -- pizza, cheese, sauce, pasta, et cetera -- as code words for child sex trafficking.

Code words allow people engaging in illegal activities to have a cover story in the event that their communications are discovered.

A simple, much less serious example of code-speak would be a college student referring to a bag of weed as a "book", such as when talking on the phone or in an email about it.

People engaging in criminal activities have always been aware of surveillance, and use code terms to avoid getting caught, or at least reduce the risk.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

I have been honing my craft as a writer since I graduated from Princeton University. I have been a newspaper reporter, a book editor and a Hollywood scriptwriter. My humor has been published in a number of publications. I have written two (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Was Edgar Welch Pizza-zzed?

Don't Eat Fake Pizza

Rolling out the red carpet for hackers

The Proof that Pizzagate is Fake (News)

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 