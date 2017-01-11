- Advertisement -



Comet Ping Pong Pizzagate 2016 02

(image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org)) License DMCA Details



Divine Cosmos

FOOD-RELATED KEYWORDS USED TO SPEAK IN CODE

Out of 2,060 total emails in the Podesta collection, there are 149 instances of "pizza", 73 of hot dog, 85 of cheese, 78 of pasta, 41 of sauce, 84 of ice cream, and 47 of walnut.

The word "map," which can refer to a telltale clue that could destroy the entire crime ring if left behind, such as through DNA evidence, appears 917 times.

That's almost half of all the emails.

These words often appear in very, very bizarre contexts that have nothing to do with food. That is one key element of Pizzagate.

The term "pizza" itself appears to be code for a sexual partner, particularly if it is a minor, and again appears 149 times.

Although "walnut" appears 47 times in very strange ways, the equally popular nut "cashew" doesn't appear even once. This is most likely because "walnut" is a code word and "cashew" is not.

An innocuous, non-code-word junk food like "French fries" only appears 13 times. "Milkshake" only appears six times.

"Vegetable" only appears 24 times. "Pear" only appears 25 times. "Grape" only appears six times. "Avocado" only appears four times. "Strawberry" only appears twice. None of these are code words.

UNDERSTAND THE CODE WORDS

Law-enforcement authorities and online "Urban Dictionary" resources have identified the specific terms we just mentioned -- pizza, cheese, sauce, pasta, et cetera -- as code words for child sex trafficking.

Code words allow people engaging in illegal activities to have a cover story in the event that their communications are discovered.

A simple, much less serious example of code-speak would be a college student referring to a bag of weed as a "book", such as when talking on the phone or in an email about it.

People engaging in criminal activities have always been aware of surveillance, and use code terms to avoid getting caught, or at least reduce the risk.

