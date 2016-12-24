This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.
From Ray McGovern Website
Edward Snowden
(image by DonkeyHotey) License DMCA Details
House Intelligence Committee eunuchs defame Edward Snowden, in large part because he exposed their own complicity in what former NSA directors (predecessors of the malleable Dick-Cheney tool, Michael Hayden) publicly called "clear violations of the law." RT International asked Ray to comment on the House committee report, as soon as a redacted version was made public yesterday. Watch the seven-minute video below.
It is Snowden who decided, at great risk, to honor his oath to defend the Constitution against ALL enemies foreign and domestic -- and NOT the timid politicians whose cowardice Snowden exposed. Naive souls still inclined to give credence to congressional "overseers" ("overlookers" is a better word) and to a constitutional-lawyer-in-chief who lies outright about his sweeping power to pardon, are now asked to believe that Snowden was/is a Russian spy. For the "full story," tune in to the shameless Fawning Corporate Media, which are busy giving dis-ingenuousness a bad name.
"At long last, have you no sense of decency?"