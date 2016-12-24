Refresh  

Eunuchs vs Snowden

From Ray McGovern Website

Edward Snowden
(image by DonkeyHotey)   License   DMCA   Details


House Intelligence Committee eunuchs defame Edward Snowden, in large part because he exposed their own complicity in what former NSA directors (predecessors of the malleable Dick-Cheney tool, Michael Hayden) publicly called "clear violations of the law." RT International asked Ray to comment on the House committee report, as soon as a redacted version was made public yesterday. Watch the seven-minute video below.

It is Snowden who decided, at great risk, to honor his oath to defend the Constitution against ALL enemies foreign and domestic -- and NOT the timid politicians whose cowardice Snowden exposed. Naive souls still inclined to give credence to congressional "overseers" ("overlookers" is a better word) and to a constitutional-lawyer-in-chief who lies outright about his sweeping power to pardon, are now asked to believe that Snowden was/is a Russian spy. For the "full story," tune in to the shameless Fawning Corporate Media, which are busy giving dis-ingenuousness a bad name.

"At long last, have you no sense of decency?"

Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, the publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. He was an Army infantry/intelligence officer and then a CIA analyst for 27 years, and is now on the Steering Group of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS). His (more...)
 

Paul Repstock

Police States are a sadly "normal" human condition. People who cannot think or will not think, blindly follow orders and regulations. Such people have no moral compass, so they find safety and comfort in acting like robots.
Here is a follow-on to Mr. McGovern's interview:
click here

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 24, 2016 at 4:20:57 AM

Ray McGovern

thanks for the live link to Durden's article: a VERY good wrapup AND necessary background. ray mcg

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 24, 2016 at 5:23:38 AM

