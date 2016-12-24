This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Ray McGovern Website



Edward Snowden

Edward Snowden



It is Snowden who decided, at great risk, to honor his oath to defend the Constitution against ALL enemies foreign and domestic -- and NOT the timid politicians whose cowardice Snowden exposed. Naive souls still inclined to give credence to congressional "overseers" ("overlookers" is a better word) and to a constitutional-lawyer-in-chief who lies outright about his sweeping power to pardon, are now asked to believe that Snowden was/is a Russian spy. For the "full story," tune in to the shameless Fawning Corporate Media, which are busy giving dis-ingenuousness a bad name.

"At long last, have you no sense of decency?"