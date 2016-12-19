Refresh  

Electoral College Members Duped by Russian Hacker Hysteria

By       Message William Dunkerley     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/19/16

Electoral College Map
(image by Wes Colley)   License   DMCA   Details
The minds of some Electoral College members have apparently been affected by the irrational Russian hacker hysteria. Eighty of them signed a letter to Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. They asserted that they "require a briefing on all investigative findings" on the Russia issue.

According to Politico, Hillary Clinton's campaign said it is supporting the electors' requirement.

However, recognizing that these electors are in no position to "require" any such briefing, Clapper rejected their preposterous request outright. The Washington Examiner reported, "No intel briefing for Electoral College."

The hack scandal the electors sought intel on is actually a non issue. I documented the speciousness of the Russian hacker stories in my article "Congressional Cybersecurity Leader Demolishes Obama's Hacking Case Against Russia." But now the electors are fretting over this fabricated problem.

Their purpose in the Electoral College is allegedly to apply wisdom should there be a flagrantly and dangerously unwise presidential choice of the electorate. Isn't it hard to see how the wisdom of these eighty duped electors rises to a level that justifies nullifying the result of the constitutional voting process?

For the record, here are their names:

Christine Pelosi (CA); Micheal Baca (CO); Anita Bonds (DC); Courtney Watson (MD); Dudley Dudley (NH); Bev Hollingworth (NH); Terie Norelli (NH); Carol Shea-Porter (NH); Clay Pell (RI); Chris Suprun (TX); Sandra Aduna (CA); Edward Buck (CA); Donna Ireland (CA); Christine Kehoe (CA); Vinz Koller (CA); Katherine Lyon (CA); John P. MacMurray (CA); Stephen J. Natoli (CA); Andres Ramos (CA); Priscilla G. Richardson (CA); Shawn Terris (CA); Gail Teton-Landis (CA); Olivia Reyes-Becerra (CA); David Scott Warmuth (CA); Shirley Weber (CA); Denise Wells (CA); Gregory H. Willenborg (CA); Laurence Zakson (CA); Polly Baca (CO); Jerad Sutton (CO); Robert Nemenich (CO); John Bickel (HI); Janice Bond (HI); Marie (Dolly) Strazar (HI); David Mulinix (HI); Lauren Beth Gash (IL); William Marovitz (IL); Nancy Shepherdson (IL); Nazda Alam (MA); Dori Dean (MA); Jason Palitsch (MA); Parwez Wahid (MA); Paul G. Yorkis (MA); Lillian Holmes (MD); Lesley Israel (MD); Robert Leonard (MD); Salome T. Peters (MD); Diane Denk (ME); Jules Goldstein (MN); Lizette Delgado-Polanco (NJ); Edward Farmer (NJ); Christopher D James (NJ); Leroy J. Jones (NJ); Herieberta Loretta Winters (NJ); Kelly Maer (NJ); Retha Onitri (NJ); Hetty Rosenstein (NJ); Paul Catha (NV); Stuart Appelbaum (NY); Hazel Ingram (NY); Letitia James (NY); Melissa Mark-Viverito (NY); Stephanie Miner (NY); Melissa Sklarz (NY); Anastasia M. Somoza (NY); Andrea Stewart-Cousins (NY); Lovely Warren (NY); Leon H. Coleman (OR); Frank Dixon (OR); Laura Gillpatrick (OR); Karen Packer (OR); Timothy Norman Powers Rowan (OR); Sam H.W. Sappington (OR); Beth Caldwell (WA); Bret Chiafalo (WA); Deb Fitzgerald (VA); Terry C. Frye (VA); Jeanette Sarver (VA); Kathy Stewart Shupe (VA); Martha Allen (VT).
Many believe that these people have an agenda to delegitimize Trump's election. They are not alone in that quest. Immediately after the election I heard MSNBC commentator Lawrence O'Donnell do a segment suggesting that EC members should abandon the candidates they were elected to support and vote their own minds.

His quest to delegitimize the election is shared yet by others too. A week after the election an Internet domain name was registered apparently with the same goal. It is HamiltonElectors.com. Whoever registered it took steps to conceal their actual identities. But the site is well designed and includes a very professionally produced documentary film aimed at nullifying Trump's victory.

Both O'Donnell and Hamilton Electors venerate the ideas of Alexander Hamilton about the Electoral College. The relevance of Hamilton's eighteenth century thinking to today's society should instead be seriously questioned. He may have had some thoughts that were interesting in his day. Even so, as to the totality of his wisdom, it's worth considering this: Hamilton in the end was a fool who was lured into a gun duel over a petty political disagreement, and his foolishness resulted in his death.

The actions of the eighty electors, the Clintonites, and the Lawrence O'Donnells of the media may not be an immediate threat to anyone's life.

But the proposed coup in the Electoral College would portend great trouble ahead, including a possible constitutional crisis and even insurrection in the streets.
Let us pray that the electors can find greater wisdom within themselves than they have demonstrated to date.

 

William Dunkerley is author of the books "Litvinenko Murder Case Solved," "The Phony Litvinenko Murder," "Ukraine in the Crosshairs," and "Medvedev's Media Affairs," all published by Omnicom Press. He is a media business analyst and consultant (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

David William Pear

  New Content

The controversy surrounding the Electoral College has resulted in getting an introductory education of the U.S. Constitution. I am still learning and admittedly do not understand all the technicalities.

From what I think I know I would disagree with Mr. Dunkerley's assertion that the EC would be "nullifying the result of the constitutional voting process" by voting against Trump. The EC is acting according to the "constitutional voting process" which according to the US Constitution gives the EC the power and the responsibility of voting for the President and the Vice President of the USA.

What the Electors are required to do is to follow the laws of their individual states on how they should vote. The states are the body that selects the electors and tells them what the rules are that they must follow.

Mr. Dunkerley's beef would be with the way the US Constitution is written, the laws of each state, and not with the Electors and the EC.

One lesson to be learned is that the US Constitution needs reforming to make the "voting process" fair, transparent and more responsive to the will of the people.

Another lesson to be learned is that we must put a stop to the US government making statements that they claim are facts but refuse to show the people the evidence on which their statements are made for bogus "national security" reasons.

The US government and the main stream media are the worst purveyor of fake news. They have cried wolf once too often and in the future we should not believe anything they say when they hide behind "anonymous sources" and "national security". Otherwise it is just gossip.


William Dunkerley

Reply to David William Pear:   New Content

David, thanks for your thoughtful comments. You raise a number of intriguing points about the presidential election process. Regarding my point about nullifying the constitutional voting process: I was commenting on the wisdom of the electors cited and it was posed as a question. I'm not an expert on Constitutional law, but here is my reasoning. At the time I wrote the article, Trump was already the presumed nominee as a result of the constitutional voting process so far. If enough Electors were to go against their pledges it would indeed nullify the foregoing part of the constitutional process. And that nullification itself would be constitutional. More to come"

William Dunkerley

Reply to William Dunkerley:   New Content

Continuing: Somewhere I read that when Congress counts the Electors' votes, challenges can be raised about the acceptability of certain votes. If that's true it would mean that Congress could nullify the Electoral College part of the constitutional election process. That too would be a constitutional nullification. And finally if some dispute were to be brought before the Supreme Court, the justices could nullify all of the foregoing constitutional steps. Perhaps someone with specific expertise in Constitutional law could comment on this. But what we seem to have is a "process" all along the way, and former parts of the process can be nullified by subsequent steps. So I was not expressing a beef with the way the US Constitution was written, but just commenting on the absence of wisdom if electors were to double cross the voters, even if such a move might be consistent with the Constitution and state laws. Whether or not the present system is a good one is an entirely different subject in itself. You've indicated that you have a beef with it. And I am sympathetic with your concern to look for reform. But frankly I can't presently think of a way to fix things.

David William Pear

Reply to William Dunkerley:   New Content

Thank you for replying. This whole process has been enlightening. Fortunately according to the latest news we have avoided a constitutional crisis. As for your conclusion I agree. My point is more that the "constitutional process" needs to be modernized to better reflect the vote of the people and not the "nanny vote" of some elite group of political hacks. Regards, and Happy Holidays.

shad williams

  New Content
If anyone needs a briefing, it is the public.

