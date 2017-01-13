Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 2 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (3 Shares)  
Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments, 3 series

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts

Election Theft in the USA: An Astrophysicist's POV

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joan Brunwasser     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 6 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/13/17

Become a Fan
  (83 fans)
- Advertisement -

My guest today is astrophysicist, Josh Mitteldorf, co-author of Cracking the Aging Code: The New Science of Growing Old -- and what it Means for Staying Young, an election integrity activist and fellow Senior Editor at OpEdNews. His election reporting has covered censorship, taboos and at least one assassination.

Cracking the Aging Code: The New Science of Growing Old - and What it Means for Staying Young
Cracking the Aging Code: The New Science of Growing Old - and What it Means for Staying Young
(image by Josh Mitteldorf & Dobson Sagan)   License   DMCA   Details

Joan Brunwasser: Welcome, Josh! Most recently, you wrote a four-part series on election theft in the US, which exposed sordid backroom details and suppression of the truth. Please tell us where your interest in election integrity come from.

Josh Mitteldorf: So many issues, so many causes. I've been blessed (or cursed) with the kind of mind that looks for the heart of the matter. I suppose that's a reason why I studied physics in college and graduate school--it's the foundational science.

Josh Mitteldorf
Josh Mitteldorf
(image by Enid Kassner)   License   DMCA   Details

Back in 2004, I read an article in The Nation and a series* of New York Times columns by Paul Krugman [see list below], and I first became convinced that the voting machines that count America's votes were being deliberately misprogrammed. I thought every American would be moved to fix this in short order. The Democrats would stand up and holler when they found out. And then, if we could keep the elections honest, all of our advocacy for peace, for equality, for environmental preservation would be that much more effective.

- Advertisement -

JB: I don't recall any of your hopes or dreams coming true - yet! Were these mainstream articles written before or after the 2004 election? What happened?

JM: Yes--it's been quite an education. It was the politics of electronic voting that started me down a road of skepticism, doubting the New York Times and The Nation, which had been my primary news sources since my college days. Patterns in the statistics of the exit poll discrepancies pointed toward a corrupted vote count.

We took the story to the newspaper of record, the New York Times, but they didn't want to talk to us, didn't even want to hear what we had to say. This is a newspaper that has so often been accused of leaning so far toward the Democrats that they can't give Republicans a fair shake. It took another year or two, but I came to question the landscape of political reality as painted by the Times.

Paul Krugman 2010
Paul Krugman 2010
(image by david_shankbone)   License   DMCA   Details
- Advertisement -

The Krugman story was another big event for me, shaking my faith. Krugman published that last column warning of election theft just a few days before the 2004 presidential election. Then, on November 1, the Times abruptly announced that Krugman was "on leave" for a few months, writing his book. By the time his column returned the following February (2005), we knew a lot more about ways in which Secretary of State Ken Blackwell had stolen Ohio for Bush.

But Krugman didn't write about that. In fact, he has not written a word about election theft since.

The Nation had that very revealing article in the summer of 2004. Then in November, the election was stolen, just as they had predicted. But The Nation completely changed their tune, and in fact, David Corn published disinformation, clearly designed to discredit the election integrity movement. (The Nation has taken down the original link, but a copy of Corn's article can be read here.)

I have a friend in Chicago who went to school with Krugman in the 1970s, and in 2006, I had an opportunity to pass a question to him: Why did he stop writing about election theft? My friend reported that Krugman got a deer-in-the-headlights look on his face and said "I'll tell you about that later," but he never did.

JB: You also experienced censorship regarding buying advertising for a book that dealt with the subject of election fraud. Share that story with us, please.

JM: Sure - Like most other public radio stations, WHYY (Philadelphia) doesn't have "advertising" but they do have "donor announcements", which are often used to put a movie or a book or a theatre piece on the air in exchange for a contribution to the station. They're structured just like ads, in that you get a set number of announcements for "contributing" a set amount. So I called their giving office and asked if I could get a book announcement in exchange for a gift, and they said, "sure," and I arranged the donation amount and the number of times it would be announced, and then I told them the name of the book, by Mark Crispin Miller, was Fooled Again: How the Right Stole the 2004 Election, and Why They'll Steal the Next One Too (Unless We Stop Them).

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.opednews.com/author/author79.html

Joan Brunwasser is a co-founder of Citizens for Election Reform (CER) which since 2005 existed for the sole purpose of raising the public awareness of the critical need for election reform. Our goal: to restore fair, accurate, transparent, secure elections where votes are cast in private and counted in public. Because the problems with electronic (computerized) voting systems include a lack of (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
Series: "Activism"

Grasping The Opportunity Within This Crisis (Article) (# of views) 01/04/2017
Recount Rally at Trump Tower, NYC, Monday, December 5th (Article) (# of views) 12/04/2016
Bob Koehler Weighs in on the Recount (Article) (# of views) 12/02/2016
View All 150 Articles in "Activism"
Total Views for the Series: 241030   

Series: "Corruption"

How Hillary's Latest Email Scandal Fuels Trump's Candidacy (Article) (# of views) 11/04/2016
Presidential Debates: A Fraud on the American Voter? (Article) (# of views) 08/28/2016
Beyond the Olympics: An Inside Look at Brazil's Political Crisis (Article) (# of views) 08/12/2016
View All 30 Articles in "Corruption"
Total Views for the Series: 67846   

Series: "Election Integrity"

Recount Rally at Trump Tower, NYC, Monday, December 5th (Article) (# of views) 12/04/2016
Bob Koehler Weighs in on the Recount (Article) (# of views) 12/02/2016
How the Pennsylvania recount is going so far in Philly (not good) (Article) (# of views) 11/29/2016
View All 47 Articles in "Election Integrity"
Total Views for the Series: 96169   

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Interview with Dr. Margaret Flowers, Arrested Tuesday at Senate Roundtable on Health Care

Renowned Stanford Psychologist Carol Dweck on "Mindset: The New Psychology of Success"

Howard Zinn on "The People Speak," the Supreme Court and Haiti

Fed Up With Corporate Tax Dodgers? Check Out PayUpNow.org!

Snopes confirms danger of Straight Ticket Voting (STV)

Literary Agent Shares Trade Secrets With New Writers

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 