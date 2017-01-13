- Advertisement -

My guest today is astrophysicist, Josh Mitteldorf, co-author of Cracking the Aging Code: The New Science of Growing Old -- and what it Means for Staying Young, an election integrity activist and fellow Senior Editor at OpEdNews. His election reporting has covered censorship, taboos and at least one assassination.



Cracking the Aging Code: The New Science of Growing Old - and What it Means for Staying Young

(image by Josh Mitteldorf & Dobson Sagan) License DMCA Details



Joan Brunwasser: Welcome, Josh! Most recently, you wrote a four-part series on election theft in the US, which exposed sordid backroom details and suppression of the truth. Please tell us where your interest in election integrity come from.

Josh Mitteldorf: So many issues, so many causes. I've been blessed (or cursed) with the kind of mind that looks for the heart of the matter. I suppose that's a reason why I studied physics in college and graduate school--it's the foundational science.



Josh Mitteldorf

(image by Enid Kassner) License DMCA Details



Back in 2004, I read an article in The Nation and a series* of New York Times columns by Paul Krugman [see list below], and I first became convinced that the voting machines that count America's votes were being deliberately misprogrammed. I thought every American would be moved to fix this in short order. The Democrats would stand up and holler when they found out. And then, if we could keep the elections honest, all of our advocacy for peace, for equality, for environmental preservation would be that much more effective.

- Advertisement -

JB: I don't recall any of your hopes or dreams coming true - yet! Were these mainstream articles written before or after the 2004 election? What happened?

JM: Yes--it's been quite an education. It was the politics of electronic voting that started me down a road of skepticism, doubting the New York Times and The Nation, which had been my primary news sources since my college days. Patterns in the statistics of the exit poll discrepancies pointed toward a corrupted vote count.

We took the story to the newspaper of record, the New York Times, but they didn't want to talk to us, didn't even want to hear what we had to say. This is a newspaper that has so often been accused of leaning so far toward the Democrats that they can't give Republicans a fair shake. It took another year or two, but I came to question the landscape of political reality as painted by the Times.



Paul Krugman 2010

(image by david_shankbone) License DMCA Details



- Advertisement -

The Krugman story was another big event for me, shaking my faith. Krugman published that last column warning of election theft just a few days before the 2004 presidential election. Then, on November 1, the Times abruptly announced that Krugman was "on leave" for a few months, writing his book. By the time his column returned the following February (2005), we knew a lot more about ways in which Secretary of State Ken Blackwell had stolen Ohio for Bush.

But Krugman didn't write about that. In fact, he has not written a word about election theft since.

The Nation had that very revealing article in the summer of 2004. Then in November, the election was stolen, just as they had predicted. But The Nation completely changed their tune, and in fact, David Corn published disinformation, clearly designed to discredit the election integrity movement. (The Nation has taken down the original link, but a copy of Corn's article can be read here.)

I have a friend in Chicago who went to school with Krugman in the 1970s, and in 2006, I had an opportunity to pass a question to him: Why did he stop writing about election theft? My friend reported that Krugman got a deer-in-the-headlights look on his face and said "I'll tell you about that later," but he never did.

JB: You also experienced censorship regarding buying advertising for a book that dealt with the subject of election fraud. Share that story with us, please.

JM: Sure - Like most other public radio stations, WHYY (Philadelphia) doesn't have "advertising" but they do have "donor announcements", which are often used to put a movie or a book or a theatre piece on the air in exchange for a contribution to the station. They're structured just like ads, in that you get a set number of announcements for "contributing" a set amount. So I called their giving office and asked if I could get a book announcement in exchange for a gift, and they said, "sure," and I arranged the donation amount and the number of times it would be announced, and then I told them the name of the book, by Mark Crispin Miller, was Fooled Again: How the Right Stole the 2004 Election, and Why They'll Steal the Next One Too (Unless We Stop Them).

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6