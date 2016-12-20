Refresh  

Election Fraud to Broken Promises to Revolution

Resist!
Resist!
(image by pasukaru76)

Viva la revoluciÃ³n!

The GOP is playing with fire in their mad dash to one-party rule, with their red-state, Democratic Bobbsey Twins grudgingly tagging along, as an obscenely wealthy donor class happily gums up the works with wads of greasy cash.

Forget voter fraud; statistically, it is nonexistent. The real issue threatening the beating heart of democracy is widespread election fraud. An under-the-radar, decades-long crusade waged by Republican-controlled state legislatures and their Secretaries of State -- with a wink and a nod from Republicans in the U.S. Congress -- has been methodically disenfranchising millions of Democratic voters through every devious means available.

Tactics range from unjust purging of voter rolls ("Interstate Crosscheck") to uncounted "spoiled" ballots and "placebo" provisional ballots, to unwarranted voter-suppression ID laws, to cutting the number of early voting days, polling places, hours of operation, and poll workers in Democratic strongholds. (Never mind the endless smear campaign against liberals on Fox so-called "news," hate radio, and the right-wing internet swamp.)

Throw into the mix old, faulty, unmaintained, easily hacked voting machines and error-prone optical scanners, both of which notoriously spit out significant percentages of damaged or otherwise unreadable ballots. Then place them far and few between in heavily populated Democratic districts to create long, discouraging lines. Revealingly, Republican districts in key states enjoy newer and better machines, sprinkled generously around the whiter and wealthier neighborhoods, rewarding these privileged voters with much shorter lines and more reliable results than those less connected, shall we say, "minority" voters in the poorer neighborhoods.

Another telling piece of damning evidence on this long investigative trail, which corporate media glaringly ignores, is the fact that several critical exit polls -- the international gold standard to determine if elections are fair and transparent -- are strangely and noticeably off by several percentage points, again, in key districts. The laughable "red shift" meme does not explain continuing discrepancies.

Historically, up to the late 90's, exit polling was extremely consistent with the tabulated results of paper ballots, usually within one percent or so. When electronic voting machines (with virtually no paper trails) suddenly became omnipresent, beginning in the early 2000's, exit polling began to veer widely off the mark. Occam's razor would seem to indicate that Democrats -- fresh from voting, right outside their polling stations -- assumed their votes counted when they didn't.

The evidence is overwhelming, but nobody wants to touch it for obvious reasons. Republican-leaning corporate media discounts anything that doesn't fit their narrative; Republican judges crassly shut down recounts; Republican politicians are not going to look a gift horse in the mouth; Democratic politicians are afraid that exposing the whole sick mess would suppress voter turnout even further.

Fortunately, a few morally conscious writers, investigators, lawyers, and journalists are willing to shout into the wind. [Warning: Liberal Alert!] The more prominent ones are Greg Palast, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Mike Papantonio, Sam Seder, Brad Friedman, Amy Goodman, and Thom Hartmann; though many others also are trying to break the media sound barrier, if anyone cares to listen.

Such underhanded gamesmanship thwarts the common people from expressing their will, from effecting a more positive direction for their country, and from altering the course of their lives for the better. If the past is any indication, all-out rebellion against depraved ruling elites eventually becomes the only perceived option of an outraged citizenry.

To be clear, I do not advocate violence; however, with a population awash in anger and weaponry, it wouldn't take much of a spark to ignite the unthinkable. Already, in the last several years, we may have been witnessing the first rumblings of revolution on the mean streets of our cities and in the even meaner minds of a truly disgruntled populace.

Trump might be just the fool who unwittingly strikes the match. Watch out -- once his armed-to-the-teeth pawns finally realize they were suckered, "big league," by wildly false campaign promises, while he consolidates power with the worst of the worst establishment players and fellow con men. Don't forget, this is a vastly unpopular, unintelligent, bigoted, sexist pig who lost the election by the largest extent ever (nearly three million), and yet was still installed by a miniscule clutch of "electors" from a useless appendage of our bygone racist legacy.

Can anyone safely assume that droves of disaffected voters and low-paid workers with no realistic hope for adequate healthcare and retirement will simply shrug it off, lay down their arms, and go home to watch a fantasy world on a pricey, imported big-screen TV that they can't afford?

Our fascist billionaire had better hope so. Wispy yellow police tape fluttering in the wind may be the only "wall" separating civilization from chaos.

 

Ryan Lawlor is a father of five wonderful children, a lifetime union member and retired railroader who lives in Montana.


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Ryan Lawlor

Author 507285

(Member since Nov 14, 2016), 1 articles, 1 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Psychological revolution within each individual and peaceful resistance outwardly in society are the most effective means of rebellion. To stop the slide to fascism, however, rebellion by as many people as possible is absolutely essential!

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 6:20:33 AM

manifesto 2000

Author 58481

(Member since Jan 15, 2011), 8 fans, 1 quicklinks, 349 comments


Reply to Ryan Lawlor:   New Content
An effective rebellion against this mega swindle will require very precise thinking and getting to the root of what has created such alienation and anger.

When activists yak about privilege, this demonstrates the entrapped and futile worldview that spawns from the fact that society has betrayed its most important lesson of the twentieth century. The shocking level of dehumanization and systemic homicide occurring in WWII provoked the development of cause known as universal human rights, that had its first landmark - the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, proclaimed in 1948. The insights in this document has gone right over the heads of people who should have been paying attention.

Where Article 29 holds that there is a duty to the community to protect everyone's rights, the message has been ignored. We have allowed our community legal resources clinics to disregard this basic principle that would have enabled a building of real social solidarity and a sense that we live in a society that practices good faith. Instead, we have a debacle that says only those with the lowest incomes shall be allowed to be clients. The implications of this are destructive: 1) It means that community legal resources get no opportunity to practice the acculturation of human rights protections in all strata of society - it restricts services to a very truncated realm, bail, landlord and tenant, experiences that attend being indigent. 2) It fails to grasp what happens to others who experience dehumanization and the culture of neglect.

In order to begin a process of getting our human rights practice consistent what what was learned by the war, we have to understand that the rights of everyone have to be protected indivisibly. We do not need a legal profession that just becomes another deceptive predator.

Creating a network of legal clinics that respect the cause of universal rights that can be traced from about 1945 to when Canada's parliament ratified the Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights in 1976 - and then proceeded to forget about its contents and left it to gather dust. The kind of human rights practices that needs to be resuscitated could be worked on under Goal 16 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals for 2030. If we are able to get every community and every street actively engaged in this process we will actually have a chance to fulfill the potential of a democracy. Goal 16 is about overhauling dysfunctional institutional culture, and developing equal access to protection of human rights.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 6:22:38 PM

Lee Beacham

Author 502584

(Member since May 30, 2015), 188 comments


  New Content

The fact that the Republicans and conservatives win more elections is proof that there's a conspiracy and rigged election system? The test would have been would we have heard a peep out of you had Hillary won and coat-tailed more down ballot Dems. But it didn't happen as planed by the elites on you side. The simple fact that our election process is so diverse and run entirely by thousands of local precincts is proof no one body can control a conspiracy. You don't trust Fox news and I don't trust CNN and MSNBC. The news media is the weakest link in our Republic and without the ease of internet fact checking for all, we would be truly under a nefarious one-party rule; Democrats. They are much more aligned with America's true enemies. Those that would trade Capitalism and Individual Freedom for Communism and collectivism. Read Animal Farm and ask yourself which side you're on.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 2:58:11 PM

john taylor

Author 503206

(Member since Jul 31, 2015), 102 comments


Reply to Lee Beacham:   New Content
None of us (daily grind people) can trust any news source. I'm a liberal (they say), MSNBC, cnn, fox, all of the actors in our tiny view of reality are ACTORS (lump DC in there too, funny how Actor Ronald R. began the most recent Corporate assault on humans). We lost long ago WE ARE ALL ONE, please brothers & sisters of the Right "we are not your enemy, THEY in there protected societies are". Only together can we resist. Unity.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 3:41:41 PM

Lee Beacham

Author 502584

(Member since May 30, 2015), 188 comments


Reply to john taylor:   New Content

Reading you again brings this to mind. I agree the media are actors entertaining us for profit. Know it and enjoy it for what it is. Living is the real learning. You do things and repeat what works and stop what harms you. As for unity, it sounds good but we aren't wired that way. We're selfish and self protective within our immediate sphere of influence. Beyond that, birds of a feather flock together. Look around you to see who you are. Outside the bubble we elect representatives to administer our controlling Constitution. That's all we have between us and the wolves.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 10:31:38 PM

Lee Beacham

Author 502584

(Member since May 30, 2015), 188 comments


  New Content

The Political elites lost. The Capitalist elites won. Americans can now pick who to follow. One side say's follow your leaders, the other say's follow your dreams. Which side do you believe?

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 3:03:11 PM

john taylor

Author 503206

(Member since Jul 31, 2015), 102 comments


Reply to Lee Beacham:   New Content
What part of the last Centuries Capital Assult on Earth made you think THEY CARE ABOUT YOUR DREAMS? That you must be asleep to believe them? Enlighten me.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 3:43:51 PM

BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 15 fans, 3 articles, 12075 comments


  New Content

"An under-the-radar, decades-long crusade waged by Republican-controlled state legislatures and their Secretaries of State -- with a wink and a nod from Republicans in the U.S. Congress -- has been methodically disenfranchising millions of Democratic voters through every devious means available.Tactics range from unjust purging of voter rolls ("Interstate Crosscheck") to uncounted "spoiled" ballots and "placebo" provisional ballots, to unwarranted voter-suppression ID laws, to cutting the number of early voting days, polling places, hours of operation, and poll workers in Democratic strongholds. (Never mind the endless smear campaign against liberals on Fox so-called "news," hate radio, and the right-wing internet swamp.)

Throw into the mix old, faulty, unmaintained, easily hacked voting machines and error-prone optical scanners, both of which notoriously spit out significant percentages of damaged or otherwise unreadable ballots. Then place them far and few between in heavily populated Democratic districts to create long, discouraging lines. Revealingly, Republican districts in key states enjoy newer and better machines, sprinkled generously around the whiter and wealthier neighborhoods, rewarding these privileged voters with much shorter lines and more reliable results than those less connected, shall we say, "minority" voters in the poorer neighborhoods."

Agreed, thanks.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 3:15:30 PM

John Rachel

Author 66223
(Member since Jun 2, 2011), 35 fans, 43 articles, 1777 comments, 2 diaries


  New Content

Trump represents a truly historic opportunity for profound change. Collapse of apocalyptic proportions is inevitable within the next couple years, as the economy crashes, the silent war within the Deep State and with Trump's rudderless, impulsive leadership and anachronistic administration, accelerated by the destructive policies Trump and his advisers apparently will attempt to implement, will create the conditions for revolution. As this fine author suggests, while we prefer an orderly transition, the potential for massive violence is there. Nevertheless, it behooves us as thinking progressives to be ready with a plan. Something will fill the vacuum. Why not a comprehensive program for deep systemic reform?

I suggest it's time to ignore the frivolous obsessions of the media with non-essential scandals and spectacular non-news and put our noses to the grindstone. I fortunately have plenty of nose, so there will be a sufficient amount left for my subsequent personal use after we have crafted a plan.

Perhaps . . .

Ten Commandments For The New American Century

. . . would be a place to start.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 11:39:26 PM

Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 65 fans, 114 articles, 2905 quicklinks, 10964 comments, 177 diaries


  New Content
To be clear, I do not advocate violence...


Nor have I, for the past 69 years.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 1:03:14 AM

