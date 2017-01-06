Refresh  
Eat, Drink, and be Buried: Aspartame is a Carcinogen; California May Soon Declare It as Such- National Health Federation

Related Topic(s):

(image by Health Freedom News)   License   DMCA   Details

The author of this article discusses in it the renowned Italian Cancer Researcher, Dr. Morando Soffritti, Director of the Collegium Ramazzini, an academy of 180 internationally renowned experts in occupational and environmental health from over 30 nations.

reprinted with permission from ThenHF.com

On November 15, 2016, the California Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment's (OEHHA), Carcinogen Identification Committee (CIC) met to decide whether to list aspartame as a carcinogen. Just to be clear, no listing decisions are made at meetings such as this one; instead, the CIC members "prioritize" the substance and that then determines whether or not the substance at issue has a chance at being put on California's "Prop 65" list of known carcinogens.

Remember, Proposition 65 (or "Prop 65" as it is now popularly called) was the referendum measure passed into law by California voters in November 1986, thirty years ago. Prop 65 requires, among other things, that all known carcinogens be declared (usually on food and drink labels) to consumers. It is so pervasive that even residents in other States will often see Prop-65 warnings about carcinogenicity on food and drink labels or on websites when ordering.

The CIC Voting Process

Some individuals submitted written comments about aspartame prior to the meeting. For those who did, the comments went to the CIC committee and have been posted on the OEHHA website. The first thing the committee members do is vote. It can be no priority or low, medium or high priority. After the speakers present their view, they vote again. This is the process for prioritizing the substance under consideration.

The CIC is a committee of eight and, of those eight, six were present. After the last vote at this meeting, I recall there was medium, medium to high, high to medium, and two highs. It can be checked when added to their website. The vote was declared a draw, although it was actually a win for the people. If the vote had been no priority or all lows, any further consideration of aspartame as a carcinogen would have ended. The vote means they will continue the investigation. If the CIC gets the real facts, aspartame can be classified as a carcinogen, which is what aspartame is. FDA's Dr. Adrian Gross admitted to Congress on August 1, 1985, that aspartame violated the Delaney Amendment because it causes cancer.

The Speakers

The speakers before the Committee were CSPI (Center for Science in the Public Interest), a Dr. Adamson, Calorie Control Council, and me. We, the speakers, were given five minutes each to speak. In preparation for my presentation, I made sure to arrive at the Committee meeting first and laid in front of each of the Committee members the reprint of the NHF article, front page and all, that I had written on "Rotgut Aspartame."

When they opened it, they also saw a paper on aspartame metabolism and methanol I had written called Eat, Drink, and Be Buried as well as the one I had taken from Dr. Roberts' book and re-written specially for them on carcinogenic mechanisms.

www. rense.com/general96/posscarcino.htm

They had plenty of time to read it before the speakers took the floor. I spoke first so Calorie Control and Adamson knew what they were up against. In my own presentation, I explained, among other things, that the Ramazzini studies were so extraordinary that the head researcher, Dr. Morando Soffritti, had received an award -- the prestigious Selikoff Award -- for his research work. This Award is only granted for groundbreaking cancer research. It was created in 1993 by the Collegium Ramazzini, an academy of 180 internationally renowned experts in occupational and environmental health from over 30 nations. It had been awarded just twice before being presented to Dr. Soffritti. Moreover, his study was peer-reviewed by seven World experts.

Also, I went into so much in my allotted five minutes that I don't know how I did it -- even showing them Monte's book, which tells how they blew up his house with him in it. I also showed them pictures from Victoria Inness Brown's book on her study where the aspartame-induced tumors were so big that the rats used them as pillows. The front group Calorie Control Council then spoke and gave its usual, self-serving hype as did Dr. Adamson. The only Dr. Adamson I know of is Richard Adamson of American Beverage. American Beverage changed its name from the National Soft Drink Association (NSDA) but could not hide their paper trail. Interestingly enough, the NSDA once wrote a 33-page protest against using aspartame in carbonated beverages, then turned around and lobbied for the manufacturer of aspartame.

I wrote an Open Letter to Dr. Adamson, but he never answered it. http://www.mpwhi.com/open_letter_dick_adamson.htm

OEN readers may have read parts of these comments by Dr. Martini before, but the fact that it is the cover story for the National Health Foundations current issues makes it far more important.


If you want to help this matter surface in a journalistic sense and get the coverage it deserves and not be swept under the rug by corporate-driven mainstream media, please ask your local editors and media pundits to cover the decision by the State of California, which should be released soon.

From amesfirewater.com/Support/Proposition_65: Proposition 65 label

