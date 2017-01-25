- Advertisement -

Kellyanne Conway's Alternative Facts

Hey, look at that hawk up in that tree! That's a red-tail! No, it's not. Sure it is, look up in that pine tree, it's right there! That's not a hawk. It's right there, are you blind? What do you think it is, an eagle? - Advertisement - No, it's a pineapple. What the hell are you talking about? That's a pine tree, not a pineapple bush! Of course it's not a bush, it's an apple tree made of pine, everyone knows that. Apples don't grow on bushes, silly...

Alternative facts. Feels like alternative realities. Trump's first two days in office have been chocked to the gills with "alternative facts," the Newspeak Kellyann Conway spouted on Meet the Press, speaking about Trump's insistence that record crowds attended his inauguration.

That was just the first alternative fact Team Trump put forward in his few days in office. There was the absurd claim that millions of Americans lost their health insurance under Obamacare, a Koch-inspired falsehood oft-repeated in political ads last year. Then there was the lie that green-lighting the Keystone pipeline will create "millions" of jobs.

Millions. Wow, that pipeline is gonna be huuuuuuuuuuge. It's going to require millions of Americans to build it.

But the granddaddy whopper came today when Lord Cheeto (h/t Michael Hayne) claimed he really won the popular vote, if you discount the "3-5 million illegals" who voted for Hillary.

Poor Donnie just can't stand the thought that he lost something. Votes, crowds, arguments, hair...he can't stand losing. So he presents alternative facts. Even his fellow Neocons in Congress dispute that nonsense. Voter fraud on that scale would be one of the largest scandals in modern American history.

But hey, lying has worked so well for him throughout his campaign, why stop now?