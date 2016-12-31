Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Donald Trump: "Russia's Lobbyist in the White House"

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bohdan Yuri     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

- Advertisement -

Vladimir Putin carrying his buddy Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin carrying his buddy Donald Trump
(image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   License   DMCA   Details

If you look at all of the countries in which Russia has an influence you will notice that each nation has been compromised in a very similar fashion...from within to the top.

In Ukraine, it was Yanukovich, who governed Ukraine according to Putin's agenda. And presently in most European democracies you'll find many Ministers who look favorably at Putin and do his bidding in the halls of their country's Parliaments.

And now there is a lobbyist in the White House shilling for the State of Russia and his manners are the same as Putin.

Notice how anyone who says anything against Trump may suddenly be under the threat of physical violence directed at them. e.g. The female questioner at Trump's N.H. campaign appearance last year and the Carrier union rep.. They each have received death threats for something as innocent as a comment.

Just take a look at how opposition forces in Russian controlled territories are dealt with. In Crimea they are threatened, imprisoned, kidnapped, or killed. The same history has always been in Russia where assassinations have become a viable campaign tactic against political opponents (Boris Nemtsov).

Could the unimaginable continue here? Will mysterious deaths suddenly start solving many disputes here too?

- Advertisement -


Putin's power is already controlling the agenda in the Middle East and Europe is an anxious step away from lifting sanctions. Putin is now perhaps the most powerful man in the world as he expands his influence through fear and violence.

Trump's people still don't really know Putin and what he is capable of doing, and most of all they can't see their role in helping all that has and is happening.....Dig deep enough and you'll be surprised at what you'll find.

But really, Putin now has a foot in the door of the White House.....what now?

Here's my prediction:

1. By the end of the first year the GOP will ask Trump to resign. He refuses.

- Advertisement -

2. By the end of the second year, Trump will resign.

3. In the third year, under Pence, civil unrest will escalate....neighbors against neighbors.

4. In the fourth year, a nation-wide civil unrest will turn into a "modern-type" coup....a government reset.

And that's just a mild version of the domestic side...

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Bohdan Yuri is an Ukrainian-American and the author of "Ukraina: Sons and Daughters" (short stories) and "The Letters".


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

ISIS - How Deep Is The Truth?

A Common Man's Theory of God and the Universe

"Colin Kaepernick - Let's Start a Story"

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

George Eliason

Become a Fan
Author 58313

(Member since Jan 10, 2011), 52 fans, 85 articles, 1 quicklinks, 532 comments, 2 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

It would certainly help you if OUNb Ukrainian nationalists were less predictable. I've already written on the steps you are taking to make your "predictions" a reality.

It is called sedition.

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 31, 2016 at 5:57:16 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 