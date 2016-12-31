- Advertisement -



Vladimir Putin carrying his buddy Donald Trump

If you look at all of the countries in which Russia has an influence you will notice that each nation has been compromised in a very similar fashion...from within to the top.



In Ukraine, it was Yanukovich, who governed Ukraine according to Putin's agenda. And presently in most European democracies you'll find many Ministers who look favorably at Putin and do his bidding in the halls of their country's Parliaments.



And now there is a lobbyist in the White House shilling for the State of Russia and his manners are the same as Putin.



Notice how anyone who says anything against Trump may suddenly be under the threat of physical violence directed at them. e.g. The female questioner at Trump's N.H. campaign appearance last year and the Carrier union rep.. They each have received death threats for something as innocent as a comment.



Just take a look at how opposition forces in Russian controlled territories are dealt with. In Crimea they are threatened, imprisoned, kidnapped, or killed. The same history has always been in Russia where assassinations have become a viable campaign tactic against political opponents (Boris Nemtsov).



Could the unimaginable continue here? Will mysterious deaths suddenly start solving many disputes here too?

Here's my prediction:

1. By the end of the first year the GOP will ask Trump to resign. He refuses.

2. By the end of the second year, Trump will resign.

3. In the third year, under Pence, civil unrest will escalate....neighbors against neighbors.

4. In the fourth year, a nation-wide civil unrest will turn into a "modern-type" coup....a government reset.

And that's just a mild version of the domestic side...

