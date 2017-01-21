- Advertisement -

How can you tell? Charles Hugh Smith has a good take on getting to the question and it just isn't that simple, or is it? He sheds a perspective on what many refer to as the "Shadow Government or "Hidden Hand" and other attempts to place blame. There has been a coup of representative government here in the US with reverberating effects across the globe on citizens' Treasure, Commons and Inalienable Rights.



Deep State Rising: The Mainstreaming of the Shadow Government ...

Krugman is a vocal neo liberal, the CIA is vocally neocon: two sides of the same coin .

This leaves us with the question if it can be wrested back by citizens and how would that happen? As very intelligent people try to understand and implement bottom up, term limits, political contracts with their citizens and the list goes on. Why don't these approaches have any success?

Smith delves into what is a murky world for the past 40 years and has been writing about it for the past 10 years.

"Suddenly everybody is referring to the Deep State, typically without offering much of a definition. The general definition is the unelected government that continues making and implementing policy regardless of who is in elected office."

We equate the Armed Forces as part and particle of the MIC which is not entirely true. Only the Generals who become spokes persons (lobbyist) for the MIC which is only one of the profit-making arms of the deep state. The others are the elected state, the shadow state, the national security state, the public private state and the institutions of propaganda.

"Rather than being the bad guys, as per the usual Liberal world-view, the Armed Forces may well play a key role in reducing the utterly toxic influence of neocon-neoliberals within the Deep State".

For the past few years, Mr. Smith has been suggesting there is a profound split in the Deep State that is not just about power or ideology, but about the nature and future of National Security:

"In other words, what policies and priorities are actually weakening or threatening the long-term security of the United States?" He proposes "that there are progressive elements within the sprawling Deep State that view the dominant neocon-neoliberal agenda of the past 24 years as a disaster for the long-term security of the U.S. and its global interests (a.k.a. the Imperial Project)."

"There are also elements within the Deep State that view Wall Street's dominance as a threat to America's security and global interests. (This is not to say that American-based banks and corporations aren't essential parts of the Imperial Project; it's more about the question of who is controlling whom.)"

"So, let's dig in by noting that the warmongers in the Deep State are civilians, not military. It's popular among so-called Liberals (the vast majority of whom did not serve nor do they have offspring in uniform--that's fallen to the disenfranchised and the working class) to see the military as a permanent source of warmongering." (It's remarkably easy to send other people's children off to war, while your own little darlings have cush jobs in Wall Street, foundations, think tanks, academia, government agencies, etc.)"

"These misguided souls are ignoring that it's civilians who order the military to go into harm's way, not the other way around. The neocons who have waged permanent war as policy are virtually all civilians, few of whom served in the U.S. armed forces and none of whom (to my knowledge) have actual combat experience."

"These civilian neocons were busily sacking and/or discrediting critics of their warmongering within the U.S. military all through the Iraqi debacle. now that we got that straightened out--active-duty service personnel have borne the brunt of civilian planned, ordered and executed warmongering--let's move on to the split between the civilian Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the DoD (Department of Defense) intelligence and special ops agencies: DIA, Army Intelligence, Navy Intelligence, etc."

"Though we have to be careful not to paint a very large agency with one brush, it's fair to say that the civilian leadership of the CIA (and of its proxies and crony agencies) has long loved to "play army". The CIA has its own drone (a.k.a. Murder, Inc.) division, as well as its own special ops ("play army" Special Forces), and a hawkish mentality that civilians reckon is "play army special forces" (mostly from films, in which the CIA's role is carefully managed by the CIA itself: How the CIA Hoodwinked Hollywood (The Atlantic)"

"Meanwhile, it's not exactly a secret that when it comes to actual combat operations and warfighting, the CIA's in-theater intelligence is either useless, misleading or false."

