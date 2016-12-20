Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Don't Eat Fake Pizza

By       Message Fred Gransville     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 3 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

- Advertisement -

By R. Armstrong and Fred Gransville

Fake news has been everywhere during election 2016. Fraudulent conspiracy theories, suspicious statistics and blatantly false news have gone viral.

As it turns out this is an innocent picture of James Alefantis's God Daughter.
As it turns out this is an innocent picture of James Alefantis's God Daughter.
(image by Instagram)   License   DMCA   Details
As it turns out this is an innocent picture of James Alefantis's God Daughter. In a video uploaded to YouTube, some tinfoil hat PizzaGate protesters confronted the owner of Comet Ping Pong, James Alefantis, and asked about his Instagram picture of a little girl taped to a table. Alefantis then responded "It's simple is all, it's absurd to be here that image is of my god daughter. They are playing around as two kids play together."

November 21, the New York Times featured Fake News Onslaught Targets Pizzeria as Nest of Child-Trafficking about a pedophile ring operating out of the Comet Ping Pong pizzeria in Washington, D.C. The Comet Pizza restaurant was reported as the front for a child-trafficking ring headed by Hillary Clinton and her campaign chief, John D. Podesta. There were nearly a million messages sent last month with the hashtag term "pizzagate."

The messages claim that Clinton kidnapped, molested and trafficked children in the restaurant's walk-in refrigerator and basement. These allegations are absurd and totally false: There is no physical evidence and no victim has come forward but the conspiracy theorists are convinced they are right because Bill Clinton and Donald Trump flew on the private plane of convicted child abuser Jeffery Epstein and Tony Podesta, the brother of John Podesta whose emails were hacked, was a friend of Dennis Hastert.

Hastert is the Republican politician who was sentenced to 15 months in prison, for abusing boys. The crucial point here is that fake pizzagate stories are now ruining not only reputations but careers, too. The Prime Minister of New Zealand was apparently just forced to resign after his own daughter was caught up in her own so-called scandal now known as "cherrygate." The Wikileaks connection of Clinton to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted paedophile, to John and Tony Podesta was enough for "investigators" to believe pizzagate is real because Tony Podesta said he is a fan of Serbian painter Biljana Djurdjevic.


(image by unknown)   License   DMCA   Details
The conspiracy investigators remembered seeing George Soros's son at a spirit-cooking event wearing red shoes.

And then there is the picture of attendees at one of Tony Podesta's birthday parties all wearing red shoes (photoshopped?). What's in a shoe color? According to Harrison Koehli, who co-hosts Sign of the Times (SOTT) Radio Network's Truth Perspective, and is an editor for Red Pill Press, red shoes are a sign, a marker, of something very dark. Harrison is the author of Progressive liberal values: Tony Podesta's creepy taste in art, the creepy people he hangs out with, and Pizzagate and has been interviewed on several North American radio shows about his writings on ponerology, the study of the nature and the origin of evil, and evil in relation to the Politics.

- Advertisement -

James Alefantis, owner of Comet Ping Pong pizzeria, the center of the pedophile ring and #49 on GQ magazine's list of the 50 most powerful people in Washington in 2012, "regularly co-hosts casual pizza parties at his friend, Tony Podesta's house," so he can show off his art collection. Alefantis, because of his ties to Hillary Clinton and her campaign chief, John D. Podesta, has been threatened with messages like "we're on to you" on his Instagram feed. He has even received death threats on Facebook and Twitter. "From this insane, fabricated conspiracy theory, we've come under constant assault," he said. The FBI and local police are helping Alefantis and demanded that Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Reddit remove the posts.

Mr. James Alefantis is now working with the NY Times to call for Facebook, Google censorship of what he calls "fake news."

Did you know that John Podesta lost his handkerchief?

Combing through John Podesta's leaked emails, members of a far-right fringe community on the social media site 4chan and Trump supporters on Reddit pulled out a number of emails unconnected to politics. Several of them mentioned pizza or other Italian food.


(image by wikileaks)   License   DMCA   Details
- Advertisement -

The most cited email revolved around a handkerchief left at a house Mr. Podesta visited with a real estate agent that led to speculation that the handkerchief and map on it were clues to some sort of wrongdoing.

Is John Podesta Really a Pedophilie? The term "cheese pizza" had previously been used on 4chan as code for "child pornography." An anonymous user speculated that other food-related terms could also have double meanings. This interpretation spread, and other emails containing supposed code words were reinterpreted as evidence of pedophilie activity. "hotdog" = boy "pizza" = girl "cheese" = little girl "pasta" = little boy "ice cream" = male prostitute "walnut" = person of colour "map" = semen "sauce" = orgy Examples:


(image by wikileaks)   License   DMCA   Details

Mary and John I think you should give notice when changing strategies which have been long in place. I immediately realized something was different by the shape of the box and I contemplated who would be sending me something in the square shaped box. Lo and behold, instead of pasta and wonderful sauces, it was a lovely, tempting assortment of cheeses, Yummy. I am awaiting the return of my children and grandchildren from their holiday travels so that we can demolish them. Thank you so much. I hope you and your gang are well. I miss you both Best wishes fro a merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Herb Ps. Do you think I'll do better playing dominos on cheese than on pasta?
https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/19018 I consider ice cream, its purchase, and its consumption a rather serious business. We can't just willy-nilly toss it out and about in casual references, especially linked with the word "free". https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/30613 Lo and behold, instead of pasta and wonderful sauces, it was a lovely, tempting assortment of cheeses, Yummy. I am awaiting the return of my children and grandchildren from their holiday travels so that we can demolish them. https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/44232 Thx for coming out. Always happy to babysit.

RE: Get ready for "Chicago Hot Dog Friday" Stratfor is the Texas headquarters of the global intelligence company. The company is a "geopolitical intelligence platform."


(image by wikileaks)   License   DMCA   Details

RE: Get ready for "Chicago Hot Dog Friday" If we get the same "waitresses," I'm all for it!!! Aaric S. Eisenstein STRATFOR SVP Publishing 700 Lavaca St., Suite 900 Austin, TX 78701 512-744-4308 512-744-4334 fax ----------------------------------------------- From: Fred Burton [mailto:burton@stratfor.com] Sent: Thursday, May 14, 2009 2:39 PM To: 'Don Kuykendall' Cc: 'Aaric Eisenstein'; 'Darryl O'Connor'; 'Copeland Susan' Subject: RE: Get ready for "Chicago Hot Dog Friday" I think Obama spent about $65,000 of the tax-payers money flying in pizza/dogs from Chicago for a private party at the White House not long ago, assume we are using the same channels? ----------------------------------------------- From: Don Kuykendall [mailto:kuykendall@stratfor.com] Sent: Thursday, May 14, 2009 1:59 PM To: 'stratforaustin' Subject: Get ready for "Chicago Hot Dog Friday" To celebrate all you hot dogs out there. Aaric, you can participate as well! Don R. Kuykendall President STRATFOR 512.744.4314 phone 512.744.4334 fax kuykendall@stratfor.com
Second guessing on why Obama decided to spend $65,000 of the tax-payers' money flying in pizza/dogs from Chicago is a waste of time. If you wanted to make a case that there is a massive amount of government waste you could find thousands of other expenditures to question. Aaric S. Eisenstein, senior vice president of Stratfor, is entitled to request his favorite "waitresses."


December 5 Alex Jones Breaking News: The Washington Post noted that one of the main proponents of the pizzagate theory was the far-right radio host beloved by President-elect Donald Trump, Alex Jones. Alex Jones repeatedly told his nut job listeners in a video that Clinton was involved in a child sex ring and that her campaign chairman, John Podesta, indulged in satanic rituals.

"When I think about all the children Hillary Clinton has personally murdered and chopped up and raped, I have zero fear standing up against her," Jones said in a YouTube video posted on Nov. 4. "Yeah, you heard me right. Hillary Clinton has personally murdered children. I just can't hold back the truth anymore." Jones eventually tied his comments about Clinton to U.S. policy in Syria.
The Jones video, viewed more than 427,000 times, was deleted December 6 because Jones realized pizzagate is fake news. Now Jones is making some sense and telling his listeners that pizzagate is fake and is a diversion from the greater crimes. It doesn't matter that Jones lies about his most egregious greater-crimes claims, he fired Joe Biggs and is finally doing the right thing by backing away from his role in spreading the "Pizzagate" lies.

As a matter of fact the pizzagate witch hunt is spreading around the globe. Great Britain is experiencing one "pizzagate" after another, and in Haiti, where these crack pots are now accusing Hillary of murdering Monica Petersen.


(image by unknown)   License   DMCA   Details
Ms. Peterson previously worked for the Colorado Human Trafficking Council's Data & Research Task Force and was the assistant director at the Human Trafficking Center in Haiti. She died on November 13th, 2016. The director, Professor Claude d'Estre'e, of the Center on Human Rights Education, posted the following message on Facebook after her death.

"I am heartbroken to report that Monica Petersen died today in Haiti. She was a recent graduate of the Korbel School, a Research Fellow and an Assistant Director at the Human Trafficking Center, and had moved to Haiti to teach and start an NGO."
So what makes the news important? Well, unsubstantiated rumors are spreading that Petersen's death was a result of her work in uncovering child sex rings and sex trafficking networks in Haiti related to the Clinton Foundation in Haiti. The rumor gained widespread attention after a post on Reddit, The Donald sub, and The Political Insider. Fortunately, we have a number of reliable commonsense websites that are ready, willing, and able to debunk these rumors and conspiracy theories. One of the most popular fact-checking and debunking websites is http://www.Snopes.com. David and Barbara Mikkelson are the unassuming California couple who are honest referees to help us, "ordinary folks," sort out the "news" from the 24-hour cable gasbags, partisan talk radio hosts, chain e-mails, blogs and Web sites.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

I have been honing my craft as a writer since I graduated from Princeton University. I have been a newspaper reporter, a book editor and a Hollywood scriptwriter. My humor has been published in a number of publications. I have written two (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Don't Eat Fake Pizza

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Eighthman

Become a Fan
Author 506274

(Member since Aug 2, 2016), 2 fans, 119 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

I have read over parts of your blog several times to get as accurate an understanding of your evidence as I can.

First, most of this Pizzagate stuff seems like nonsense. However, Podesta's creepiness and rather borderline art collection certainly doesn't help.

Your analysis of the Haiti stuff shocks me because it seems to confirm that Hillary is a amoral monster apart from any pedophile activity (which she may have nothing to do with).

Her actions towards Libya DO confirm an ugly crony racism. She ruined the lives of millions of poor brown people there and in Iraq and Syria. This was rarely brought up as an issue Which Confirms That Such People's Lives Mean Nothing to her or her network.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 1:49:11 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Robert Harrington

Become a Fan
Author 507765

(Member since Dec 21, 2016), 1 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

This satire is actually bursting with PizzaGate truth.

Whoever accumulated this info really knew what they were doing.

From the looks of the entire expose', it could function as an indictment of John Podesta, James Alefantis, Amanda Kleinman and a whole host of other dubious characters.

The evidence in this post ought to be sent to the FBI as there is enough to trigger an official investigation.

Please, send this to the authorities ASAP---the welfare and lives of many children are at great risk!

Thank you for this extremely revealing post ... the blinders have been taken off forever where it concerns the reality of PizzaGate.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 12:07:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 