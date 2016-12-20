- Advertisement -

By R. Armstrong and Fred Gransville

Fake news has been everywhere during election 2016. Fraudulent conspiracy theories, suspicious statistics and blatantly false news have gone viral.



As it turns out this is an innocent picture of James Alefantis's God Daughter.

November 21, the New York Times featured Fake News Onslaught Targets Pizzeria as Nest of Child-Trafficking about a pedophile ring operating out of the Comet Ping Pong pizzeria in Washington, D.C. The Comet Pizza restaurant was reported as the front for a child-trafficking ring headed by Hillary Clinton and her campaign chief, John D. Podesta. There were nearly a million messages sent last month with the hashtag term "pizzagate."

The messages claim that Clinton kidnapped, molested and trafficked children in the restaurant's walk-in refrigerator and basement. These allegations are absurd and totally false: There is no physical evidence and no victim has come forward but the conspiracy theorists are convinced they are right because Bill Clinton and Donald Trump flew on the private plane of convicted child abuser Jeffery Epstein and Tony Podesta, the brother of John Podesta whose emails were hacked, was a friend of Dennis Hastert.

Hastert is the Republican politician who was sentenced to 15 months in prison, for abusing boys. The crucial point here is that fake pizzagate stories are now ruining not only reputations but careers, too. The Prime Minister of New Zealand was apparently just forced to resign after his own daughter was caught up in her own so-called scandal now known as "cherrygate." The Wikileaks connection of Clinton to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted paedophile, to John and Tony Podesta was enough for "investigators" to believe pizzagate is real because Tony Podesta said he is a fan of Serbian painter Biljana Djurdjevic.



And then there is the picture of attendees at one of Tony Podesta's birthday parties all wearing red shoes (photoshopped?). What's in a shoe color? According to Harrison Koehli, who co-hosts Sign of the Times (SOTT) Radio Network's Truth Perspective, and is an editor for Red Pill Press, red shoes are a sign, a marker, of something very dark. Harrison is the author of Progressive liberal values: Tony Podesta's creepy taste in art, the creepy people he hangs out with, and Pizzagate and has been interviewed on several North American radio shows about his writings on ponerology, the study of the nature and the origin of evil, and evil in relation to the Politics.

James Alefantis, owner of Comet Ping Pong pizzeria, the center of the pedophile ring and #49 on GQ magazine's list of the 50 most powerful people in Washington in 2012, "regularly co-hosts casual pizza parties at his friend, Tony Podesta's house," so he can show off his art collection. Alefantis, because of his ties to Hillary Clinton and her campaign chief, John D. Podesta, has been threatened with messages like "we're on to you" on his Instagram feed. He has even received death threats on Facebook and Twitter. "From this insane, fabricated conspiracy theory, we've come under constant assault," he said. The FBI and local police are helping Alefantis and demanded that Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Reddit remove the posts.

Mr. James Alefantis is now working with the NY Times to call for Facebook, Google censorship of what he calls "fake news."

Did you know that John Podesta lost his handkerchief?



Is John Podesta Really a Pedophilie? The term "cheese pizza" had previously been used on 4chan as code for "child pornography." An anonymous user speculated that other food-related terms could also have double meanings. This interpretation spread, and other emails containing supposed code words were reinterpreted as evidence of pedophilie activity. "hotdog" = boy "pizza" = girl "cheese" = little girl "pasta" = little boy "ice cream" = male prostitute "walnut" = person of colour "map" = semen "sauce" = orgy Examples:



Mary and John I think you should give notice when changing strategies which have been long in place. I immediately realized something was different by the shape of the box and I contemplated who would be sending me something in the square shaped box. Lo and behold, instead of pasta and wonderful sauces, it was a lovely, tempting assortment of cheeses, Yummy. I am awaiting the return of my children and grandchildren from their holiday travels so that we can demolish them. Thank you so much. I hope you and your gang are well. I miss you both Best wishes fro a merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Herb Ps. Do you think I'll do better playing dominos on cheese than on pasta?

RE: Get ready for "Chicago Hot Dog Friday" Stratfor is the Texas headquarters of the global intelligence company. The company is a "geopolitical intelligence platform."



RE: Get ready for "Chicago Hot Dog Friday" If we get the same "waitresses," I'm all for it!!! Aaric S. Eisenstein STRATFOR SVP Publishing 700 Lavaca St., Suite 900 Austin, TX 78701 512-744-4308 512-744-4334 fax ----------------------------------------------- From: Fred Burton [mailto:burton@stratfor.com] Sent: Thursday, May 14, 2009 2:39 PM To: 'Don Kuykendall' Cc: 'Aaric Eisenstein'; 'Darryl O'Connor'; 'Copeland Susan' Subject: RE: Get ready for "Chicago Hot Dog Friday" I think Obama spent about $65,000 of the tax-payers money flying in pizza/dogs from Chicago for a private party at the White House not long ago, assume we are using the same channels? ----------------------------------------------- From: Don Kuykendall [mailto:kuykendall@stratfor.com] Sent: Thursday, May 14, 2009 1:59 PM To: 'stratforaustin' Subject: Get ready for "Chicago Hot Dog Friday" To celebrate all you hot dogs out there. Aaric, you can participate as well! Don R. Kuykendall President STRATFOR 512.744.4314 phone 512.744.4334 fax kuykendall@stratfor.com





December 5 Alex Jones Breaking News: The Washington Post noted that one of the main proponents of the pizzagate theory was the far-right radio host beloved by President-elect Donald Trump, Alex Jones. Alex Jones repeatedly told his nut job listeners in a video that Clinton was involved in a child sex ring and that her campaign chairman, John Podesta, indulged in satanic rituals.

"When I think about all the children Hillary Clinton has personally murdered and chopped up and raped, I have zero fear standing up against her," Jones said in a YouTube video posted on Nov. 4. "Yeah, you heard me right. Hillary Clinton has personally murdered children. I just can't hold back the truth anymore." Jones eventually tied his comments about Clinton to U.S. policy in Syria.

As a matter of fact the pizzagate witch hunt is spreading around the globe. Great Britain is experiencing one "pizzagate" after another, and in Haiti, where these crack pots are now accusing Hillary of murdering Monica Petersen.



"I am heartbroken to report that Monica Petersen died today in Haiti. She was a recent graduate of the Korbel School, a Research Fellow and an Assistant Director at the Human Trafficking Center, and had moved to Haiti to teach and start an NGO."

