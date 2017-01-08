- Advertisement -



Democrats have lost the war, the people and power in all three branches of government; placing the blame everywhere but still can't see the forest for the trees.

Democrat Royalty has left us divided, conquered and wailing at the wall of defeat from self-inflicted wounds, they refuse to accept accountability. From the DNC and Super Delegates betrayals of their former power base to the loss of the Independent voters they will not address. Or is it a bad case of denial and determination to extend their reign by hook or crook? Divide and conquer has failed them finally this time around.

The doubling down of the corporate and neocon wing of the democrat party after the complete destruction from voters' rejection clearly paints the picture for those who question the truth in what has happened. This abstract failure is complete and all the Kings horses and all the Kings men will not be able to put it together again despite the current Royal color of purple donned by all that have lost power to include Soros, Bill and Hilary and throughout their subjects on the losing side of history. They do not except they are no longer the self-appointed Authoritarian Royalty who has lost their power and stature.

au thor i tar i an

adjective, favoring or enforcing strict obedience to authority, especially that of the government, at the expense of personal freedom. synonyms: autocratic , dictatorial , despotic , tyrannical , draconian , oppressive , repressive , illiberal , undemocratic ; disciplinarian , domineering, overbearing , iron-fisted , high-handed , peremptory , imperious , strict , rigid , inflexible ; informal bossy

Noun, an authoritarian person. synonyms: autocrat, despot , dictator , tyrant ; disciplinarian , martinet

The Democrat Party has doubled down on all the things resulting in the loss of power in all three branches of government to affect the Supreme Court as well.

As for Chuck Schumer & Co. is a sign that the war party has doubled down on the very reasons that Democrat and Independent voters fled from the Democrat Party nomination after the DNC and Bernie Sanders fiasco and the nomination of the war party where even the neocons and MIC switched parties to support the War Queen of Wall Street.

You would think that losing all three branches of government you would see a sea change not a doubling down on what got us to sum zero.

When Senate Democrats chose their new leader, they selected the favorite senator of K Street and Wall Street, Chuck Schumer, an unparalleled expert at blending policymaking and fundraising. Schumer's new job, Senate Minority Leader, will mostly involve holding together the Democratic majority to filibuster GOP measures in the Senate, along with raising money to stave off further GOP Senate gains in 2018.

Campaign finance data show Schumer as the favorite Senator, in either party, of lobbyists, bankers, and hedge funders. Schumer raised more from lobbyists than any U.S. Senator or senate candidate, according to data from the Center for Responsive Politics. Schumer's also the top Senate recipient of money ($1.97 million) this election from Wall Street . Schumer was number one among hedge funds and private equity .

Schumer has more former staffers in CRP's revolving-door database than any member of the House and 98 other Senators. Only Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has more.

Schumer's fundraising from lobbyists, bankers, and hedge funders has always been tied to his policymaking in their favor. Episodes throughout his career show how shrewdly Schumer mixes policy and campaign cash. In Schumer's first days in the Senate majority in 2007, while serving as chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, he hosted a dinner with the wealthiest hedge fund and private equity moguls. His message to them, in the words of the New York Times , "If you want Washington to work with you, you had better work better with one another."

Translated: You guys need to lobby more and give more to politicians. The industry responded. From $6.3 million in the previous election, executives, employees, partners, and PACs from the industry tripled their giving to $21.1 million the next election, with two-thirds going to Democrats. Hedge fund lobbying exploded at the same time: from less than $1 million the previous year to nearly $7 million the next year.

