Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Democrats have Lost the War, the People and all Three Branches of Government

By       Message George King     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 1/8/17

- Advertisement -

Royalty GIFs - Find & Share on GIPHY
Royalty GIFs - Find & Share on GIPHY
(image by giphy.com)   License   DMCA   Details

Democrats have lost the war, the people and power in all three branches of government; placing the blame everywhere but still can't see the forest for the trees.

Democrat Royalty has left us divided, conquered and wailing at the wall of defeat from self-inflicted wounds, they refuse to accept accountability. From the DNC and Super Delegates betrayals of their former power base to the loss of the Independent voters they will not address. Or is it a bad case of denial and determination to extend their reign by hook or crook? Divide and conquer has failed them finally this time around.

The doubling down of the corporate and neocon wing of the democrat party after the complete destruction from voters' rejection clearly paints the picture for those who question the truth in what has happened. This abstract failure is complete and all the Kings horses and all the Kings men will not be able to put it together again despite the current Royal color of purple donned by all that have lost power to include Soros, Bill and Hilary and throughout their subjects on the losing side of history. They do not except they are no longer the self-appointed Authoritarian Royalty who has lost their power and stature.

au thor i tar i an

adjective, favoring or enforcing strict obedience to authority, especially that of the government, at the expense of personal freedom. synonyms: autocratic , dictatorial , despotic , tyrannical , draconian , oppressive , repressive , illiberal , undemocratic ; disciplinarian , domineering, overbearing , iron-fisted , high-handed , peremptory , imperious , strict , rigid , inflexible ; informal bossy

Noun, an authoritarian person. synonyms: autocrat, despot , dictator , tyrant ; disciplinarian , martinet

- Advertisement -

The Democrat Party has doubled down on all the things resulting in the loss of power in all three branches of government to affect the Supreme Court as well.

As for Chuck Schumer & Co. is a sign that the war party has doubled down on the very reasons that Democrat and Independent voters fled from the Democrat Party nomination after the DNC and Bernie Sanders fiasco and the nomination of the war party where even the neocons and MIC switched parties to support the War Queen of Wall Street.

You would think that losing all three branches of government you would see a sea change not a doubling down on what got us to sum zero.

When Senate Democrats chose their new leader, they selected the favorite senator of K Street and Wall Street, Chuck Schumer, an unparalleled expert at blending policymaking and fundraising. Schumer's new job, Senate Minority Leader, will mostly involve holding together the Democratic majority to filibuster GOP measures in the Senate, along with raising money to stave off further GOP Senate gains in 2018.

Campaign finance data show Schumer as the favorite Senator, in either party, of lobbyists, bankers, and hedge funders. Schumer raised more from lobbyists than any U.S. Senator or senate candidate, according to data from the Center for Responsive Politics. Schumer's also the top Senate recipient of money ($1.97 million) this election from Wall Street . Schumer was number one among hedge funds and private equity .

- Advertisement -

Schumer has more former staffers in CRP's revolving-door database than any member of the House and 98 other Senators. Only Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has more.

Schumer's fundraising from lobbyists, bankers, and hedge funders has always been tied to his policymaking in their favor. Episodes throughout his career show how shrewdly Schumer mixes policy and campaign cash. In Schumer's first days in the Senate majority in 2007, while serving as chairman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, he hosted a dinner with the wealthiest hedge fund and private equity moguls. His message to them, in the words of the New York Times , "If you want Washington to work with you, you had better work better with one another."

Translated: You guys need to lobby more and give more to politicians. The industry responded. From $6.3 million in the previous election, executives, employees, partners, and PACs from the industry tripled their giving to $21.1 million the next election, with two-thirds going to Democrats. Hedge fund lobbying exploded at the same time: from less than $1 million the previous year to nearly $7 million the next year.

Credit for Chuck Schumer facts in above comment:

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

George King has been involved in civil rights and started protesting government as a US Marine protesting the Vietnam War in 1967. He has owned and operated as a small business owner of Coffee Houses and later Sporting Goods. He was employed (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Member of the Armed Services Committee Tells Truth to Power about Syria

Sanders calls for War Tax!

Putin Out Maneuvers Puppeteers of ISIS, Declares War under UN Charter!

Conspirators' Palimpsest Revealed in US Elections

Is the Fix In? DNC Chair has sold out US citizens to the financial sector of loan sharking!

"We want to live in a genuine democracy that puts people, not foreign investors and multinational corporations, first.

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 9 fans, 14 articles, 1203 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Sen. Charles E. Schumer of New York was elected by Democrats as minority leader of the Senate.

McCain (R-Ariz.) appeared on "CBS This Morning" with Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) one day after the two men issued a joint statement calling for a congressional investigation into Russian hackers meddling in last month's presidential election.

Both corporate and neocon hangmen, one trying to blame Russia for the Democrats ouster from power completely in all three branches of goverment but both on the MIC corporate profits at the expense of nuclear destruction of US citizens after they grab the treasure and run.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 8, 2017 at 7:00:02 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 