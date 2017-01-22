Refresh  
Cyber-Security Expert Weighs in on Recount, Anonymous Threats and More

Anonymous
Anonymous
(image by Jorn Eriksson)   License   DMCA   Details

My guest today is David Gewirtz, computer scientist and one of our foremost cyber-security experts. He is also the author of Where Have All the Emails Gone?.

Joan Brunwasser: Welcome back to OpEdNews, David. We last spoke in 2009, when we discussed the millions of missing emails during the George W. Bush administration. I'd like to take your expertise and apply it to the goings on during the election cycle of 2016. How would you like to get us started?

David Gerwirtz: Well, it's sure been an unusual year, hasn't it? For me, personally, it's a reminder that past isn't always prologue. I've been prognosticating and pontificating on presidential elections since the days of Poppy Bush, and there has always been a sense of inevitability, as if the election was a dance between partners whose steps you could predict.

That wasn't the case in 2016. While it was possible to predict the outcome for Secretary Clinton (and, as you know, I did -- more than 15 months before the election), the phenomenon that became the election of Donald Trump was completely outside of what us pundits might have expected.

Don't get me wrong. The unhappiness and unrest of our displaced workers were deeply apparent, as is the widening of the divide between the super-wealthy and the rest of the population. But as more and more tabloid-level news came out about Mr. Trump's statements and actions, most pundits were convinced he wouldn't survive the cycle.

Instead, Americans, in states where it counted, discounted those statements and voted to roll the dice to knock the country out of the patterns and doctrines that both parties have promoted over the last four administrations.

Sadly, I think the enduring result of 2016 is an almost universal level of battle fatigue. Everyone is emotionally charged on the election, there's a level of animosity that's not healthy, and, of course, given that Mr. Trump is a wild card, an almost historic degree of uncertainty.

But, hey, as I've said before, sometimes sitting behind the Resolute desk has a powerful impact and leaders we've discounted become great. We'll know more in a few years, won't we?

Former Secretary of State Clinton at the Ted Women Conference
(image by U.S. Department of State)   License   DMCA   Details

JB: The recent recount efforts by Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein were generally pooh-poohed by the corporate media. And the fact that "nothing changed" strengthened that view. What are your thoughts about the matter?

DG: Well, as you know, I wrote about this at some length. I did find it odd that Ms. Stein was the leader of this recount movement because no recount would have resulted in a positive result for her candidacy. That said, it's any citizen's right to push for an issue that he or she feels is important.

In the context of looking at the recount as a way to change the results of the election for those who were disappointed by Hillary Clinton's loss, I recall doing the math in my column showing how it was a statistical improbability that a recount would move the needle in Mrs. Clinton's favor. But I didn't view question of the validity of doing a recount as a partisan issue at all.

My view of the recount, or actually, any recount is that our election security must be paramount. While we've been generally fortunate in our elections, in that they've mostly been resilient when faced with outside efforts at corruption, there are flaws and weaknesses in any complex mechanism, our balloting process included.

The reason I supported a recount was because I believe America needs to demonstrate both to its citizens and, especially, to its allies and rivals, that we will be unyieldingly diligent in making sure the choice of our citizens is the choice of OUR citizens. Given the (frankly, very minimal threat) of outside agency hacking of voting machines, it's a best practice to take the extra effort and the expense to be sure the election results were not tampered with at any level.

JB: And what did you conclude about the way the recounts were run? Did they, in fact, demonstrate that our elections are free from any tampering, whatever the source?

Joan Brunwasser is a co-founder of Citizens for Election Reform (CER) which since 2005 existed for the sole purpose of raising the public awareness of the critical need for election reform. Our goal: to restore fair, accurate, transparent, secure elections where votes are cast in private and counted in public. Because the problems with electronic (computerized) voting systems include a lack of (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

