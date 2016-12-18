- Advertisement -



(image by Official White House photo)



Jim Himes, a Congressional leader in the oversight of the National Security Agency and US cybersecurity, has just torpedoed Obama's case against Russia.



Obama has revealed his intentions to attack Russia in retaliation for alleged hacking of Democratic Party and Clinton campaign emails. He's offered no substantiation for his accusations. The evidence he and others have cited does not check out. What's more, the allegations have never been addressed by the UN or any other competent international-security agency.



But the lack of substantiation is actually beside the point. The primary issue is that countries covertly gathering information from other countries is nothing new, and is certainly not unique to Russia.



The US, for example, was caught hacking telephone conversations of the German chancellor and the president of Brazil.



The other part of Obama's allegation is that Russia has interfered with the US process of selecting political leadership. I don't know whether that's true or not. But so what. How does that matter? There are plenty of examples available of America's insinuating itself decisively into leadership issues of other countries. There's nothing new or unique here either.

Himes' torpedo of Obama's case against Putin came this morning when he was interviewed on MSNBC about the Russian hacking. Himes clearly asserted, "We're better than them in hacking into networks." Bingo. There's the admission. Let me repeat what he said, "We're better than them in hacking into networks."

