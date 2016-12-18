Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 2 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (2 Shares)  
Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   5 comments

OpEdNews Op Eds

Congressional Cybersecurity Leader Demolishes Obama's Hacking Case Against Russia

By       Message William Dunkerley     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 3   Well Said 1   News 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/18/16

Author 30520
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)
- Advertisement -


(image by Official White House photo)   License   DMCA   Details

Jim Himes, a Congressional leader in the oversight of the National Security Agency and US cybersecurity, has just torpedoed Obama's case against Russia.

Obama has revealed his intentions to attack Russia in retaliation for alleged hacking of Democratic Party and Clinton campaign emails. He's offered no substantiation for his accusations. The evidence he and others have cited does not check out. What's more, the allegations have never been addressed by the UN or any other competent international-security agency.

But the lack of substantiation is actually beside the point. The primary issue is that countries covertly gathering information from other countries is nothing new, and is certainly not unique to Russia.

The US, for example, was caught hacking telephone conversations of the German chancellor and the president of Brazil.

The other part of Obama's allegation is that Russia has interfered with the US process of selecting political leadership. I don't know whether that's true or not. But so what. How does that matter? There are plenty of examples available of America's insinuating itself decisively into leadership issues of other countries. There's nothing new or unique here either.

Himes' torpedo of Obama's case against Putin came this morning when he was interviewed on MSNBC about the Russian hacking. Himes clearly asserted, "We're better than them in hacking into networks." Bingo. There's the admission. Let me repeat what he said, "We're better than them in hacking into networks."

- Advertisement -


Obama himself admitted at today's press conference that "there is hacking going on every single day," and went on to explain that the United States has offensive capabilities, not simply defensive ones.

Pick your own analogy. Is this a case of the pot calling the kettle black? Is it a holier-than-thou attitude? The bottom line, though, is that Obama has vilified Putin for the very same things that America itself has been doing all along.

We should be thankful that Himes blew the whistle and pulled the rug out from under Obama's planned aggression toward Russia.

Himes should know what he's talking about. He is the ranking member in Congress for handling NSA and cybersecurity matters for the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. That committee has oversight for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence; Central Intelligence Agency; Defense Intelligence Agency; Department of Defense; Department of Energy; Department of Homeland Security; Department of Justice; Department of State; Department of Treasury; Drug Enforcement Administration; Federal Bureau of Investigation; National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency; National Reconnaissance Office; National Security Agency; Office of Naval Intelligence; Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Agency; United States Army Intelligence and Security Command; United States Coast Guard Intelligence; and Marine Corps Intelligence Activity.

This all leaves open the question of why Obama is doing this. He's already said he personally talked to Putin about the alleged hacking and told him to "cut it out." Obama added that there have been no further incidents. But yet Obama persists in saying he intends to even the score with Russia.
- Advertisement -


Obama's news conference today was billed as the final one of his presidency. Why would he reasonably want to depart the presidency with rhetoric tempting a totally unwarranted and manufactured crisis?

It's hard to understand how this won't become a major blemish on his legacy. A buffoonish donnybrook in his final days seems like something that his own self interest would lead him to avoid.

Something's fishy here. Who's putting him up to this?

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 3   Well Said 1   News 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

William Dunkerley is author of the books "Litvinenko Murder Case Solved," "The Phony Litvinenko Murder," "Ukraine in the Crosshairs," and "Medvedev's Media Affairs," all published by Omnicom Press. He is a media business analyst and consultant (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Operation Beluga: A US-UK Plot to Discredit Putin and Destabilize the Russian Federation

Proof of Clinton Complicity in Russia Mess Discovered in NY Times Archives

The War Putin Lost

Alexander Litvinenko: The Russian Spy Story Unraveled -- It Turns Out He Wasn't a Spy

Trump's "Putin Connection" Has Been Outed with a Surprising Result

Russia's Free Press Hoax

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
5 people are discussing this page, with 5 comments  Post Comment

Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 24 fans, 1 articles, 1 quicklinks, 3160 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Who's putting Obama up to this? My guess would be the bankers who will be paying him hundreds of thousands of dollars for brief speeches. Unless of course he stops doing what he's told beforehand.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 12:42:25 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
pablo mayhew

Become a Fan
Author 95209

(Member since Aug 14, 2014), 7 fans, 4 articles, 632 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Five weeks.

Just five more weeks until we are shut of this sell-out clown. He's going to take us all the way to the end of the line before he's through, though.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 3:22:11 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Kyle Gordy

Become a Fan
Author 84177

(Member since Nov 30, 2012), 1 fan, 4 articles, 86 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Who's putting him up to this? Considering the standing ovation Hillary got in a D.C. unveiling recently, Obama's announced push against the leading progressive for the DNC chair, and the great fund raiser Hillary is against Trump, like Nixon, they're planning on bringing Hillary back for another battle against Trump in 2020. (If there will be a 2020).

It's all about the money. Trump is the best thing for dem fund raising. They rather bring in millions than win elections.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 18, 2016 at 9:47:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Bill Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 70263

(Member since Aug 18, 2011), 10 fans, 4943 comments, 6 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

William Dunkerley said: "Something's fishy here. Who's putting him up to this?"

There is only one clear answer that is found throughout the pages of history:

zionists.

Putin is a threat to zionists, not Americans. And it is well known zionists pull the strings here in America- and NOT Americans.

Putin is the greatest leader of our time! obuma is proving to be a follower and enemy in chief. Go away obuma!

Submitted on Monday, Dec 19, 2016 at 1:00:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Karla Kirchner

Become a Fan
Author 506100

(Member since Jul 9, 2016), 7 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content
FIRST YOU HAVE TO ASK YOURSELF... WHY DID OBAMA LIE ABOUT NOT KNOWING ABOUT CLINTON'S PRIVATE SERVER? THEN YOU HAVE TO ASK YOURSELF... WHO KILLED SETH RICH AND WHY? OBAMA'S GOING ALONG WITH THE RUSSIA STORY TO COVER-UP THE FACT THAT SETH RICH WAS ASSASSINATED FOR LEAKING THE DNC EMAILS.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 12:07:16 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 