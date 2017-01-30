Refresh  
Coming Events: How To Trump Trump

By       Message Harold Novikoff     Permalink
There are legal actions now being contemplated to remove Trump from office, based upon his many conflicts of interests. Let us assume that none of them get past Congress or the Supreme Court. Then our great hope is that the momentum of demonstrations in every major city here and around the world will lead to actions that will stymie the intentions of the Trump administration.

The gigantic women's march in Washington D.C. of January 21 kicked-off what could be an unending climate of resistance to Trump rule. It is fitting that women lead this movement to emphasize the determined but non-violent nature of it - like the Suffragette movement.

They and cooperating groups plan to hold continuous demonstrations until their voices are acknowledged.

How might it evolve? We have already seen a first sign of resistance, when mayors of 100 sanctuary cities declared they will not abide by Trump's declaration of removing any federal funding of these cities. As Trump rolls out his regulations of presidential powers, each will be met with gestures of disobedience ranging from token local protests to some forms of obstruction, charging up the atmosphere and keeping the issues on the front page. It is essential that the issues remain as a continuous subject matter in the media, in the classroom, in every place of assembly.

As tensions increase, we may begin to see mass strikes disrupting essential services. This will greatly inconvenience both supporters and opposition to Trump, but it is the cost that must be paid for action. As in past episodes of history, state and federal governments are likely to bring out riot police and the national guard to obstruct and quell demonstrations. But with the exceptional climate surrounding the extremely unpopular presidential election, that strategy could backfire. Police and military personnel may sympathize with the crowds and be reluctant to carry out orders, as did the 100 mayors. The mothers of the women's movement could appeal to their sons in the militia to sympathize with the demonstrators. Among the civil servants of key government agencies, there might also be a clandestine movement - on a scale that could not be contained - to make Trump's regulations ineffective.

Other civil actions that could be carried out are the total boycotting of Trump properties. This could happen on a world-wide basis. Overseas, there might be little restraint to violence. People would be intimidated to not patronize Trump's properties. ISIS might car-bomb them. Such covert actions could carry-over into the USA. The list goes on.

At some point - sooner rather than later - Trump or his party might reconsider the insanity of having him as the president of our country in this critical time of history and very crucial time of environmental devastation. Before impeachment, he might consider doing a Nixon. Then perhaps, we would only have a humiliated and less reactionary Republican congress to worry about.

WWII vet retired from several occupations (school teacher, technical writer, energy conservation business, etc.) long-time Sierra Club member



