Colonialism in Haiti - Guy Philippe and Jovenel Moise

Ezili Danto of the Haitian Lawyers Leadership Network
On November 20, 2016, Haitians went to the polls, only to have their votes negated by massive fraud on behalf of the Hillary Clinton-Obama status quo candidate, Jovenel Moise.

Moise is the handpicked successor to Michel Martelly, who Secretary of State Hillary Clinton imposed in office in Haiti to assist with the plundering of Haiti resources and misappropriation of earthquake funds by the Clinton Foundation back in 2010-11. In this January 9, 2017 interview with JR of Block Report Radio, Ezili Danto talks about the Donald Trump win; Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama's terrible colonialism in Haiti; the Democratic party failures; the corrupt Jovenel Moise fake 2017 election; and Guy Philippe, a former US-backed warlord arrested on US drug charges. (For more background information, check our website here; and Illicit drug trafficking: The Government of MARTELLY / LAMOTHE makes every effort to protect drug traffickers close to Power ; and, Dossier Complet: Jovenel Moise et le Blanchiment d'argent de 2007 - 2013.)

Human Rights Lawyer, Ezili Danto is dedicated to correcting the media lies and colonial narratives about Haiti. An award winning playwright, a performance poet, author and lawyer, Ezili Danto is founder of the Haitian Lawyers Leadership Network
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Georgianne Nienaber

Thanks for keeping this front and center.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 14, 2017 at 8:13:55 PM

