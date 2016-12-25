Madonna Mary & Baby Jesus 21 Owner: Waiting For The Word
During the shopping season for gifts marking the birth of the Jesus the Son of God and teacher of 'turn the other cheek' and 'love thy enemies,' one half of the "financial element in the centers of power which has owned the government since the days of Andrew Jackson,"[FDR quote][1] seems to have thrown up a president-elect that has promised Americans and the world a more Christian spirit for 2017. Trump has been saying his country should be friends with Russia and China. Trump said he likes Xi Jinping and Putin, and would get along fine with them.
Whoa! Every Christmas season remembered by this eighty-six year old archival research peoples historian, working with Ramsey Clark for 'peace through justice,' has had a backdrop of impending or eventual war with Russia and or China. "Friends with Russia and China?" Never heard that one before. Sounds anathema to everything American tough guys are supposed to stand for. Since 1949, all red blooded American commentators of a corporate conglomerate monopoly mainstream media have been predicting eventual war with China. However and obviously, peace with Russia and China does sound in keeping with the teaching of the 'Prince of Peace.'
Even more amazing and at the same time saliently in tune with Jesus' message of universal love and care of one's fellow human beings and Jesus' condemnation of disrespect and violence, is the President-elect's condemnation of US Middle East and African regime change wars and his pointing out their having seeded the terrorism which was then used as an ally by the Obama administration in its horrific efforts to destroy and overthrow the Assad government of Syria and the Shiite government in Iraq. Trump has asked, "why must the United States lead the world everywhere on the globe and play the role of the world's policeman, now for example in Ukraine?" and, "why does the United States always pursue regime changes -- Iraq, Libya, Ukraine, and now it wants a regime change in Syria, Damascus, when the result is disaster." He has stated that his opponent Hillary Clinton "brought death and disaster" outside the US.
Trump has called NATO, which has bombed, invaded and occupied nations designated for regime change in partnership with US Armed Forces, obsolete. Trump has called two term fellow Republican President, George Bush, a liar for having lied about Iraq having weapons of mass destruction so he could order the invasion that would destroy Iraq, and has voiced suspicion about the 9/11 attack that happened so easily on Bush's watch. Trump has been outspoken about not considering former presidential candidate Senator John McCain, 2008 Republican presidential candidate, a hero for having been shot down while bombing cities in Vietnam (a poor former French colony of soft spoken Buddhists seeking freedom and independence - most certainly not the best Christian behavior.) Trump's words seem to be in keeping with the Gospel of Matthew 26:52, which has Jesus warning "All who draw the sword will die by the sword."
Also in a Christian spirit, President-elect Donald Trump, has promised to see repealed the federal law which muzzles US clergy into war acceptance by threatened cancellation of tax exempt status of churches.
More important for this writer and former US Attorney General Ramsey Clark, Trump has constantly pointed out in anger and disgust that the reporters and commentators of mainstream media (which continually promote and justify US bombings, invasions and occupations), are at least eighty percent liars. This is a deep Christmas message for a nation which has been running genocides since its inception, starting with the slave trade run by New England banks, the land banks backed wars against America's native nations, the rape of half of Mexico and the million plus massacre of Filipinos. Trump's noted "eighty percent liars," comes close to the what is in reality that one hundred percent, who are willing to preposterously describe America's running crimes against humanity as heroic deeds in defense of American freedom. Since its Operation Mockingbird, begun in the early 1950's, the CIA has overseen, fed and tightly controlled the monolithic gigantic news and entertainment media corporations that produce an estimated 98% of all sources of information available to the American public, and even before the CIA Operation Mockingbird [2] that brought media under its control by the early 1950s, Albert Einstein described why our civilization continues to be "like an axe in the had of the pathological criminal,":"Under existing conditions, private capitalists inevitably control, directly or indirectly, the main sources of information (press, radio, education). It is thus extremely difficult, and indeed in most cases quite impossible, for the individual citizen to come to objective conclusions and to make intelligent use of his political rights." -- [Albert Einstein, Essays in Humanism] Imagine! after more than a century of fake news, beginning with Hearst newspaper chain creating a demand for war with Spain, often outrageous simple-minded even childishly absurd fake news justifying US GIs inside other peoples' beloved countries bringing God-awful death and destruction, we get a president-elect emphasizing that what America and the world hears and sees in monolithic mainstream media is eighty percent fake news. What a Christmas present! A Christmas present of great potential usefulness.
By contrast, during these past eight years we have heard first President Obama in his speech accepting the Nobel Peace Prize (discernibly awarded him for his having presented himself as the peace candidate) giving only qualified praise for Martin Luther King's pacifism arguing that there are events that justify resorting to war, and by the year 2016 having dutifully ordered the raining of death and destruction on six Middle East nations, hundreds of drone assassinations along with collateral death and maiming of bystanders, even of American citizens without due proof of quilt, while blaspheming with his proclaiming, "Jesus is my Savior," and pompously repeating conspicuous lies to justify lawless acts of homicide and even genocide.
So to what do we owe this astounding conforming with teachings of Jesus just before Christmas 2016 and on the eve of the 2017 New Year?
The contention of Ramsey Clark and this writer has been that the ever nearing and inevitable return of hugely populated China to the world's preeminent nation it was during most of recorded history has made a powerful faction of the deep pockets within those who rule America reconsider continuing its bombings, invasions, occupations and covert violence to effect regime changes which has now included, only since end of the Second World War, Greece, Korea, Iran, Vietnam, Laos, Congo, Guatemala, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Angola, South Sudan, Lebanon, Somalia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Yemen and Syria, Guiana, Dominican Republic, Panama, Cuba, Chile, Nicaragua, Grenada, Honduras, and almost every single nation in Latin America, at the cost of easily a hundred million lives.
That the US is probably within twenty years of losing control of a reconstituted United Nations and its courts does not bode well for the banks of speculative investors holding the nations purse strings. Once the US loses its power to threaten with crippling sanction the nations it has decimated, one can expect a plethora of lawsuits for tens of millions of unlawful deaths, injuries and deformed births, mindbogglingly massive destruction of property and gargantuan theft of natural resources that will be adjudicated compensation, indemnity and reparations so mega enormous as to make all past bombings, invasions and occupations to have been in retrospect more than just unprofitable. Secondly, therefore why not invest in putting the home nation in good shape and better able to adapt to a changing world. Thirdly, would it not seem intelligent to forgo the wild and great income from investing in the cheaper labor in the Third World, for such investment will hasten the day (Economist Magazine has predicted less than thirty years), when the economies of the nations' of non-pale face population, which represent more that six sevenths of planet Earth's population, will be larger and more powerful than the economies of Europe and Europe's descendent nations the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
The above described faction of wealthy investors is obviously being opposed by a more powerful group who have, since World War II, controlled a CIA fed media cartel of international satellite reach preaching the fear and hate that will justify a great war.
This more substantial amount of the powerful investors ruling the US and most of the world have their investments so heavily weighted in the super lucrative military industrial complex, that they must desperately count on the West's overkill military dominance to assure Western control of the world far into the foreseeable future. They openly plan for a world war, heavily invest in ever more high tech weapons of mass destruction, continue ringing China, Russia and Iran with military bases, while their media prepares the world for a 'necessary' war with these designated enemies of US interests. Investors locked into the financial-industrial-military complex, perhaps still led by now ancient David Rockefeller and his intellectual presuming confidants, Henry Kissinger and Zbigniew Brzezinski[3], must surely be more powerful than the change oriented investors, whose portfolios are weighted in production, trade, acquisitions and currencies manipulation. A glance at our vastly over militarized world, continuing massively destructive wars and steady impoverishment of half of humankind would seem to be sufficient to assume the primacy of investments in the profitable but criminal use of Armed Forces, CIA and sanctions.
It would seem to be expected, since predatory investments go hand in hand with bombings and invasions that are meant to maintain them as Martin Luther King said [see sermon Beyond Vietnam - a Time to Break Silence [4], the Military Industrial Complex has to be virulently opposed to forcing investors to invest in the USA as Trump, and to some degree Sanders, have been trumpeting to an ever widening audience. However, with China's rise as a world power making itself more noticeable month by month, economic might has begun to loom more and more important than military might. After all, bigger money buys bigger guns and the biggest money will always buy the most of anything necessary. Equally important, one can suppose all investors are aware of a predicted future in which China and its satellites and not the US and Europe will be controlling critical world institutions of finance and trade, not only the United Nations and its courts.
The rich who control things and us, and are compelled to seek the best return on investments, would have to have highly educated economic advisers studying the various effects of international economic power shifting Eastward and eventually Southward as well, and led by China. In his recently published book, When China Rules the World -The End of the Western World and the Birth of a New Global Order, Martin Jacques writes "According to conservative estimates, by 2017, China will overtake the United States as the world's largest economy, and by 2050, its economy will be twice as large as that of the United States. Chinese influence will extend well beyond the economic sphere. The full social, cultural and political repercussions of China's ascendancy will be felt sooner. In the coming decades, the West will be confronted with the fact that its systems, institutions and values are no longer the only ones on offer." A even more recent and deeper book, China Rising - Capitalist Roads Socialist Destinations by Sinophile Jeff Brown, who demonstrates a strong interest and love for Chinese culture and its people, writes of the peaceful and imperturbable confidence exhibited by the Chinese, who know that their civilization, culture and scientific prowess has been the envy of the world for thousands of years, interrupted only in the second half of the 1800s by the invasions of the barbarians of Europe seeking loot and enforcing the sale of opium from earlier conquered India with superior firepower, for them having almost nothing of value to trade with.
It is this confidence in China's ideal of peace and a prosperity that was the envy of the world, which made extending its power over less prosperous nations nonsensical. The Chinese see consensus and cooperation as protecting and advancing society, while insecurity, competition and aggressively proving one's value seems to be the model for successful behavior in the West. Both in Kung-fu and social discourse a Chinese automatically feels a loses face (his of her dignity), if allowing him or herself to be drawn into a confrontation.
Ramsey Clark and yours truly can see coming a Chinese led renaissance of humanity that will see the same intelligence that is used to explore the universe and the human mind applied to running the international society of nations in sanity, peace and happiness.