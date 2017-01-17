- Advertisement -

President Obama has commuted Chelsea Manning's sentence, so she will be released May 17, after serving about seven years in jail. I found out from an email announcement and instantly, tears welled in my eyes.

CNN points out that Julian Assange said that if Obama commuted Mannning's sentence, Assange would " agree to US extradition if Manning freed." I wonder, is Obama releasing Manning as a gesture of good will or as a part of a strategy to imprison or cast negative light on Julian Assange and Wikileaks, the kind of thing to be expected from Clinton Democrats.

What do you think? How did you react when you found out. This feels like one of those moments, like when Kennedy was shot and the Space Shuttle exploded.



Chelsea manning

