Carl Bernstein blasts Kellyanne: She's Trump's great "propaganda minister" and "anonymous source"

By Leslie Salzillo

Carl Bernstein
(image by en.wikipedia.org)   License   DMCA   Details

It started with Anderson Cooper of CNN's 360 calling out Kellyanne Conway Wednesday night as she tried once again to deflate and deny the truth. It's her thing. But it's been a trying time for Conway, especially after the latest information regarding her boss's Russian ties leaked out this week. The special counselor to Donald Trump (who specializes on how to be a better liar) is quite good at her job. But her gig seems to be getting harder as the media's intolerance for her bullshit grows.

Later Wednesday night, Cooper talked with Carl Bernstein who, along with Bob Woodward, investigated and ultimately broke the Watergate scandal which ultimately caused former President Richard Nixon to resign in shame. Bernstein would like to see the same happen to Trump. When Kellyanne Conway's name came up Bernstein let loose.

Here is the short YouTube of clip via Sarah Burris/Raw Story followed by the transcript.

Transcript:

Carl Bernstein: "Let's talk about what reporting is. It's the best obtainable version of the truth. That's what that story is -- the best obtainable version of the truth is that the chief intelligence officials of the United States of America saw this material, thought that it deserved investigation, thought that it ought to be brought to the attention of the President of the United States, and to the president-elect. That is the best obtainable version of the truth.

"And another thing about anonymous sources, one of the great anonymous sources of our era his Kellyanne Conway. She does it every day. She has been an anonymous source for the last 10 months, particularly during this campaign when it suits her. And it's time to talk about what we do as journalists and what propaganda ministers do. And that is what she is is a propaganda minister, and what we've seen here tonight is a deconstruction of the journalistic process. And we did our work.

"And you can deconstruct it and it comes down to, 'Look the chief officials of the United States intelligence community believed they had something urgent enough to bring to the attention of the president and the president-elect of the United States. That is a story.'"

Again, thanks to Carl Bernstein -- and all those who exemplify reputable and truthful journalism. Can't get enough.

articles reprinted from Dailykos.com


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

