Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Can Sierra Club and Others Go into High Gear Nationally? New Mexico Cabinet Matters have Striking National Implications

By Stephen Fox
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/20/16

Normally, I would not regale OpEdNews readers and editors with any articles on the minute micro-workings of New Mexico state government, but now I feel impelled to do so, after reading an article by my friend Steve Terrell at the New Mexican which appeared also in the sister paper, The Taos News, an award winning weekly.


I do so because his article is illuminating and thorough, and would parallel I think the inner workings of state government in many other states, as well as tactics to oppose nominations at the state level that would normally work at national levels sometimes, if there weren't huge disparities in terms of majority vs. minority numbers, plus the inherent tendency of US Senators to tend to vote in partisan blocs, probably more than their counterparts in the various state Senates across the US.

(As an aside, I also have no problem with the present potential Trump appointment as Deputy Secretary of Education of our Secretary of Education, Hannah Skandera, whose nomination was bitterly fought out in the same NM Senate Rules Committee for five years because she was considered a "policy wonk" with no classroom experience. I broke with most of my fellow NM Democrats on this one, because I have seen how the same old same old apparatchiks and hacks in the Secretary of Education job have presided over worsening failures in Education and our status among the bottom five in the nation in terms of test scores and academic performance. How many Ph.D.'s in Education from Stanford do we see as appointees at any level in America?)

Here is Steve Terrell's article:

Cabinet members create controversies for Gov. Martinez

Steve Terrell's in depth article is an excellent analysis of New Mexico Cabinet matters, a thorough job by one of New Mexico's top 3 political journalists.

I am impelled to add only one important point, something I happen to have learned a lot about, and that is the role the Sierra Club played in shooting down Harrison Schmitt's erstwhile appointment as Secretary of Energy and Minerals.

The Sierra Club of NM's targeted 3 swing vote Senators in the Rules Committee (the committee that has to pass on an appointment before it goes to the Senate Floor), and deluged them with hundreds of letters ripping up Astronaut, former US Senator, and Geologist Harrison Schmitt as a "climate change denier." That was what scuttled the nomination, in truth, when he realized that the votes were not there, and that no one had written in support of his nomination.

Maybe he thought that that his status as astronaut, Cal Tech undergrad and Harvard Ph.D., and former US Senator would carry him through, but the piles of letters from New Mexicans overwhelmed all of that (as it should in a true democracy when that many constituents take the time to write in letters). When Schmitt saw the Senate Committee votes simply weren't there, he pulled the plug on his own nomination in a face-saving objection to the required background check required of all nominees as "too partisan."

This is the kind of people power that works at state levels, and might still work at national levels in terms of Cabinet appointments. Could the Sierra Club kick it into high gear and oppose even one of the 4 prospective climate change deniers with potential Cabinet appointments thus far?

Not too likely, even if the top brass at the Sierra Club could make a quantum leap and overcome the kind of timorous and pusillanimous mousiness it exhibited throughout the primary campaign when it completely ignored the hundreds of thousands of petition signers who asked it to endorse Bernie Sanders.

So why will so many corporations even need lobbyists these coming four years? After all, they have the highest form of lobbyists in place, as CABINET MEMBERS. But still, to feed at the public trough perhaps at a level unprecedented in American history, you will need lobbyists to get even more of their ostensible share of the pie.

But the implications of the above story about the Sierra Club at work in the New Mexico Senate to squelch and vacate an otherwise apparently excellent appointment of a climate change denier with the best possible credentials: this truly proves that if you want to survive politically, that you have to count your votes, if you want to have any real effect at either the state and the national levels. This may sound obvious, but it must be stated for the benefit of the disgruntled and powerless political idealists, who are generally outside of the process entirely.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/592985284186083/

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Stephen Fox

I would certainly like to know through your comments if some of the thinking in the above article makes sense or is applicable in your state and in reference to your US Senators and Congress members.


If we don't start thinking pragmatically, then those who would throw the baby out with the bathwater and just fuss for the next four to eight years: they will prevail.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 10:16:50 AM

Norm Conrad

The peril of shifting from a macro perspective to the micro perspective is that as they achieve some success at the micro level, many activists never shift back. The Left did this for decades under the motto, "Think globally, but act locally." The problem has been that the Right never stopped acting globally and rendered most of the local success as irrelevant or ineffective.

Do I mean that we should not act locally? Of course not. But, and it is a big BUT, we must act locally to affect the larger picture. We must be strategic in building the progressive farm team (sorry for the baseball analogy) that we will promote to the majors. We must use the local as the demonstration of what can work at the federal level.

But we must never lose sight of the macro. We must never paint ourselves into a corner that is, no matter how marvelous our vision and success in that corner, so removed from the big picture that we are of no consequence and unable to reverse the slide into fascism.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 9:51:10 PM

Stephen Fox

Thank you. I prefer to act locally or if nationally, in very narrow realms wherein I know I can have a positive and permanent effect. As a journalist/art dealer, I also must look at certain causes that go entirely against one or two particular corporations.

Alerting African heads of state to the dangers of aspartame and MSG is really my #1 focus right now, and it involves the endless effort to reach out to millions on an entire continent. Given that Trump's FDA is not likely to on its own out of the goodness of its corporate-driven heart of hearts to rescind aspartame's approval, the pressure to do so will come internationally, or perhaps from California, which is close to requiring a carcinogen label on all aspartame products.

Small and narrow focus, for sure, but very global implications and repercussions. If you haven't seen it, please take 10 minutes to watch the first part of this film, Sweet Misery, and you will want to see the rest of it, I believe....

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 11:22:00 PM

Mike Chenier

If all of Trumps cabinet picks are confirmed then its open warfare on the environment! Not only the reservations, but the waterways throughout the country, there will have to be a mass of people and groups to follow and protest each bill going through committee. Can it be done? It has to be...There is talk of a pipeline across my beloved marsh..we took 200 million gals. We are still here. We will not back down..

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 10:37:15 PM

Stephen Fox

Mike, You are absolutely correct, but, I hate to point out the obvious, that because it strikes so close to home for the Environment, organizing Environmentalists is easier than the herding of cats that occurs with organizing disaffected alienated urban intellectual liberals and radicals.

Have you written about the pipeline and your marsh here at OEN? If not, you should.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 11:25:39 PM

Mike Chenier

Nah,regrettably, I lack the skills for a full article.. But, there are still many of us left from the devastation of B.P. and still keep in touch along the Gulf Coast. That and there is the benefit of many allies and bands...

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 11:45:09 PM

Stephen Fox

Please point me to where I might find truthful encapsulations of what really happened? Sounds like something I would like to research, especially if there were any positive outcomes.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 12:29:18 AM

