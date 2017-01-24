- Advertisement -

Feel bad time after the election is over. Now, turn feel good Women's Day from words and feelings to actions. The Women's March was a gigantic international success, but a huge opportunity was missed locally, and I assume the rest of the world, which should be corrected for the next march. Namely, a call to action. To do something. The current folks in power will not be swayed by protests, unlike the Vietnam war, with moderate Republicans and the draft.



Keep Trump's hands off your cat!

(image by Stuart Kiehl) License DMCA Details



These are some of my ideas. Include your own. Demand of all organizers of any march or activity anywhere to require that everyone include in their speech a concrete action.

-Demand paper ballots and hand count in every election, no matter whether for school board, supervisor or dog catcher, in the county or cities, etc. If it ain't gonna happen nationally, start from the bottom. Get the conversation started. "No, we can't because of state or other regulations.." Well, then, folks start with your local representatives to begin discussions to change the state or local rules"Contact everyone involved, Board of Elections, City Council, Board of Supervisors.

-Attend any meeting where the public is permitted to speak and demand paper ballots and hand count. Ask folks out of state to do the same in their districts.

-Start a "contact your friends and family" in out-of-state districts to call every day in their state to demand paper ballots and hand counting. Two calls a day, one to Senator, one to Congressional person.

-Ditto to have folks call all reps, senators, local big shots, etc, to demand health care for all, a' la Medicare or the VA.

- Advertisement -

-Get business-community support! More jobs equals more purchasing power. Big businesses and small, contact them.

-Write to your local newspapers.

-Call into radio shows.

-Demonstrate at events, making sure it is permitted by local authorities, and knowledge of what is allowed regarding free speech assembly.

-Volunteer for civic and political positions.

- Advertisement -

-Speak at Public Forums at City Council or local government meetings, demanding immediate hand counting of paper ballots.

-Join an existing group!

-Start a group! At work, at the gym, yoga, sports team, professional group, neighborhood association, social club or activity group, or whatever.

- Create a Meet-Up group. Tell your friends to do the same.

Next Page 1 | 2