Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Call to Action after Women's March

By       Message Stuart Kiehl     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 504168
- Advertisement -

Feel bad time after the election is over. Now, turn feel good Women's Day from words and feelings to actions. The Women's March was a gigantic international success, but a huge opportunity was missed locally, and I assume the rest of the world, which should be corrected for the next march. Namely, a call to action. To do something. The current folks in power will not be swayed by protests, unlike the Vietnam war, with moderate Republicans and the draft.

Keep Trump's hands off your cat!
Keep Trump's hands off your cat!
(image by Stuart Kiehl)   License   DMCA   Details

These are some of my ideas. Include your own. Demand of all organizers of any march or activity anywhere to require that everyone include in their speech a concrete action.

-Demand paper ballots and hand count in every election, no matter whether for school board, supervisor or dog catcher, in the county or cities, etc. If it ain't gonna happen nationally, start from the bottom. Get the conversation started. "No, we can't because of state or other regulations.." Well, then, folks start with your local representatives to begin discussions to change the state or local rules"Contact everyone involved, Board of Elections, City Council, Board of Supervisors.

-Attend any meeting where the public is permitted to speak and demand paper ballots and hand count. Ask folks out of state to do the same in their districts.

-Start a "contact your friends and family" in out-of-state districts to call every day in their state to demand paper ballots and hand counting. Two calls a day, one to Senator, one to Congressional person.

-Ditto to have folks call all reps, senators, local big shots, etc, to demand health care for all, a' la Medicare or the VA.

- Advertisement -

-Get business-community support! More jobs equals more purchasing power. Big businesses and small, contact them.

-Write to your local newspapers.

-Call into radio shows.

-Demonstrate at events, making sure it is permitted by local authorities, and knowledge of what is allowed regarding free speech assembly.

-Volunteer for civic and political positions.

- Advertisement -

-Speak at Public Forums at City Council or local government meetings, demanding immediate hand counting of paper ballots.

-Join an existing group!

-Start a group! At work, at the gym, yoga, sports team, professional group, neighborhood association, social club or activity group, or whatever.

- Create a Meet-Up group. Tell your friends to do the same.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

www.sfcharterboat.com

Former NYC photographer and LA Director of Photography. Currently, owner, and USCG 100 GT Master, of Even Kiehl, a Sausalito CA berthed Norwegian built charter boat. In addition, his nautical photos have won acclaim "..stunning photo exhibit.." (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Russian Espionage May Save US Voting System

Trump=GOP Media ignoring he IS Republican candidate! Remind them.

Dems Giving Down-ticket GOP a Free Pass. This Must Change!

GOP and NRA are the Real Terrorists

San Francisco is Sports Champion

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Stuart Kiehl

Become a Fan
Author 504168

(Member since Dec 4, 2015), 5 articles, 93 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Finally, a to do primer list!

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 24, 2017 at 12:05:14 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Donn Marten

Become a Fan
Author 5421
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Mar 26, 2007), 75 fans, 112 articles, 25 quicklinks, 1227 comments, 127 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content
Hey aren't you a Canadian? What dog do you have in our fight? You were also the guy publishing articles with misleading titles pushing conspiracy theories about the Russkies. Now here you are again trolling for suckers to join the "resistance" aka the DNC. Hillary may have lost but her shills live on.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 24, 2017 at 1:08:10 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 