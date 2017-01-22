- Advertisement -



(image by Banksy) License DMCA Details



Are you ready? Sure, come on, climb on in. Make yourself comfortable, this is going to be a long ride. Well, we hope so anyway. Your barrel is fitted with all the latest, modern conveniences. Everything has been thought of, everything you might need for a ride over the falls in a Fascist apocalypse. You see, it's just an ordinary barrel, after all. What would you expect at this point? Comfort? Ease? Do you hear it? The clocks going off like, "Dark Side of the Moon?" A coronation and eruption, the devil throws a keg party. The monkeys, officially run the zoo now and don't you forget it. You have the right to remain silent and you also have the right to remain beaten to death.

History is so, God Damned funny. The first people the Nazis wanted to euthanize in 1939, were the sick and infirm. So, it's side splitting, watching the new Republican Congress, anxiously waiting at the Capital door for the night watchman to come open up. Running to their desks anxious to rob the sick and infirm of their healthcare, without any replacement in sight. Proud of their actions, proud of being pathologically sadistic. Proud of being mean-spirited and ugly to human beings who've done them no injury. It just galls them they're alive and now"well they're gonna do something about it. Just like, you know who.

From the grassy knowle to the wreckage of the twin towers, the plan comes together. An attorney General, unfit to be a judge. A Martin Boreman type, if ever there was one. A clever organizer, a strict functionary, greasing the wheels of injustice, painting over the usual atrocities with the dull paint of "we say so," legality. And just like last time, the leader is a funny clown, who says funny things and gets angry a lot of the time. He appeals to "the little guy." The disaffected tens of millions, struggling to get by on Wal-Mart wages. Living in fear of that noise under the hood of the car, living in wage slave, terror.

The people should know better; but they don't, never have and I guess never will. Debs said it, "When great changes occur in history, when great principles are involved, as a rule the majority are wrong." Hillary Clinton was the establishment candidate. After eight years of Barack Obama's, bombastic lectures about "Good times coming," which never arrived. Their patience wore thin, an anemic economy, wage growth non-existent. Those seven and half-million "Officially" unemployed, they voted with their asses and stayed home. The ten-million, part-time workers and the three-million discouraged workers, what did Hillary offer them, but more of the same? You can tell people unemployment is 4.7% but they know it's over nine, they can feel it in their bones.

A television addled populace, getting political education from Madonna. Rearranging's the doilies on the Titanic. After seventeen years of unbroken warfare, not a single battle flag taken. The government's lost all pretense of democratic motive, instead playing, Whack-a-mole with the Middle East. You can't identify the players without a scorecard and you can't see the scorecard. Somebodies fighting somebody, for something. " Anrufen Stalingrad, Kannst du uns Stalingrad hÃ¶ren? " The care for the nation's poor and sick will be matched by the care of it's veterans.

It's official, the Federal government of the United States is officially dead. Let's drill for oil in national parks, let's sell all the trees. Let's repeal the Clean Air Act. Let's cut Social Security and use the money for a tax cut for billionaires. Let's do away with public schools, and use the money for a tax cut. Let's make any law we want, just because we want. Let's strip the public of every right and voice they have and leave them shiviring, naked on the highway!

Trilions spent, millions dead, fighting to defend our reserve currency status. Americans worry only for our own freedoms, as the world goes to hell in a handbasket. Self, meet navel. I shall contemple thee. Three million women and twenty broken windows. I'd have been more impressed, if it had been a million women and three-million broken windows.

"In keeping silent about evil, in burying it so deep within us that no sign of it appears on the surface, we are implanting it, and it will rise up a thousand-fold in the future. When we neither punish nor reproach evildoers, we are not simply protecting their trivial old age, we are thereby ripping the foundations of justice from beneath new generations." " Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

Wake Up! Hillary Clinton is a monster and so was Barrack Obama. Donald Trump is just that much worse. Petitions don't work with Fascists. Marches are a good start, but it wasn't Martin Luther King's speeches that changed things"it was riots. Television is the methadone of the people, anesthetizing them while making them certain, they aren't hooked. A corrupt political system, steal yourself rich, winner take all system. And the people? Are you kidding? The people are no different than sheep or a beef cow to a farmer. They will take from you all they need. They will kill you, jail you, beat you, take from you and the outcomes of the millions of men, women and children, matters less to them than the price of a new BMW.

Bury your rifle.