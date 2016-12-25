- Advertisement -

Christmas is about the birth of Jesus Christ, the child of itinerant parents. His birth brought the most powerful and wise to this homeless infant. it doesn't get more Bottom Up than that.

But Jesus and Christianity have been exploited by Top Down people and powers. They use Jesus and Christianity to get, hold and abuse power. Corporations use Christianity and the birth of Jesus to sell-- things, decorations, travel, food, entertainment.

Christmas-- the birth of Jesus-- is about the birth of a kind of consciousness-- is a way of seeing and interacting with the world. There are the teachings of Jesus.

Take Matthew 5:1-12

The Beatitudes He said: 3 "Blessed are the poor in spirit,

for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

4 Blessed are those who mourn,

for they will be comforted.

5 Blessed are the meek,

for they will inherit the earth.

6 Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness,

for they will be filled.

7 Blessed are the merciful,

for they will be shown mercy.

8 Blessed are the pure in heart,

for they will see God.

9 Blessed are the peacemakers,

for they will be called children of God.

10 Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness,

for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. 11 "Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of me. 12 Rejoice and be glad, because great is your reward in heaven, for in the same way they persecuted the prophets who were before you.

When you are thinking about fighting the system, about taking down the establishment about revolting against the forces of authoritarianism in the world, don't forget that they are hiding behind Christmas. They are hiding behind celebrities.

I love Christmas music. There are aspects of Christmas that are beautiful. But, like the rose, with its thorns, be careful.

May you find the beauty, the heart, the compassion and wisdom that the birth of Jesus brought into the world. May you know the difference between that and the predatory exploitations of Top Down, sociopathic, narcissistic people and the corporations, organizations and churches they act through.

I'm making myself a promise this year. No more Christmas day or eve presents. Instead, I'm going to give Christmas presents all through the year, except on Christmas day. That day has been irreparably corrupted. It's a day to help others, or maybe, to fight the system, the top down frauds and exploiters of fake Christmas. Maybe a new kind of Christmas celebration could be created-- to fight the Top Down powers that have done such damage through the use of Jesus's name.

What Bottom Up Ways do you manifest Christmas?

- Advertisement -

Any ideas on how to reinvent Christmas and take it back?