Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Bottom Up Christmas

Bottom Up Christmas

Christmas is about the birth of Jesus Christ, the child of itinerant parents. His birth brought the most powerful and wise to this homeless infant. it doesn't get more Bottom Up than that.

But Jesus and Christianity have been exploited by Top Down people and powers. They use Jesus and Christianity to get, hold and abuse power. Corporations use Christianity and the birth of Jesus to sell-- things, decorations, travel, food, entertainment.

Christmas-- the birth of Jesus-- is about the birth of a kind of consciousness-- is a way of seeing and interacting with the world. There are the teachings of Jesus.

Take Matthew 5:1-12

The Beatitudes

He said:

3 "Blessed are the poor in spirit,
for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
4 Blessed are those who mourn,
for they will be comforted.
5 Blessed are the meek,
for they will inherit the earth.
6 Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness,
for they will be filled.
7 Blessed are the merciful,
for they will be shown mercy.
8 Blessed are the pure in heart,
for they will see God.
9 Blessed are the peacemakers,
for they will be called children of God.
10 Blessed are those who are persecuted because of righteousness,
for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

11 "Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of me.

12 Rejoice and be glad, because great is your reward in heaven, for in the same way they persecuted the prophets who were before you.

These feel pretty Bottom Up to me.

When you are thinking about fighting the system, about taking down the establishment about revolting against the forces of authoritarianism in the world, don't forget that they are hiding behind Christmas. They are hiding behind celebrities.

I love Christmas music. There are aspects of Christmas that are beautiful. But, like the rose, with its thorns, be careful.

May you find the beauty, the heart, the compassion and wisdom that the birth of Jesus brought into the world. May you know the difference between that and the predatory exploitations of Top Down, sociopathic, narcissistic people and the corporations, organizations and churches they act through.

I'm making myself a promise this year. No more Christmas day or eve presents. Instead, I'm going to give Christmas presents all through the year, except on Christmas day. That day has been irreparably corrupted. It's a day to help others, or maybe, to fight the system, the top down frauds and exploiters of fake Christmas. Maybe a new kind of Christmas celebration could be created-- to fight the Top Down powers that have done such damage through the use of Jesus's name.

What Bottom Up Ways do you manifest Christmas?

Any ideas on how to reinvent Christmas and take it back?

Last year, I volunteered at a church, sorting and putting together bundles of presents for kids, then serving food. It was a bit bizarre. The toys were cheap, made in China plastic things. But the kids, seemed happy to get them.
(image by Rob Kall)   License   DMCA   Details

 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project.

Rob Kall Wikipedia Page

Rob Kall's Bottom Up Radio Show: Over 200 podcasts are archived for downloading here, or can be accessed from iTunes. Rob is also published regularly on the Huffingtonpost.com

Rob is, with Opednews.com the first media (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

BFalcon

Become a Fan
Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008), 15 fans, 3 articles, 12101 comments


  New Content

I disagree on the origin.

Christmas was really European "addition" to Christianity taken from old Germanic and Nordic traditions related to the winter solstice.


Dickens "reinvented it" by reinforcing positive traditions of giving and compassion which led to some purification of pagan habits and more noble acceptance of a "better" Christmas.


The Americans added some of their own flavor and it came to be decent family holiday with a lot of positive thought.


That it also deteriorated as the society did is only understandable.


To come back to the best traditions of both Christianity and Christmas is possible if the will is there.

Submitted on Sunday, Dec 25, 2016 at 8:38:33 PM

