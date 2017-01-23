Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (2 Shares)  
Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Sci Tech

Blame Obama, Warren, DNC, Superdelegates, Hillary Primary Supporters,for Trump, Senate, SCOTUS

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rob Kall     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/23/17

Become a Fan
  (307 fans)
- Advertisement -

Women's March 2017 Jan 21, 2017
Women's March 2017 Jan 21, 2017
(image by Rob Kall)   License   DMCA   Details

Cut the bullshit about Jill Stein or Bernie supporters being to blame for Trump being the White House, the Senate being controlled by Republicans and the Supreme Court about to be loaded with Republican appointees.

There are people and groups to blame. The truth is that if the people and groups named below had not operated as they did, Bernie Sanders would have won the Democratic primary, then would have won the general election with his coattails sweeping the Democrats to a victory in the senate and maybe even the house, with Democrats picking up seats and power in state government as well. The nation's repudiation of Hillary didn't have to happen. It could have enthusiastically embraced Bernie Sanders, as repeated polls have shown.

Here's my list of who to blame and why:

Let's start with Obama.

As leader of the Democratic party President of Obama could have spoken out about the disgusting, unethical, undemocratic influencing of the election by the DNC and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz. Obama could have spoken up and said that it was inappropriate for super delegates to commit to back anyone fifteen months out from the primary. Further, Obama knew that Hillary was a terrible candidate and leader, that she was more mistrusted and disliked than any Democratic candidate in recent history. Worse, he said his worst mistake as president was related to Libya, which was totally based on Clinton's role as Secretary of State.

Elizabeth Warren

- Advertisement -

Next, and this one will probably meet some disagreement from progressives, I put Elizabeth Warren on the list. It was outrageous that purported progressive Elizabeth Warren held back her endorsement of Bernie Sanders. She should have endorsed him, as the only real progressive running, before the first Super Tuesday. Her decision not to endorse Bernie helped Clinton, a neoliberal who should never have received Warren's support. Her actions in the primary have taken her off my list of progressives to trust and respect, and certainly has removed her from the top of my list of presidential candidates.

DNC, Democratic Party and Superdelegates

I've already mentioned the DNC, and I'll add the Democratic party leadership and the super delegates who make up that leadership. These people are primarily neoliberal who are more loyal to corporations than constituents. I've started a Facebook group, T ake Back the Democratic Party and America. I encourage you to join it and post articles and ideas that address taking back the Democratic party. I realize that many people, especially Bernie Sanders supporters are thoroughly disgusted the Democratic party and have written them off and left them for good. I propose that if the party can be taken back, with populist progressive leadership and policies, it would be a good thing.

Closed State Primaries: are a kind of suicidal inclination. Control/purity freaks want only Democrats to vote. But Independents often decide elections. The national Democratic party should make it a rule that state Democratic promaries must be open or the states will only get half the delegate count they would normally get. Closed primaries do not allow true representation of the interests of the people.

The Superdelegate system is another reason we have Trump in the White House. It's a disgustingly top down system that should be eliminated completely. The problem is, the leadership of the Democratic party would have to eliminate the super delegate system and they ARE the super delegates. The answer is to help progressives who commit to get rid.

- Advertisement -

Hillary Primary Voters

Over 14 million Democratic primary voters were smart enough to figure out that Hillary was a bad candidate, that Bernie Sanders was a stronger, better candidate. We can break the Hillary supporters into several categories. There were the rabid, put-a-woman-in-the-White-House sexists, wanting a female president before they die, who were the most nasty towards Bernie Sanders and his supporters. Then there were the weak minded people who bought Hillary's despicable message that Bernie couldn't do what he was talking about, like free college for public universities and colleges (NY just did it,) These primary voters should have known that they were voting for the most untrusted, disliked Democratic in modern history. Just to be clear, I am NOT talking about Bernie supporters who voted for and supported Hillary in the general election.

IN the 2008 election Hillary supporters embraced the acronym PUMA-- party unity my ass. Now, they are the ones embracing the unproven lie that Hillary lost because of Russian hackers who released John Podesta's emails. The more likely truth has been stated repeatedly by intelligence veterans like Ray McGovern, Bill Binney and Thomas Drake, who argue that there has been no concrete proof of the hacking offered by intelligence agencies and that it was far more likely a leak from within the DNC. These Hillary Hillbots are the worst, and will embrace Clinton Campaign generated misinformation that protects the broken, totally failed Democratic leadership, just so they can maintain their distorted, Clintonized view of reality. I've also found them to be the nastiest.

FBI Director James Comey

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project.

Rob Kall Wikipedia Page

Rob Kall's Bottom Up Radio Show: Over 200 podcasts are archived for downloading here, or can be accessed from iTunes. Rob is also published regularly on the Huffingtonpost.com

Rob is, with (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dennis Kaiser

Become a Fan
Author 10174
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jan 22, 2008), 32 fans, 69 articles, 232 quicklinks, 4144 comments, 48 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Good article.

Elizabeth Warren just had an article on OEN on how Trump is putting us all at risk by ignoring ethics laws with the nominees he is putting up.

That's rich in that she not only endorsed, but campaigned for Hillary Clinton. Anyone concerned about ethics laws cannot truly support Hillary. That puts Warren down as a phony IMHO who cannot be trusted.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 23, 2017 at 8:27:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 