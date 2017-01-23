- Advertisement -



Women's March 2017 Jan 21, 2017

Cut the bullshit about Jill Stein or Bernie supporters being to blame for Trump being the White House, the Senate being controlled by Republicans and the Supreme Court about to be loaded with Republican appointees.

There are people and groups to blame. The truth is that if the people and groups named below had not operated as they did, Bernie Sanders would have won the Democratic primary, then would have won the general election with his coattails sweeping the Democrats to a victory in the senate and maybe even the house, with Democrats picking up seats and power in state government as well. The nation's repudiation of Hillary didn't have to happen. It could have enthusiastically embraced Bernie Sanders, as repeated polls have shown.

Here's my list of who to blame and why:

Let's start with Obama.

As leader of the Democratic party President of Obama could have spoken out about the disgusting, unethical, undemocratic influencing of the election by the DNC and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz. Obama could have spoken up and said that it was inappropriate for super delegates to commit to back anyone fifteen months out from the primary. Further, Obama knew that Hillary was a terrible candidate and leader, that she was more mistrusted and disliked than any Democratic candidate in recent history. Worse, he said his worst mistake as president was related to Libya, which was totally based on Clinton's role as Secretary of State.

Elizabeth Warren

Next, and this one will probably meet some disagreement from progressives, I put Elizabeth Warren on the list. It was outrageous that purported progressive Elizabeth Warren held back her endorsement of Bernie Sanders. She should have endorsed him, as the only real progressive running, before the first Super Tuesday. Her decision not to endorse Bernie helped Clinton, a neoliberal who should never have received Warren's support. Her actions in the primary have taken her off my list of progressives to trust and respect, and certainly has removed her from the top of my list of presidential candidates.

DNC, Democratic Party and Superdelegates

I've already mentioned the DNC, and I'll add the Democratic party leadership and the super delegates who make up that leadership. These people are primarily neoliberal who are more loyal to corporations than constituents. I've started a Facebook group, T ake Back the Democratic Party and America. I encourage you to join it and post articles and ideas that address taking back the Democratic party. I realize that many people, especially Bernie Sanders supporters are thoroughly disgusted the Democratic party and have written them off and left them for good. I propose that if the party can be taken back, with populist progressive leadership and policies, it would be a good thing.

Closed State Primaries: are a kind of suicidal inclination. Control/purity freaks want only Democrats to vote. But Independents often decide elections. The national Democratic party should make it a rule that state Democratic promaries must be open or the states will only get half the delegate count they would normally get. Closed primaries do not allow true representation of the interests of the people.

The Superdelegate system is another reason we have Trump in the White House. It's a disgustingly top down system that should be eliminated completely. The problem is, the leadership of the Democratic party would have to eliminate the super delegate system and they ARE the super delegates. The answer is to help progressives who commit to get rid.

Hillary Primary Voters

Over 14 million Democratic primary voters were smart enough to figure out that Hillary was a bad candidate, that Bernie Sanders was a stronger, better candidate. We can break the Hillary supporters into several categories. There were the rabid, put-a-woman-in-the-White-House sexists, wanting a female president before they die, who were the most nasty towards Bernie Sanders and his supporters. Then there were the weak minded people who bought Hillary's despicable message that Bernie couldn't do what he was talking about, like free college for public universities and colleges (NY just did it,) These primary voters should have known that they were voting for the most untrusted, disliked Democratic in modern history. Just to be clear, I am NOT talking about Bernie supporters who voted for and supported Hillary in the general election.

IN the 2008 election Hillary supporters embraced the acronym PUMA-- party unity my ass. Now, they are the ones embracing the unproven lie that Hillary lost because of Russian hackers who released John Podesta's emails. The more likely truth has been stated repeatedly by intelligence veterans like Ray McGovern, Bill Binney and Thomas Drake, who argue that there has been no concrete proof of the hacking offered by intelligence agencies and that it was far more likely a leak from within the DNC. These Hillary Hillbots are the worst, and will embrace Clinton Campaign generated misinformation that protects the broken, totally failed Democratic leadership, just so they can maintain their distorted, Clintonized view of reality. I've also found them to be the nastiest.

FBI Director James Comey

