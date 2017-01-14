Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Bitcoin Isn't The Corpse. It's The Undertaker.

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

- Advertisement -

Bitcoin
Bitcoin
(image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   License   DMCA   Details

Every time the market value of Bitcoin drops as measured by its exchange value against government fiat currencies, the same people who declared it dead last time, and the time before that, come out of the woodwork to declare it dead again.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency, which just celebrated its eighth birthday, once again finds itself surrounded by priests offering it last rites and callers asking the Make-a-Wish Foundation to offer it a trip to Disney. Its price took a precipitous 10% fall after the Chinese central bank announced "inspections" of the country's "Bitcoin-related businesses."

As usual, Bitcoin naysayers are missing the forest for the trees. Why is the Chinese regime attacking Bitcoin? Because they're afraid of it. And they should be. Chinese investors are moving capital out of the country's fiat currency, the renminbi/yuan, and out of sight of -- which means beyond the control of -- the People's Bank of China.

Governments aren't going after Bitcoin because it's bad. They're going after it because it's good. It threatens their monopoly on money, not to mention their ability to tax.

Yes, Bitcoin prices remain volatile. That's unsurprising. As I write this, all the Bitcoin in the world, if sold at once at the current price, would bring in about $12.5 billion. That may sound like a lot, but it really isn't.

One single corporation, Apple, is about 50 times the size of the Bitcoin marketplace, with a current market capitalization of $633 billion. When Apple's market cap fell, quickly and by more than 10%, at the end of 2015 and again last April, I don't remember anyone declaring Apple dead.

- Advertisement -

When the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by nearly 30% in October and November of 2008 people were certainly worried, but not many considered it a sign that America's economy was on its deathbed.

As with the Dow and as with Apple, a few big players can certainly rock the Bitcoin boat. But rocking that boat and sinking it aren't the same thing.

One way in which Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies can reduce their own volatility while increasing their exchange value is by reducing the ability of nation-states to be among those big boat-rocking players.

Over the last few years there's been ongoing and often fiery debate among cryptocurrency creators, users and advocates as to whether or not they should willingly subject themselves to government regulation and oversight.

As entities like the US Internal Revenue Service and the People's Bank of China take increased interest in Bitcoin, those debates will presumably settle on the correct answer and the technology will follow suit.

- Advertisement -

That correct answer, in case you hadn't guessed, is "no." The more quickly and completely we separate money and state, the better off humanity will be.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://thegarrisoncenter.org

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.



Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NATO: This Deal is a Turkey

Election 2016: The Banality of Evil on Steroids

Bernie Sanders Won't Drop Out. Here's Why.

Snowden and Media Friends: L'etat, C'est Nous

Just Say No to Draft Registration for Women -- and Men

War Party's New Line: Vladimir Putin is Why We Can't Have Nice Things

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 