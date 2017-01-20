Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Best Democracy Money Can Buy - My Review

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joe Giambrone     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 43658
Become a Fan
  (27 fans)
- Advertisement -

Best Democracy (poster)
Best Democracy (poster)
(image by Greg Palast)   License   DMCA   Details

"The system is screwed. It's fixed, and I hate it."
-Greg Palast

Greg Palast has made the most important documentary of the past few years. He also posted it to Facebook to watch for free. Three and a half thousand people saw the live stream when it aired, but that's simply not enough. Not only has Palast produced the documentation, but he has revealed the connections: proving that election 2016 was outright stolen by the Republican/libertarian state governors financed by the Koch brothers.

Seven million minority voters were purged from voting rolls.

Palast proves the kakistocracy, or the oligarchy if you prefer, that truly corrupts every governing institution in this country. Numerous schemes are implemented to disenfranchise American voters, particularly low-income and minority voters. The film climaxes with a roundup of all the various election fraud machinations, and the propaganda lies that sell them to the ignorant. US propaganda is well-financed, and the Koch brothers are the main source in this arena.

The billionaires have been unleashed via Citizens United, and they put their bets on Donald Trump to deliver the government to their hatchet men. The game plan is to slash and burn for the next four years, to disempower citizens and to eliminate regulations or even entire cabinet departments.

Economic devastation for Americans and obscene and increased wealth accumulation for the owners, that is the plan. The contempt with which the Kochs and their ilk hold the American people is sick and depraved

Trump's "Drain the Swamp" con has been so successful, despite all evidence to the contrary. The swamp overflows today like a clogged up toilet, with Donald Trump's extreme-right radical and super-rich cabinet appointees. Their agenda couldn't be clearer, and it is class war. Shots have been fired.

- Advertisement -

I AM THE SWAMP
I AM THE SWAMP
(image by Political Film Blog)   License   DMCA   Details

Palast's film has his over-the-top satirical stylings woven throughout. He's a character, and he does try to make it fun. That's a good thing, as these are complex plots, which is the reason they get away with them, that and the open bribery of high officials. The finest moments of the film are when he catches the perps directly lying, cuts to the truth, and then back for the next lie.

As Palast is capable of exposing these high crimes against our country, so we might want to ask why Barack Obama's Justice Department (sic) did absolutely nothing about them. Nothing.

It is the rampage of the billionaires. It's criminal. It's ongoing. And these are not victimless crimes. It is nothing short of the rise of fascism in America. Every American needs to see the evidence. Hurry while the film is still streaming.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://politicalfilm.wordpress.com/
Joe Giambrone is an American author, freelance writer and filmmaker. Non-fiction works appear at International Policy Digest, WhoWhatWhy, Foreign Policy Journal, Counterpunch, Globalresearch, , OpedNews, High Times and other online outlets. His science fiction thriller Transfixion and his Hollywood satire (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Is This the Man Who "Radicalized" Dzhokhar Tsarnaev?

The U.N. Would Never Lie to George Monbiot

The Future Children of Fukushima

Genocide and the Native American Experience

Nuclear Nightmare Worsens

Do I trust Christopher Nolan or his Batman?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 