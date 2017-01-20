- Advertisement -

"The system is screwed. It's fixed, and I hate it."

-Greg Palast

Greg Palast has made the most important documentary of the past few years. He also posted it to Facebook to watch for free. Three and a half thousand people saw the live stream when it aired, but that's simply not enough. Not only has Palast produced the documentation, but he has revealed the connections: proving that election 2016 was outright stolen by the Republican/libertarian state governors financed by the Koch brothers.

Seven million minority voters were purged from voting rolls.

Palast proves the kakistocracy, or the oligarchy if you prefer, that truly corrupts every governing institution in this country. Numerous schemes are implemented to disenfranchise American voters, particularly low-income and minority voters. The film climaxes with a roundup of all the various election fraud machinations, and the propaganda lies that sell them to the ignorant. US propaganda is well-financed, and the Koch brothers are the main source in this arena.

The billionaires have been unleashed via Citizens United, and they put their bets on Donald Trump to deliver the government to their hatchet men. The game plan is to slash and burn for the next four years, to disempower citizens and to eliminate regulations or even entire cabinet departments.

Economic devastation for Americans and obscene and increased wealth accumulation for the owners, that is the plan. The contempt with which the Kochs and their ilk hold the American people is sick and depraved

Trump's "Drain the Swamp" con has been so successful, despite all evidence to the contrary. The swamp overflows today like a clogged up toilet, with Donald Trump's extreme-right radical and super-rich cabinet appointees. Their agenda couldn't be clearer, and it is class war. Shots have been fired.

- Advertisement -

Palast's film has his over-the-top satirical stylings woven throughout. He's a character, and he does try to make it fun. That's a good thing, as these are complex plots, which is the reason they get away with them, that and the open bribery of high officials. The finest moments of the film are when he catches the perps directly lying, cuts to the truth, and then back for the next lie.

As Palast is capable of exposing these high crimes against our country, so we might want to ask why Barack Obama's Justice Department (sic) did absolutely nothing about them. Nothing.

It is the rampage of the billionaires. It's criminal. It's ongoing. And these are not victimless crimes. It is nothing short of the rise of fascism in America. Every American needs to see the evidence. Hurry while the film is still streaming.