Being the Logical Absurdity

Being the Logical Absurdity

By doing exactly what he said he'd do, isn't Trump performing a service of sorts? None of his conclusions rise above backyard clothesline talk-- conceivably the source of his strength-- but by actually putting them in operation and allowing us to witness the chaos of poor planning and worse execution that will inevitably ensue; aren't we ending whatever doubts that lurked in the most progressive minds, and hopefully in some conservative minds as well, as to their efficacy? As to the whole, knee-jerk Right Wing extremist mentality approach to solving worldwide problems?

From the start he's been stripping the GOP bare, exposing its dirty underbelly and crippled thinkers. Even his to expose Obama as Kenyan played out the rumor to its own extinction. His adherents by now have crept back to their trailer parks and bar stools, or jetted back to their corporate boardrooms; having had their fifteen minutes of infamy.

At first, it occurred to me he'd crafted the plan as some sort of service to Hillary, or vendetta to a less than welcoming GOP; but that opinion crumbled as time wore on. Far from being a nouveau Machiavelli, he's just serving a function as are we all, and in all innocence, and quite the opposite of his purported intention, as a cog in an operation so huge few of us have the perspective to appreciate what we're really about.

If the world takes us as being for what he's selling, and he maintains his present pace of dramatizing a world defined by Fox News, he will succeed in stripping the whole country down to its old underwear, reeking as it does of "Eau De Colonialism" and ready for the wash anyway. He's just the waiter, bringing us the check for the past several decades of abuse in which we've indulged, starting with the Natives and pretty much downhill ever since. The Right is often guilty of brushing off Middle East hostility as a quirk.

"They hate us for our freedom!" serves to explain the rage of several generations of oppressed Middle Easterners suddenly informed and armed, and catching up for lost time, it would appear.

The World is watching us, and either we go down with Trump's ship,

or toss him overboard, take back the wheel, and put it in worthier hands. History may thank him for highlighting the evils of the Far Right, as unconscious as it may have been on his part. The little boy who pointed out the Emperor's naked bum was clueless too. "Look Mama, the Emperor has no clothes! Now it's time to return the favor and point out that the little boy is naked too, and just as clueless.

Born in Long Island public school year in Sweden as exchange student, went to Harvard one year, Cooper Union in NYC as Art student. Have two children, one of whom is rock mogul, the other has three daughters, one of whom has two daughters, making me
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

