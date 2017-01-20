- Advertisement -

From Gush Shalom



Ugly Truth

(image by nonalignedmedia.com) License DMCA Details



PERHAPS HE is lying all the time.

Perhaps he is lying about being a liar.

Perhaps he is cheating about being a cheat.

Perhaps he is just posing as an impostor.

Perhaps he has misled us all about his misleading.

- Advertisement -

Perhaps he is a very shrewd manipulator, who has led us all into believing that he is a megalomaniac simpleton.

Well, today is President Donald Trump's first day in office.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP -- we must get used to these three words.

The only one thing that can be said with some certainty is that nothing is certain. That this man is totally unpredictable. That we are in for four years of uncertainty, waking up every morning wondering what he is up to today.

He will be the entertainer-president. As he was the entertainer-candidate. I confess that every morning, when I took into my hand the daily newspaper, the first thing I was looking for was the latest item about Trump. What did he do? What did he say? Whatever it was, it was always entertaining.

- Advertisement -

The question is: do we really want the most powerful man in the world to be an entertainer? Or an overblown egomaniac? Or a totally self-absorbed narcissist? A man who knows nothing and believes that he can solve everything?

This is a dangerous world. From today on, it will be a lot more dangerous.

LET'S THINK for a moment about the Red Button.

There are several Red Buttons around the world, and several fingers of leaders (including ours) hovering over them. Thinking about Trump's finger makes me nervous.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3