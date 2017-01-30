Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  
Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments

OpEdNews Op Eds

Behold the Real Putin and the Real Danger

By       Message Marc Ash     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/30/17

- Advertisement -

From Reader Supported News

Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin
(image by en.wikipedia.org)   License   DMCA   Details

Quietly, as the U.S. news cycle moved on from the food-fight that erupted over the veracity of reports that Russian hackers had played a key role in influencing the course of the U.S presidential election, Russian security forces loyal to Russian president Vladimir Putin moved quickly and ruthlessly to plug their intelligence leaks. A sure sign that information was flowing out of Russia in a manner unacceptable to Putin.

The reports are sketchy, but widespread among veteran Russian observers is the belief that a portrait of a purge is emerging. The New York Times cites "multiple Russian news reports" saying, "Two Russian intelligence officers who worked on cyber-operations and a Russian computer security expert have been arrested and charged with treason for providing information to the United States."

The Times goes on to cite "one current and one former United States official, speaking about the classified recruitments on condition of anonymity" as confirming that "human sources in Russia did play a crucial role in proving who was responsible for the hacking." RSN frequent contributor and former CIA counter-terrorism expert John Kiriakou notes that in Putin's Russia these are "executable offenses."

- Advertisement -

Robert Mendick and Robert Verkaik, writing for The Telegraph in the UK, are reporting that Oleg Erovinkin, "a former general in the KGB and its successor the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB)," was found shot to death in the back seat of his car under "mysterious circumstances." Mendick and Verkaik further report that Erovinkin was suspected of being a source for information contained in the controversial dossier that was made public by the U.S. entertainment website BuzzFeed. U.S. media critics like The Intercept's Glenn Greenwald alleged that the release of the dossier was premature and irresponsible. The death of Erovinkin seems to bear that out, as well as lend credence to Christopher Steele's research and analysis.

At this stage the behavior of Putin's security forces seem highly likely to indicate a harsh crackdown on officials providing information to American and western investigators concerning Russian involvement in the so-called hacking of the U.S. presidential election. This further appears to be a confirmation of assertions by U.S. intelligence officials that Russian operatives were involved in providing to Wikileaks confidential emails obtained illegally from the servers of the DNC and Clinton campaign officials.

One question that jumps out is this: why would veteran high-ranking Russian intelligence officials risk their lives to reveal to American and western investigators the role of Russian operatives in the hacking of the U.S. presidential election? The answer may be that opposition factions in Russia are as opposed to the Putin-Trump alliance as American opposition factions are to the Trump-Putin alliance.

Russian affairs analysts have for years studied interactions of the old-guard Communist, Soviet officials and loyalists in relation to the new-guard Putin regime. Putin's public position is that he is leading Russia into a new era of better international cooperation. However, his critics counter by saying that a more efficient system of international exploitation is what he is really building.

Putin's modernized empire relies on wealthy oligarchs acting as feudal lords overseeing the modern Russian Federation's satellites. Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych was a prime example. Yanukovych, a staunch Russian-Putin loyalist and a leader of Ukranian oligarchs, controlled Ukrainian affairs from 2010 to his removal from power in a U.S.-backed overthrow in 2014. Yanukovych is now in exile in Russia and wanted in Ukraine for high treason.

All of this creates the backdrop for the new and very rapidly emerging relationship between a quintessential American oligarch, Donald Trump, and the man he calls the "very smart V. Putin."

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.readersupportednews.org
Marc Ash is the founder and former Executive Director of Truthout, now the founder, editor and publisher of Reader Supported News: http://www.readersupportednews.org

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Betrayal of Cecily McMillan

Are the Oak Ridge Defendants Obama's p*ssy Riot?

Tortured Folks

Plutocrats Win Control of Congress

TPP: The Case for Treason

Bullwhips Crackin' in Northern California

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 