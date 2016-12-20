- Advertisement -



Majority of American Voters are living the hopelessness of last month and the impending nightmare of a dying democratic ideal.

I wrote this commentary in November 2016 and thought TODAY, is an auspicious moment for the posting. After the Electoral refused to heed their oath of protecting the Republic and democracy from an unfit candidate by ratifying #IT, here it goes".

I'm depressed over last week's election outcome. Normally, I'm online, but no motivation after last Tuesday's catastrophe, still reeling, disappointed and fearful.

Each citizen is entitled to vote for the candidate they believe reflects their values and interests. The DNC cheated Senator Sanders, robbing him of the nomination. I refused to volunteer for Hillary Rodham Clinton, HRC or help in any way. However, as the campaign cycle progressed, I knew, the nation stood better chances for a productive future, preserving liberal ideals with her. I reasoned, if she won the presidency, Dems might take the upper house. If Sen. Sanders led the budgetary committee, both could fight to move the country forward. Together, the LEFT stood a chance to fend off the ignorant legislative majority and block the GOP's intentions to reverse 50 -- 100 years of progress, equality.

Senator Sanders, no fan of the DNC, a civil rights icon, knew the high stakes after living through the 60's. If he put aside his personal disappointment, so could I. He recalls the time when black people died to vote, cops raided LGBT establishments, and women bled out from perforated uteri. All these hardships will return to join the uninterrupted struggles of undocumented brothers/sisters. As for the environment, HA! Get used to the "fact free reality" denying CLIMATE CHANGE, fracking pollutes or causes earthquakes. Enjoy the lead water if you can find it after super-storms like Katrina and wild fires pound the devastate your community!

Contrasted HRC against 'IT', a vocal bigot promoting violence, held segregated rallies and is a renown, unprosecuted sexual predator, with numerous pending lawsuits. . . will NOW occupy the WH in January. Yet still IT 's decades of prosecuted criminality, is less abhorrent to folks on the LEFT compared to HRC? Emails, twenty-year old rhetoric, paid speeches affiliated with Wall Street are damning offenses compared to 'IT''s agency for Putin and resurrecting white nationalism? REALLY?!!! Bullshit! 'IT' is depraved. Wall Street shysters refuse to indulge in the conman's business failures.

Christopher Keelty nails the importance of this election in his article for people voting to protect their right to live, breathe and occupy public spaces. Others invoked the entitlement of their privilege by turning to support a misogynistic bigot, candidates with no chance to win or staying home. I dislike the author scapegoating white people for sensationalist impact. It is unfair to lump any group of folks under an umbrella. However, spite from diverse quarters killed the possible election of a Sanders or Warren -- like candidate last week. A Jill Stein or liberal -- third, green party will lose ALL viability under the reign of 'IT' and his deplorable for years. [CORRECTION, I believe a liberal, progressive party can arise from an ANGRY - Revolutionary LEFT]

Again, in my lifetime a replay of the years in political exile, resembling the post Mondale election (a man I liked & respected). EXCEPT thirty years later, the GOP intends to impose new qualifiers for citizenship and stifle the shifting demographic - political power. More efforts to empower a dying minority holding the nation's majority hostage. Strategies not unlike blanket obstructionism or following a remaining vestige of American slavery, the electoral college are killing democratic aspirations. Consider folks who voted last Tuesday, may not have the right to vote in 2020 under 'IT'.

In the end, 'so called progs' who flipped, helped 'IT' win, take that pin and stick yourself, for hypocrisy trumped solidarity and conscientiousness or foresight.