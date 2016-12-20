Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Auspicious Disappointment Today, A Reflection of November 8, 2016

Majority of American Voters are living the hopelessness of last month and the impending nightmare of a dying democratic ideal.
I wrote this commentary in November 2016 and thought TODAY, is an auspicious moment for the posting. After the Electoral refused to heed their oath of protecting the Republic and democracy from an unfit candidate by ratifying #IT, here it goes".

I'm depressed over last week's election outcome. Normally, I'm online, but no motivation after last Tuesday's catastrophe, still reeling, disappointed and fearful.

Each citizen is entitled to vote for the candidate they believe reflects their values and interests. The DNC cheated Senator Sanders, robbing him of the nomination. I refused to volunteer for Hillary Rodham Clinton, HRC or help in any way. However, as the campaign cycle progressed, I knew, the nation stood better chances for a productive future, preserving liberal ideals with her. I reasoned, if she won the presidency, Dems might take the upper house. If Sen. Sanders led the budgetary committee, both could fight to move the country forward. Together, the LEFT stood a chance to fend off the ignorant legislative majority and block the GOP's intentions to reverse 50 -- 100 years of progress, equality.

Senator Sanders, no fan of the DNC, a civil rights icon, knew the high stakes after living through the 60's. If he put aside his personal disappointment, so could I. He recalls the time when black people died to vote, cops raided LGBT establishments, and women bled out from perforated uteri. All these hardships will return to join the uninterrupted struggles of undocumented brothers/sisters. As for the environment, HA! Get used to the "fact free reality" denying CLIMATE CHANGE, fracking pollutes or causes earthquakes. Enjoy the lead water if you can find it after super-storms like Katrina and wild fires pound the devastate your community!

Contrasted HRC against 'IT', a vocal bigot promoting violence, held segregated rallies and is a renown, unprosecuted sexual predator, with numerous pending lawsuits. . . will NOW occupy the WH in January. Yet still IT 's decades of prosecuted criminality, is less abhorrent to folks on the LEFT compared to HRC? Emails, twenty-year old rhetoric, paid speeches affiliated with Wall Street are damning offenses compared to 'IT''s agency for Putin and resurrecting white nationalism? REALLY?!!! Bullshit! 'IT' is depraved. Wall Street shysters refuse to indulge in the conman's business failures.

Christopher Keelty nails the importance of this election in his article for people voting to protect their right to live, breathe and occupy public spaces. Others invoked the entitlement of their privilege by turning to support a misogynistic bigot, candidates with no chance to win or staying home. I dislike the author scapegoating white people for sensationalist impact. It is unfair to lump any group of folks under an umbrella. However, spite from diverse quarters killed the possible election of a Sanders or Warren -- like candidate last week. A Jill Stein or liberal -- third, green party will lose ALL viability under the reign of 'IT' and his deplorable for years. [CORRECTION, I believe a liberal, progressive party can arise from an ANGRY - Revolutionary LEFT]

Again, in my lifetime a replay of the years in political exile, resembling the post Mondale election (a man I liked & respected). EXCEPT thirty years later, the GOP intends to impose new qualifiers for citizenship and stifle the shifting demographic - political power. More efforts to empower a dying minority holding the nation's majority hostage. Strategies not unlike blanket obstructionism or following a remaining vestige of American slavery, the electoral college are killing democratic aspirations. Consider folks who voted last Tuesday, may not have the right to vote in 2020 under 'IT'.

In the end, 'so called progs' who flipped, helped 'IT' win, take that pin and stick yourself, for hypocrisy trumped solidarity and conscientiousness or foresight.

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Bill Johnson

  New Content

Right from the title this piece is flawed and so the rest of it can not possibly reach logical reasonable conclusions since the premise and preconceived prejudices of the writer make it impossible to have neutral objective positioning. Take the second line for example:

"After the Electoral refused to heed their oath of protecting the Republic and democracy from an unfit candidate"

This is your opinion and nothing else. And just because this is your opinion does not make it real nor even right.

For you see, in the opinion of many others the electoral college did do their job in protecting this nation from an unfit evil person Hitlery Clinton. To us the electoral college fulfilled their legal requirements by choosing the better candidate and we are happy and thrilled that Donald Trump won out over someone like Hitlery Clinton.

So the bottom line here is, this is nothing more than an opinion piece, not a fact piece. And many of us think your opinion is wrong- enough of us who put Donald Trump into the white house rather than Hitlery Clinton.

So your opinion is rejected.

We are thilled and elated Trump won! Now we have a republican president. We have a republican Congress. We have a republican Senate. And we shall soon have a republican Supreme Court for decades to come since Trump says he will put in younger justices so they can live longer while on the bench unless someone does an obuma on them...

So if you are depressed over the people of this nation making the right choice, then maybe you should re-evaluate how and what you think??? Be positive. Think positive. Project positive. All you are projecting is negativity and what you put out is what comes back on you. Think about it.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 3:47:53 PM

S. Juniper

This could be both an opportunity and a wake up call. A call for people to wake up and stop thinking that supporting the "lesser of evils" will likely result in anything but another horribly corrupt machine politician and amoral insider like Clinton, Obummer, or Clinton II. It could be an opportunity and a challenge for real democrats (note the small d) to get together to support each other for real, basic change.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 5:44:20 PM

