Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

As the Democrats Press for War, the Left Must Demand Peace and Social Transformation

By       Message Glen Ford     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 3   Supported 3   Valuable 3  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/15/17

Author 4053
Become a Fan
  (32 fans)
- Advertisement -

War Party
War Party
(image by blackagendareport.com)   License   DMCA   Details

"The Left's job is to oppose the warmongers, not band with them."

As is ordained by law, at the end of the week much of President Obama's legacy will become Donald Trump's powers, including the power to detain Americans indefinitely (forever) without trial or charge, an authority the First Black President secured from Congress in 2011. Obama's wars become Trump's wars, which, if Trump follows Obama's example -- and if he succumbs to the furious pressures of leading Democrats, old line Republicans and an openly aggressive and "politicized" national security establishment -- will be expanded and multiplied. The most imminent threats to human survival under a Trump presidency flow, not from the billionaire's own belligerent instincts and unpredictability, but from the momentum of Obama's policies of ever-escalating confrontation with Russia and China -- his deliberate "pivots" towards brinksmanship on all the geopolitical fronts of Empire.

"U.S. policy is to militarily intimidate the world into submission -- a gangster's game."

It is the Democrats that have whipped up war hysteria and a new McCarthyism, attacking Trump from the Right to force him to keep Obama's imperial "surge" moving forward. With western economic power fading fast, U.S. policy is to militarily intimidate the world into submission -- a gangster's game. For the Lords of Capital and their national security servants, Obama's greatest achievement was to put the U.S. back on the offensive after George Bush's defeat and humiliation in Iraq. From their perspective, Obama has already "Made America Great Again" with his "humanitarian" military intervention doctrine, trampling every principle of international law, including the sovereignty of nations, in Libya and Syria. Trump's talk of "deal-making" with Russia and China threatens to slow the imperial offensive.

The ruling class realignment that congealed in the Clinton campaign's Big Tent sees any relaxation of U.S. military pressures against Beijing and Moscow as a prelude to imperial collapse. For them, de-escalation is an existential threat. They don't give a damn about the damage Donald Trump intends to inflict on what remains of the U.S. social safety net -- and neither did Obama, who came into office scheming to forge a Grand Austerity Bargain with the Republicans. And, if his preventive detention bill were not enough, Obama's support for creation of a "Ministry of Truth" -- officially, a joint governmental commission to police the media for "foreign disinformation and manipulation" -- screams out to high heaven that protection of civil liberties is not part of their agenda, either. Internet publications like Black Agenda Report, cited by the Washington Post as "fake news" and "minions" of Russia, will be punished for deviance from imperial "exceptionalism" and aggressive war policies.

"Trump's talk of 'deal-making' with Russia and China threatens to slow the imperial offensive."

- Advertisement -

This is all about war. The Democrats, massed corporate media and the fully mobilized legions of spooks and disinformation specialists are cynically seeking to harness people's well-founded fears of Trump's domestic policies in order to sabotage the possibility of a relaxation of international tensions. Leftists that think they can exploit the split between the Trump troglodytes (fascists) and the Obama/Clinton/Old Line GOP War Party (fascists) will ultimately wind up caught in a pincer between the two.

The ruling class is, indeed, in an acute political crisis, to match its larger, systemic crisis. The duopoly system that has served the rich so well for most of the history of the Republic has come undone, split at the seams, endangering the corporate-imposed national "consensus" on empire and war. The War Party, deploying every disinformation trick in the book, foments anti-Russian hysteria to create a mass base for its imperial agenda. They point fingers at phantom "minions" of Moscow in order to make leftists into political foot soldiers of the Pentagon, Langley and the military industrial complex. MoveOn.org moves to their beat, as does the entire Congressional Black Caucus, including Barbara Lee (D-CA), the nation's most left-leaning congressperson. Fine; they are duty-bound to go down with the Bad Ship Hillary. But the social movement activists that allow themselves to be swept up in the Democrats' offensive-from-the-Right against Trump are the biggest dupes of all.

"They point fingers at phantom 'minions' of Moscow in order to make leftists into political foot soldiers of the Pentagon, Langley and the military industrial complex."

The Democrats are incapable of agitating for anything more than defense of Barack Obama's "legacy" -- chiefly, his doomed Affordable Care Act, which was already disintegrating from its own contradictions and whose final demise will create an acute crisis that cries out for single payer health insurance, the outcome Obamacare was designed to forestall. The Left should be making that demand right now, rather than helping Democrats join with Republicans to patch together an even worse private-based system, down the road.

The precariat economy that is emerging from Obama's post-Meltdown restructuring, in which 94 percent of the new "jobs" are so contingent, inadequate and insecure they can hardly be called jobs at all, demands a National Minimum Income -- a potentially transformative leap that the Left should be loudly championing, right now.

- Advertisement -

Five years after Occupy Wall Street, the Left should finally call for the nationalization -- not fragmentation -- of the big banks, and creation of a public development bank to rebuild the national infrastructure without going into debt to private capital. Anybody that doubts masses of people will join in this demand doesn't know their fellow Americans and their deep hatred for Wall Street banks.

"The social movement activists that allow themselves to be swept up in the Democrats' offensive-from-the-Right against Trump are the biggest dupes of all."

Ferguson set the new Black movement on a course of confrontation with the Mass Black Incarceration State, in all its manifestations. Obama's legacy -- and that of the Black misleadership class that has collaborated with mass Black incarceration for two generations -- is to intensify intelligence gathering in Black communities, while dispersing Black population concentrations through gentrification. Trump or no Trump, there is no avoiding the logic of the movement's central grassroots demand: Black community control of the police. Non-Blacks on the Left must support that demand.

There is no such thing as a genuine Left that supports imperialism, but there are plenty of fakers that do, including phony socialists. How sad -- and maddening, at the same time -- that a Donald Trump can speak of "cutting down" on "regime change," while purported leftists rally to Obama's "humanitarian" military interventionism, the lip-stick on the imperial pig. The Democrats want war so badly, they are fouling their bourgeois institutional nest and bearing down hard from the Right to prevent any let-up in tensions with Russia and China. The Left's job is to oppose the warmongers, not to band with them.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 3   Supported 3   Valuable 3  
View Ratings | Rate It

www.BlackAgendaReport.com

Glen Ford is aveteran of Black radio, television, print and Internet news and commentary. He is executive editor of BlackAgendaReport.com and was co-founder of BlackCommentator.com.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why Barack Obama is the More Effective Evil

We Are Cornered: There's No Way Out Without A Fight

Talking Peace and Justice with Ahmadinejad

Americans Are Deeply Involved In Afghan Drug Trade

"We're Broke," Say the Rich, and the Poor Must Pay

#BlackLivesMatter: Chat Partners with Hillary

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mike Zimmer

Become a Fan
Author 49916

(Member since Jun 19, 2010), 6 fans, 50 quicklinks, 271 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Not much there I can disagree with.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 15, 2017 at 9:23:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 