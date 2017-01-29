- Advertisement -

Comes a time the world turns upside down, when grass eats cows. When water is solid and land is wet, when darkness becomes goodness. When the sun refuses to shine and words are redefined. As a young man, I became distressed by the Hitler Regime. I read every book in print and studied in horror. Man, killing man held no fascination. It has been going on from time immemorial, illustrating our failure as a species. What made the Third Reich, the epoch of horror was the mechanization of death. The regimentation, auditing and book-keeping of factories of death.

The normalization of brutality, the slow steady drip of media which advocates rather than reports. The creating of good guys and bad guys and good guys are always good and bad guys are always bad. Always trying to take something away from us, enemies always trying to ruin our fun. Take our jobs and cheat us out of our money. They don't look like us, they dress in funny clothes. They have their own ways and speak Hebrew. That's all that it took, the steady drum beat of "It's the Jews fault."

With a mastery of media heretofore unknown. The Nazi machine convinced most Warsaw residents that the war had been the Jews fault. The Third Reich came to power with the help of big business. Hitler promised the industrialist's fat contracts and promised depression era Germans work. They kept their word, they controlled the media, so it could be no other way. The blew out the budget on public works projects, air fields, gliding clubs, giving soon to be pilots, some place to land. Only the names have changed, "those dirty Mexican's, those sneaky Muslims."

Now under the Fuhrer principle, the leader issues orders. The order are transmitted and followed without question or modification. It's a great way to get things done quickly, there's no time to question or to understand what is happening, orders blow out like floaters from a dandelion. But then, you have no right to question and it is none of your business what is happening, "Shut up! Or you'll go too." Allegiance was the order of the day. To be a good German was to do as you're told and keep your mouth shut."

New York Times : "The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for a while. I want you to quote this, the media is the opposition party. They don't understand this country. They still do not understand why Donald Trump is the president of the United States." -- Trump Strategist Stephen Bannon

Many Germans had no animosity towards the Reich's victims, Hitler's architect, Albert Spear, wrote that when he was given his first job by Hitler, a job with status and good wages, how could he object to the Party's racial policies? When they came to the door wanting your son to join the Hitler Youth, if you said, "no" you could lose your job and your son would be beaten up. Spear also wrote, if you were looking for intelligent conversation, the Nazi's weren't the place to find it. Few were college educated and most rose through the ranks through zealotry, avarice and influence. Your qualifications didn't matter much, provided you were a good Nazi and followed orders without question. Of course, a big donation to the Party never hurt. Corruption was the name of the game; labor unions had been cancelled. Slave labor helped the industries flourish. Building a military arsenal on the quiet, made sure the money would keep coming.

So, are you a Nazi? Do you believe protestor's like "Black Lives Matter" are bad people? Do you believe they have secret agenda? That their issues are unworthy of public discourse? Then you my friend, are a Nazi.

Do you believe that protest is disloyal? Do you cheer when police mace a protestor holding a sign. Do you get excited when people are thrown to the ground and beaten? Then you my friend, are a Nazi.

But, let's decide which Nazi are you? Are you Adolf Hitler? Is it your core belief that some races are inferior to your own? Do believe the march of history compels us to confront these inferiors and bend them to our will? Do you believe it is okay, to steal their lands and natural resources? I mean, why not, they're inferior? They live in the fourteenth Century in adobe huts.

Maybe you're Rudolph Hess, a true believer who saw his sun beginning to set in the Reich. Maybe in your confused mind, you'll do something crazy to please the fuhrer, and put you back in his good graces. Or are you a more cynical opportunist, like Martin Boreman? Do you see Nazism, as your path to power and riches? You're the devil's gatekeeper, no one gets to see the top man without your approval, so you better make nice. You don't really care about Jews, one way or another, it's just the path to easy street.

Most frighteningly are the Heinrich Himmler's out there. Devoid of normal empathy and emotion. A true believer, rotten to the core. Squeamish about blood yourself. You can sign the death warrants for millions, as long as you don't have to watch. You like to strut around in your death's head uniform, complete with riding crop. You like to make chilling and verbose speeches, you're a prick and the world must kiss your ass. Are you a Himmler, do you think, they deserve whatever they get? Run over, maced or beaten, because they are inferior to you and are anti-Nazi? That would make them enemies of the state, because you're the state and you say so.

Albert Spear, was an unemployed architect. His political beliefs were tepid, he was not fanatical Nazi, but was seduced by money and power. To be unemployed and given charge of all the roads and bridge projects in Germany at twenty-six, was heady stuff. He wrote from Spandau Prison, how he'd become lost. How his feelings and emotions, had become subverted by the cesspool all around him. He was the only Nazi to ever express regret.

Hermann Goering was a WW1 flying ace, smiling and portly, he was comic relief of the Nazi Regime. Always leading charity drives and Christmas give aways. He was the architect of the bombing of Guernica and the attack on Warsaw and Rotterdam and Canterbury. He was a mass murderer and a War Criminal, a thief, a thug, a man filled with remorseless brutality, no matter how much he smiled, laughed and joked.

I saved Joseph Goebbels for the last. He was the truest of the true believers. But, he was also a technician, the mastermind of the Nazi, media manipulation. He knew well, the soldiers were doomed at Stalingrad, but continued avoiding the truth, right up to the end. He was the brainchild of the banners in German cities, "Our buildings are broken, but not our hearts." As the Allied bombing offensive intensified, Goebbels doubled down asking. "Do you want total war?" The implication that Luftwaffe would dole out punishment in equal measure, when the Luftwaffe, existed only on paper. The professional and consummate liar, the voice of a nation. The father of alternate facts, the step-father of Fox news.

This was the Third Reich, the killers of a hundred million people, now as we stare into the teeth of a Fourth Reich. I ask, Are you a Nazi?

