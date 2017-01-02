Refresh  
Any Peace On Earth For 2017? Do We Even Have To Ask?

... and it's flying backwards.
(image by daniel vojir)   License   DMCA   Details

Yesterday, an older black gentleman entered the Metro car armed with a staff - not just any staff, but one that looked as if it had been decorated in stages - it evolved into various brass fittings, symbols, a white fur band, several decorative carvings, and, a cylindrical crystal at the top. With the exception of a strap meant to fit over the shoulder, it looked almost ceremonial.

I complimented the gentleman on it, then asked about its significance.

"It came from a tree where three men were hanged," he said stoically. Taken aback, I kept silent, got off at the next stop, and left him with his testament to man's inhumanity.

I've been thinking about neo-nazis and the KKK, the fear, anxiety, and lack of peace they bring ever since.

2016 was looked upon as a disastrous year by many because it looked to be ushering in an even more disastrous era: the era of Trump, in which peace is not even an option. In Obama, we had a "transnationalist", but in Trump, we have a nationalist xenophobe with only his own interests at heart.

Wall Street Journal: Obama's Peace Prize Seven Years Later

This was the heyday of transnationalism, the philosophy that says all states--strong or weak, free or unfree--must submit to "norms" drawn up by law professors and global organizations such as the U.N. and European Union. The transnationalist view can't tolerate an exceptional nation that imposes its will on others, even with the best intentions.

With his disdain for the United Nations and his offense to countries w'eve spent decades in developing relationships with, Trump has managed to show the world that making America Great Again excludes all other countries except the ones he has vested interests in. (e.g. Russia).

And you have to agree that there is one thing that Trump will never achieve: the Nobel Prize for Peace.

It seems he will take Bush's "cowboy diplomacy" to a new low: his total ineptitude at diplomacy will make him the nation's new "diplomatic dimwit" to the laughter (and fear) of every other nation.

One week ago, we were still snuggled up into our Christmas Spirit, and like some lovely hangover, it lingered on for a few days. It was all "Peace on Earth Good Will Toward Men."

Then the reality set in: nuclear proliferation ala Trump. And ...

... more hate crimes ala Trump.

More rape of the earth ala Trump.

More sexism ala Trump

http://sacredcowsmakethebesthamburgers.blogspot.com
Rev. Dan Vojir is has been writing/blogging on religion and politics for the better part of ten years.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

