Madonna
(image by ?? N A S S E R AL N A S E R ??) License DMCA Details
Interestingly, no celebrity confessed to thinking of blowing up the White House last year, when regime change death and destruction was being visited on eight Middle East and African nations by US military[2] and Islamic terrorists funded, equipped and inspired by Saudi Arabia and other compliant US allies. [3][4][5][6][7][8][9]
Are the anti-President Trump demonstrations and riots not being fueled and featured in CIA fed[10][11] wars-promoting mainstream media because the President has condemned Obama's and Hillary's regime change death and destruction and perhaps worse, said America should be friends with Russia and China, not to mention calling his fellow Republican President predecessor a liar for "lying about weapons of mass destruction so he could invade Iraq" (and, as everyone knows, mercilessly destroy that nation taking more than a million lives)?
Madonna said a few moments later during her speech, "It seems we have all slipped into a false sense of comfort." "We?" Well, not all of us, some of us were having trouble sleeping at night as millions of Syrians were desperately fleeing to Europe to escape the fate of more than a half million Syrians murdered by well armed foreign terrorist armies fighting the Syria government of President Assad, who Obama had for five years constantly warned to step down,[12] (the terrorists often posing as rebellious citizens as in the earlier case of Libya's destruction).
These same well armed foreign terrorist armies were bringing another genocide to Iraq, whose Shiite government was out of favor with US politicians and investors for worry of it slipping into alliance with brother Shiite Iran (America's long targeted number one enemy in the Middle East.) [13]
In Somalia, where decades long US intervention continued by the Obama White House, had already cost a million Somali lives[14], by December, 2016, year millions have been on the edge of starvation.[15]
During Obama's time in the White House, US ally Saudi Arabia was, dutifully bombing thousands of Shiite men, women and children to death in Yemen, using US and UK planes and bombs.[16]
Obama for years had been waving the prohibition of sending arms that were being used by child soldiers and running what will go down in Presidential history as 'Obama's War in South Sudan,[17] horrific slaughter going on as USA tries to get China shut out of Africa's oil.[18]
For this writer the most astounding genocidal crime ordered from the Obama White House was the utter extirpation of a small but extremely wealthy African country, Africa's most prosperous democracy [19](which by the UN Quality of Life Index, had a higher rating that nine European nations including Russia), and the murder of its beloved revolutionary leader, Chairman of the African Union created to protect Africa from European exploitation, and dear friend of a grateful Nelson Mandela and of Hugo Chavez, who called him the "Simon Bolivar of Africa." This neocolonial crime against humanity was pulled off without a single video or photo of any sizable demonstration, let alone of a demonstration being fired upon, and without any investigation.[20] The CNN initiated "Gadaffi is killing his own people" being the repeated charge and pretext for bombing out Libya 'to protect Libyans,'[20][21] The confession of long term Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi during the bombings carefully unreported, "This has nothing to do with a popular uprising. The Libyan people love Gaddafi ...Powerful people decided to give life to a new era by trying to oust Gaddafi " had to go along with it. What choice did I have considering America's pressure."[23]]
From the White House, Obama, who black activist Prof. Cornel West of New York's Union Theological Seminar and Princeton University's Center for African American Studies had called "a black mascot of Wall Street oligarchs and a black puppet of corporate plutocrats, heading up the American killing machine and proud of it," mouthed a ridiculous address to the nation to explain his bombing of Libya. Obama falsely and absurdly called Gadaffi, (who had brought the poorest nation in Africa up the richest and most independent) a brutal tyrant, who had stolen the Libya's wealth, was responsible for the plane bombing over Lockerbie, massacring his people and ordering Libya's army to mass rape, weirdly citing the story of just one loosely identified Libyan woman, who was recently sentenced to prison for assault in Colorado.[24]
Eighteen weeks after this childish lying from the White House, self-righteously defending mass murder in nation with a population of six million, nearly one million Libyans were wildly demonstrating for Gadaffi and their Green Book democracy carrying a mile long Libyan flag outside Tripoli as British and French warplanes continued to bomb to protect a CIA created army of terrorists from militias and the Libyan Army led by Gadaffi.[25] One wonders if Obama ever heard about it the massive demonstration, for criminal US media never reported to a self-indulgent and indifferent TV watching American silent majority.
Just one month before the election defeat of Obama's Secretary of State, the UN felt it had to to condemn a US Drone strike in Afghanistan that killed fifteen civilians.[26] Two weeks after the election of Obama's enemy, Donald Trump, Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, of the International Criminal Court, said that she had a 'reasonable basis to believe' that American soldiers committed war crimes in Afghanistan, including torture. The international prosecutor has been considering whether to begin a full-fledged investigation into potential war crimes in Afghanistan for years and signaled that a full investigation was likely.[New York Times]
Already In 2010, the Human Rights Council of the UN put on record a report of Special Rapporteur Philip Alston on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, addressing legal issue arising from the new targeted killing policies of US President Obama. Absolutely illegal and prosecutable drone strikes ordered from the White House during Obama's terms killed 155-178 children and injured 955-1,580.[Bureau of Investigative Journalism]
Seems few people outside the USA have "slipped into a false sense of comfort."
But for Madonna inside the USA, what was 'comfortable' about African Americans, especially African American kids, being shot to death almost daily? (Features reporter for the Washington Post Lavanya Ramanathan wrote "Was the Women's March just another display of white privilege? 'Some women and men of color thought so'[27]
This writer, an archival research peoples historian working for and with former US Attorney General Ramsey Clark, perhaps the greatest defector from the US genocidal[28] establishment is certainly no friend of capitalists or billionaires. Madonna sounded pretty good when she said, The revolution starts here -- the fight for the right to be free to be who we are, to be equal. Let's march together through this darkness and with each step, know that we are not afraid. That we are not alone. That we will not back down. That there is power in our unity and that no opposing force stands a chance in the face of true solidarity. If this women's movement "of love" is trying to protect us all from an even worst capitalist exploitation than that which has gone on at home during the last seventy years of genocidal regime change bombings, invasions and bloody occupations overseas that Martin Luther King condemned as "atrocities and covert violence on three continents meant to maintain unjust predatory overseas investments," well, then all these anti-Trump demonstrations and riots will hopefully turn out to have been something needed. However, its hard to imagine the wealthy elite increasing their rate of siphoning of the nation's and world's wealth, eight billionaires now control as much wealth as half of humanity -six of them American. With a child dying of hunger every five seconds in the space age of instant world wide communication, how much further can this insanity of fractional and speculative investment banking distribution of wealth go. Seems, only World War Three could top it off.
Noting that before the election campaign of 2016, mainstream media had been preparing its captive audience for a necessary world conflict with Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, Ramsey Clark and others have been suspecting that with China set to replace the USA as the world's most powerful and influential nation[29][30][31], a faction of investors on Wall Street has had Trump, and earlier, candidate Bernie Sanders, calling for an about face from investing in cheap labor manufacturing in the Third World, and instead, to invest in building up the homeland in preparation for the coming inevitable US loss of hegemony.
This Trump proposed about face from investment and a costly use of US military abroad was fought tooth and nail during the election campaign by CIA fed wars-supporting mainstream media[10][11], owned by the ruling financial element on Wall Street whose investment portfolios have always been heavily weighted in the super lucrative manufacture of weapons of mass destruction and in the Military Industrial Complex. [see Einstein on war and media [32] Pro-wars mainstream media saw to keeping public attention on Trump's personality and avoided mention or discussion of Trump's peace initiative (though not peace with Iran, North Korea and Cuba) .
The unexpected election of Trump and win for those investors on the Wall Street seeking disengagement abroad and peace with Russia and its fast developing ally China, has brought both CIA and the media it controls to ever more ferociously blasting away at Trump. The most powerful group on Wall Street has to be depending on a third world war to protect its investments in weapons and war. [see FDR on who owns the gov. [33]
Ramsey and others are asking one another if we are witnessing the war establishment fighting for its survival. Odd happenings are popping up continually now. The CIA demonizing both Russia and at the same time projecting anger that Trump did not win the election fairly. A Secret Service agent commenting about not wanting to get a bullet meant for Trump. Trump keeping his own bodyguards. Mikhail Gorbachev warning,"World is preparing for war." A new liberal Left political force is filling the streets in solidarity with a CIA and mainstream media under attack from the President. Whew, remember what happened to JFK, who fired the head of the CIA, Allan Dulles close confidant of now ancient David Rockefeller, who, with his hatchet men John Foster Dulles, Kissinger and Brzezinski, has been running regime change genocide for seventy years.[34]
An attempt to accuse Russia and Trump of fake news has backfired, and now a more discredited and weakened criminal media renews demands for military confrontation with Russia and China. Will the sleeping public wake up and realize mainstream media must have been giving us fake news in order to sell us all the genocide from the invasion of Korea onward?
All this is happening seemingly in a cocoon while outside the cocoon a China, with over four times as many workers as the US, keeps growing in economic power at an annual rate three, or sometimes four, times greater than the US and Europe. India, Ethiopia, Philippines, Brazil, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Brazil and other emerging economies are out performing the US and Europe as well.[35]
Post Scrip
Sad for this octogenarian, with both Korean and Vietnamese family, has been never hearing any role model celebrity confess thinking badly of the White House during any of the many years of horrific genocidal bombing in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia ordered from within that White House - or during the years that saw the bombing flat (sometimes twice over) of every city and town on the entire Korean peninsula both North and South on orders coming from within the White House - or during the genocidal destruction of Iraq on orders from the White House.
1. Full text of Madonna keynote address at Women's March on Washington in NewYork Magazine article: Madonna to Women's March Detractors: 'F*ck You'
click here
2. Somalia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Libya, Yemen, Syria, South Sudan, Iraq