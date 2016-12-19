Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 3 Share on Twitter 2 Share on Facebook 5 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 3 (13 Shares)  
Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   19 comments

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Anti-Russian Feeding Frenzy instead of New World Information Order

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Deena Stryker     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 11   Well Said 10   Valuable 10  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 12/19/16

Become a Fan
  (42 fans)
- Advertisement -

It was back in the nineteen-seventies that the third world began to formally demand a New world Information Order (NWIO), due to the lack of objective information, especially in the West, with regard to both the second world -- or socialist camp -- and the third world. Had this project come to fruition, it would have required journalists to be trained and licensed by their governments, like doctors or lawyers.

newspaper
newspaper
(image by Yuya Tamai)   License   DMCA   Details

The idea was seen in the West as a threat to 'freedom of speech' so of course it didn't happen. Instead, technology ensured that the standard model became an unchallengeable behemoth. Corporate-owned media across the neo-liberal world does not protect the journalist's freedom of speech: rather it ensures that commercial messages get across to a largely gullible public. (The behemoth simultaneously complaining about the public's lack of basic knowledge about the world.)

Today, it's difficult to imagine what 'information' the Western media bases its stories on, but to hear Ann Applebaum claiming as fact that Russia 'invaded Crimea' or the BBC's Katy Kay stating that Russia is "massing its troops along its borders with Europe", shows that we are living, not in Alice's Wonderland, but in a Strangelovian dystopia. How do seasoned journalists like the two just mentioned live with their consciences? Are the pay checks beyond their wildest dreams? Have these bright people allowed themselves to be convinced by their governments' propaganda -- as if fact-checking had ceased to exist? Or is something else at work here: the fear of being dubbed a black sheep and ending up without work? (Nowhere does 'conforming' matter more to a career than in the world of journalism, in which the 'best' are those who adopt an almost prosecutorial manner when conducting interviews, a talent that can be easily turned on colleagues.) Reports of US journalists working for RT imply that they are committing treason, when in fact, they are refusing to betray their commitment to truth telling in order to keep a job in the US media.

You don't need to fact check whether Russia is massing troops on its European borders: NATO has officially pushed so far up against them that according to Professor Stephen Cohen it could hit St. Petersburg with ordinary weapons. And how to keep repeating the story that Russia invaded Crimea, when in fact, Russia has had a naval base there since the time of Catherine II! Were a few soldiers sent there to back-up the sailors at the time of the referendum? Big deal! Crimea has always been a majority Russian peninsula, and the inhabitants tried several times to hold referenda that would return them to Russia. What guaranteed their success this time was the US directed coup against their country's elected pro-Russian president in February, 2014, backed by Neo-Nazi club wielding militias. (Russians --including those in Crimea -- lost 26,000,000 to Hitler's army and even second and third generations are viscerally anti-Nazi.)

For Washington, Russian speaking Ukrainians in the east and in Crimea who fail to appreciate the benefits of US-brokered 'democracy' are Putin's pawns. As the accusations pile up, it would appear that even the most indifferent voter should begin to wonder what is behind the 'blame Russia' meme. But what is most disturbing is the appearance of so-called 'fake news' on websites like Facebook. Will the US government's version of the facts be used to tag real facts as fake news, and would this be the inevitable outcome of its refusal, in the nineteen seventies, to accept the world's call for a new information order?

It was in 1973 that the organization of Non-Aligned Nations, (a group that included over a hundred nations at its founding in 1961) first formalized its media concerns. In 1978, a 'Mass Media Declaration' calling for a New World Information Order was submitted to the MacBride Commission, a 16-member body created by UNESCO to study communication issues. (At that time, Soviet support ensured a more significant role for the UN's cultural organization than it has had since")

In brief, the NWIO called for government licensing of journalists, which the US saw as a priori censorship, incompatible with 'freedom of expression', opposed satellite broadcasting of television signals, widely perceived as a threat to national sovereignty and an unfair division of the radio spectrum in Third World countries. (A small number of developed countries controlled almost 90% of the radio spectrum, much of which was for military use.) The call protested the effects of the developed world's advertising on the developed world as well as an unbalanced flow of mass media from the developed world (especially the United States) to the underdeveloped countries. (The entire world watches American movies and television shows.) Last but not least, the emphasis on natural disasters and wars rather than on daily realities, so that people in the developed world have an idea of what life is like in faraway lands. (At the time four major news agencies controlled over 80% of global news flow.)

- Advertisement -

The United States saw all these things as potential barriers to the 'free flow of information' and especially, to the interests of American media corporations. (The Macbride Commission, a 16-member body created by UNESCO to study communication issues, questioned the role of the private sector in communications.) Officially, the US saw the NWICO (New world Information and Communication Order) as dangerous to 'freedom of the press' because it put an organization run by governments in charge of information, potentially allowing for large scale censorship. (Although there were also accusations of corruption among the UNESCO leadership in Paris, it was over the issue of communication and press 'freedom' that in 1984, the US withdrew its membership, causing a great stir in the international community. It did not return until 2003, during the George W. Bush presidency, and since that time UNESCO has ceased to be in the news").

Fourteen years after the US defection, 'news' in the West, has become unrecognizable. Is it the 'breaking news' trumpeted by television every ten minutes (between ads); is it the information carefully doled out by White House and the State Department press attaches (whose responses to journalists' questions are relayed by RT, but almost never by most US news channels). Is it what the presidents of important countries announce in their speeches (only those of the US president are given wide coverage in the US, with excerpts graciously offered to our allies). While President Putin is currently mentioned 'every hour on the hour' on US media, his speeches are NEVER featured, (not even in the alternative media, for fear of being black listed).

In the run-up to World War II, Hitler made many speeches, spelling out precisely his gripes and his plans to remedy them. The chanceries across Europe -- and in America -- knew that he was preparing for war (but hoped that soothing rhetoric such as that dispensed by British Prime Minister Chamberlain at Munich might alter his plan). Populations who will be incinerated if there is war against Russia are not privy to the Russian President's views about anything: they are fed images of him riding bareback on a horse -- or coming down a chimney as a bareback Santa on Saturday Night Live. Americans are repeatedly told that Vladimir Putin does not allow 'free speech' because his judiciary sent the p*ssy Rioters to jail, but they are not told that the bedrock of his international policy is cooperation rather than confrontation.

That knowledge would be inconvenient to our arms manufacturers and our military. (American foreign policy is not based on 'the national interest' but on the theory developed by Professor Carl Schmitt, godfather to the Neocons, that to rule successfully, governments must always provide their people with an enemy.)

The biggest purveyor of fake news, after all, is the US government and those who post 'fake news' on websites are merely taking their cue from the highest authority in the land.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 11   Well Said 10   Valuable 10  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.otherjonesii.blogspot.com

Born in Phila, I spent most of my adolescent and adult years in Europe, resulting over time in several unique books, my latest being Cuba, Diary of A Revolution

CUBA: Diary of a Revolution, Inside the Cuban Revolution with Fidel, Raul, Che, and Celia Sanchez

Lunch with Fellini, Dinner with Fidel: An Illustrated Personal Journey from the Cold War to the Arab Spring

(more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A time-line comparison of the rise of Fascism in Nazi Germany and today's United States.

Did Assad Make 'A Fatal Mistake? Read his words

The Rise and Fall of American Exceptionalism

Poland: Ukraine's Other Nemesis

On the Brink of WWIII, A Primer on Russian History-- Facts and Fantasy

How So-Called Progressive Journalists Mislead the Public

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
10 people are discussing this page, with 19 comments  Post Comment

Michael Morrissey

Become a Fan
Author 12887
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Mar 8, 2008), 10 fans, 20 articles, 9 quicklinks, 1278 comments, 75 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Excellent article, Deena. I did not know about the NWIO. It was no doubt a well-intentioned proposal, but the objections were well founded. We already have defacto information control with only embedded journalists allowed to report on wars, and government (CIA) control of virtually all the MSM, which has now reached blatant heights of transparency. The NYT dutifully headlines every bleat from "intelligence officials" without questioning the evidence (MH17, Russian hacking, etc.) and blacklist any dissent, e.g. from former intelligence officials like Ray McGovern, William Binney et al. at Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, so that the latter have to go to Russia Today (and other non-MSM outlets) to be heard, which are then demonized for being "pro-Russian" although they make no secret of the fact, while the NYT and WaPo et al. continue to pretend to be "neutral" and "objective."

So I don't think licensing and the like will solve the problem. It's up to us, and articles like yours and websites like OEN are our best hope.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 8:58:20 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (12+)
Help
 
Indent
Derryl Hermanutz

Become a Fan
Author 64335

(Member since Apr 27, 2011), 43 fans, 24 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1170 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Michael Morrissey:   New Content

I agree Michael, on both counts.

Excellent article by Deena. The MSM is the wholly owned propaganda arm of the same propertied oligarchy who own the corporatized economy. The MSM's purpose is to create mass mind -- a brainwashed Matrix of unreality -- that consents to the self-serving agendas of the owners. War frenzy -- creating murderous hatred against distant people you have never met who have done you no harm -- demonstrates the power of this mind-moulding machine. Ordinary, morally decent people can be induced to commit mass murder -- and be murdered -- by creating the delusion of an "evil enemy". The real evil enemy is the oligarchs who create the wars to advance their agendas; and their supplicant servants who create the propaganda to sell the agendas to the masses.


Hayek was right about one thing. Positions of concentrated power attract ambitious sociopaths who desire to wield that power. Hayek's error was to myopically focus on political government, and blind himself to the far more potent "private sector" corporate financial and economic powers who are creating a post-national global world order.


At the top levels of the competition there are no "rules" except "win". The victors make the rules that the losers live under. Only the most single-minded, amoral and ruthless people win the power competitions and gain the commanding heights of tyranny. Wise benevolent tyrants (like Gaddafi) who competently serve the interests of their people are a rarity. Tyrants are typically narrow-minded acquisitors who serve themselves at the expense of everybody they encounter.


Creating a globally centralized governing body for journalists and "news" invites global propaganda, not global truth-telling. The de-centralized internet offers a truly free mass medium, where non-careerists are free to report any information they happen to possess relevant to current issues. I have discovered literally hundreds of great truth-telling articles and books in links provided by commenters to blog articles like this. There is a vast treasure of true information "out there". With the blogosphere, we can help each other find it.


In Ecclesiastes the Teacher (Solomon?) reported,


"For with much wisdom comes much sorrow; the more knowledge, the more grief."


Knowing the truth -- that the 'civilized' world is ruled by concentrated ownership and power, not by enlightened reason -- may not be the road to happiness. Ignorance may be bliss. So it is rational for people -- who prefer bliss to knowledge -- to embrace the brainwashing and believe in the Matrix that is constructed for them.


People who love truth more than happiness will continue to seek truth no matter where they find it. It can be awful. You can discover you are powerless to change the awful reality of the 'civilized' world. Martyrs -- inflamed by moral indignation -- confront the beast; and are dispensed with. Prophets, social reformers and other critics of the status quo invent utopias and cast impotent stones at the beast: they are ignored or brushed aside. Philosophers stand back and observe, cognizant of their impotence to "change the world" for the better.


What is "better"? Who decides what is the "purpose" for our lives in this world, toward which we should strive? Do each of us share a common purpose? Do each of us arrive at -- "should" each of us strive toward -- the same destination? Spiritual avatars tell us to be good to one another, and resist the temptations and forsake the fruits of power. Materialists tell us spirit is bunkum, and to be materially rich and powerful is "better". Religious and secular priesthoods invent purposes and vague distant destinations, to create mass mind within a cultural worldview that justifies the wealth, power and privileges of the rulers. The mainstream mass media is their trumpet and amplifier: the pied piper's flute that trills out a compelling bastard symphony of 'truth'.


It works. The masses believe their culturally-constructed worldview is "the world" -- reality. They reject contrary truth as lies and un-reality, to prevent cognitive dissonance and preserve the coherence of their deluded mind. Certainty -- even false certainty -- is "better".


Meanwhile, counter-cultural independents publish our pamphlets and treatises that reach few eyes and change fewer minds. Despite all the independently published evidence to the contrary, the Western masses believe Russia invaded Crimea. On 9-11, 2 planes full of fuel burned down 3 concrete and steel skyscrapers. Americans believe they live in a free market democracy. Everybody believes the government issues the national money. Americans believe US imperial wars of conquest are designed to promote peace and democracy. WWI and WWII were "victories against tyranny".


The evidence of history is clear. Telling the truth doesn't change the world for the better. Almost nobody believes it. Most people don't form their opinions and beliefs via an enlightened process of evidence gathering and rational analysis. People believe what they are told by whatever "authorities" they trust and believe in. If the evidence of their eyes contradicts the beliefs they hold, people deny the evidence rather than "change their mind". People choose to believe in what makes them feel good and serves their social and economic interests. Few people are willing to seek, discover, and believe the truth, at whatever cost to their more material interests. It's like Upton Sinclair said,


"It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it."


As long as the internet remains free we can continue reporting and telling the truth to each other. Who knows? Maybe enough people will eventually believe it, and revolt against the owners/rulers of the world. Then a new group of "our tyrants" will claw their way into the power positions that govern (rule) mass society.


Or maybe we will believe the evidence of history -- that mass civilization is always organized and ruled by and for the benefit of the owners/rulers. Maybe with Freud, Kohr and Schumacher we will believe that BIG civilization's discontents are built-in, not optional. And maybe we will choose to let mad dogs battle each other; and live our own "better" little lives far from the madding crowds that flock to the power centers and burn like moths to a flame.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 2:13:47 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (11+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Deena Stryker

Become a Fan
Author 23276
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Sep 30, 2008), 42 fans, 280 articles, 50 quicklinks, 2649 comments, 10 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Derryl Hermanutz:   New Content

Thanks for this beautiful replay, Derryl, that adds so much to my effort. I think the ancient Chinese emperors echoed this gem

"For with much wisdom comes much sorrow; the more knowledge, the more grief."

when they forbade the navy from going abroad.

:)

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 2:59:45 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (8+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 2 fans, 161 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Derryl Hermanutz:   New Content
Thanks Derryl for that rich, poetic response to another excellent essay from Deena.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 4:14:05 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Indent
Deena Stryker

Become a Fan
Author 23276
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Sep 30, 2008), 42 fans, 280 articles, 50 quicklinks, 2649 comments, 10 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Michael Morrissey:   New Content
Thanks, Michael, I wasn't suggestng that we should have gov licensing of journalists today, however decades ago I wrote that every country should have an official government organ presenting the gov's case on issues, while the privately owned media does its thing. And obviously, there's no way to prevent individual journalists from spouting the gov line -- though perhaps paying them less lavishly might help. What do you think?

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 2:57:28 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (6+)
Help
 
Joseph Clifford

Become a Fan
Author 93960

(Member since Jun 13, 2014), 9 fans, 54 articles, 52 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Excellent Deena,
Do you remember "Operation Mockingbird"? The infamous Church Committee uncovered it while conducting it's famous Senate hearing on US intelligence Agencies. Seems like the CIA had this program of co-opting "journalists", and had them write favorable stories putting the US government positions in a nice way. It also had "journalists" block stores that depicted the government unfavorably. They had 400 journalists on their "team", and the web spread to other countries. Exposed by the Church Committee, it was canceled. Yeah right!!
One of these days, either you or I should write about Operation Mockingbird.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 1:32:13 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (6+)
Help
 
Indent
Deena Stryker

Become a Fan
Author 23276
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Sep 30, 2008), 42 fans, 280 articles, 50 quicklinks, 2649 comments, 10 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Joseph Clifford:   New Content

Since I was away when this was going on, you should do it, Joe.

:)

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 3:00:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
K V Ramani

Become a Fan
Author 77250

(Member since Mar 8, 2012), 25 fans, 3 articles, 10 quicklinks, 1819 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

"Are the pay checks beyond their wildest dreams?"

They certainly are pretty big. The alternative is the blogosphere that's not exactly a grand paymaster, if at all it pays anything.

Like others here, I am skeptical of the UNESCO initiative on government control of information. Isn't that the problem right now? Besides, once governments decide what information gets to the public, the concept of a fourth estate is dead.

What we really need is a questioning media rewarded for raising question, not suppressing them. Today's reward systems, e.g., massive government funds for advertisement, money from political campaign ads, etc., are working the other way. Perhaps we should look at these closely and find ways to choke off the money trail. Easier said than done of course, but it is an important factor.

More important, the freedom of the Internet has to be preserved. What could be a tool of liberation for the common people is being gradually enlisted by governments and the elite to become a tool of mind control. Who wins the tussle will decide the future of journalism.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 3:13:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (7+)
Help
 
Indent
Deena Stryker

Become a Fan
Author 23276
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Sep 30, 2008), 42 fans, 280 articles, 50 quicklinks, 2649 comments, 10 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to K V Ramani:   New Content

Your last remark is right on target.

:)

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 5:13:47 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Peter Sepall

Become a Fan
Author 500313

(Member since Oct 12, 2014), 4 fans, 112 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content
How do seasoned journalists like the two just mentioned live with their consciences?

Self delusion

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 3:32:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Indent
Deena Stryker

Become a Fan
Author 23276
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Sep 30, 2008), 42 fans, 280 articles, 50 quicklinks, 2649 comments, 10 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Peter Sepall:   New Content

Or they belong to those who would rather be on top, whatever it takes.

Actually, I think the fear of being a black sheep is very powerful.


Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 5:17:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
Kenneth Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 14 fans, 9 articles, 6 quicklinks, 1263 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

One of Deena's very best articles, and that's saying something.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 4:43:35 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Indent
Deena Stryker

Become a Fan
Author 23276
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Sep 30, 2008), 42 fans, 280 articles, 50 quicklinks, 2649 comments, 10 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Kenneth Johnson:   New Content

Thanks, Ken, that's a real compliment!

:)

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 20, 2016 at 5:15:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 24 fans, 1 articles, 1 quicklinks, 3160 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Certainly those who profit from western global capitalism understand all too well that their hegemony is in jeopardy unless they control the narrative in their respective countries.That control has been slipping away with the advent of the internet and access to news sources outside the western system. Any excuse will be employed to tighten things up no matter how absurd.

Will it work or is it too late?

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 12:53:34 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Deena Stryker

Become a Fan
Author 23276
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Sep 30, 2008), 42 fans, 280 articles, 50 quicklinks, 2649 comments, 10 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Lois Gagnon:   New Content
I think it's too late, thanks to modern knights like Anonymous and Wikileaks.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 1:17:03 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Lois Gagnon

Become a Fan
Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011), 24 fans, 1 articles, 1 quicklinks, 3160 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Deena Stryker:   New Content

I agree.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 1:38:20 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Mike Zimmer

Become a Fan
Author 49916

(Member since Jun 19, 2010), 4 fans, 30 quicklinks, 221 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Johnathan Cook has written in the past about his attempts at trying to do honest reporting for main stream UK media. He was shown the door.

Interesting read here: jonathan cook - Is the CIA editing your newspaper

"One section makes especially disturbing reading. It is the little-discussed matter of the intelligence services' deep penetration of most western, and in some cases non-western, media organisations. In short, US intelligence services -- and to a lesser extent British ones -- have for many decades fed information to sympathetic journalists in key positions inside the "free" media, working with them hand in glove. Additionally, the CIA has sought to put its own people into publications to shape directly editorial content and influence public opinion. In some cases, these people may have reached very senior positions."

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 5:02:37 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Deena Stryker

Become a Fan
Author 23276
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Sep 30, 2008), 42 fans, 280 articles, 50 quicklinks, 2649 comments, 10 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Mike Zimmer:   New Content

Thanks for this, Mike, I'm familiar with Cook's work but didn't know about his story.


Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 7:02:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Deena Stryker

Become a Fan
Author 23276
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Sep 30, 2008), 42 fans, 280 articles, 50 quicklinks, 2649 comments, 10 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

Reply to Mike Zimmer:   New Content

Thanks for this, Mike, I'm familiar with Cook's work but didn't know about his story.


Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 21, 2016 at 7:02:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 