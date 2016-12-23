- Advertisement -

With perspiration dripping from his forehead and trickling down onto the collar of his already moist shirt, Stanis loaded several of his large paintings into the elevator, shut the heavy elevator doors, and rode up with them to his new studio on the sixth floor of the Ovington Brothers Building. The paintings had come from a month-long exhibition in Manhattan, and he and Aleth were about to host a reception in their studios as a way to show off their latest work. It was early August, and both were having a busy summer. Some new commissions had come Stanis's way, but he was also spending much of his time and effort in getting his existing body of work before the public. The Manhattan show was only moderately successful, so Stanis retrenched, and began to lay down deeper roots in his recently adopted community.



Stanis and Aleth were in many ways inseparable. While they had become steadfast friends, Stanis developed an even deeper appreciation for the older artist after completing a portrait of him. They continued to work together, and their destinies were becoming intertwined. This relationship provided an additional bulwark for Stanis, who, while having become partially acclimatized to American ways, was still struggling in that regard.





Aleth Bjorn by Bjorn Family archives



Aleth Bjorn had first traveled to the United States in 1892, and was by now thoroughly familiar with the ins and outs of surviving in the social and legal systems of the United States. He was an invaluable resource for Stanis, not only as an artistic compatriot, but also in matters practical. The two had only weeks earlier taken studios on the sixth floor of the Ovington Brothers Building, and managed to become neighbors with, as fate would have it, fellow painter Leon Dabo.





Leon Dabo in his studio, ca 1910 (detail). by Archives of American Art



A tall, slender and pensive looking character sporting a well-manicured beard and mustache, Leon was a talented artist with a unique style that catapulted him to fame in Europe, but dampened his acceptance in the States. He had spent many of his early years in Europe, but upon returning to America, is said to have worked with Tiffany competitor John LaFarge on the design of stained glass windows for Brooklyn churches, later moving on to large-scale murals. In the meantime, he developed a sort of misty surrealistic style in his oil paintings that didn't quite grab American audiences. That said, he did catch the attention of Robert Henri in the first decade of the twentieth century, who, when expanding his group of 8 so-called "Ashcan" artists, included Leon in the second round of shows. In 1913 Leon was instrumental in preparations for the Armory Show that introduced the American public to contemporary trends that were shaking up the art world. Some years later, during World War I, he was a captain assigned to intelligence duty in France, and returned to the states with war hero status. Five of his paintings of the war front are among the illustrations that can be found in a volume describing the wartime exploits of the Fourth Division, to which he belonged. Thereafter, he was instrumental in the establishment of the Brooklyn Society of Artists, being one of the early members of that group. By the time Stanis arrived in Brooklyn, Leon, then approaching his sixties, had already assumed a position of elder statesman of the art scene there.



As the afternoon approached, guests began to trickle upstairs to the sixth floor of the Ovington Brothers Building. Some came because Stanis had painted their portraits. Others were friends, or friends of friends, of the artist. They included the wives of doctors and attorneys who often made their homes in the upscale Brooklyn enclave, the borders of which barely encompassed the Ovington Brothers Building before merging with Brooklyn's downtown retail district. Gradually clusters of visitors streamed up to the studios to see what new works were being shown.



Although he would later become better known as a marine painter and a Works Progress Administration artist, Aleth had a strong affinity for decorative arts. The centerpiece of his display was a wall hanging he had been working on for some time. To establish a classical, pastoral setting, the tapestry featured a bust of Pan, the Greek god of music. Surrounding the statue were four human figures, two of which were standing, the other two, reclining. All of this was set before a background of trees. The bucolic work attracted many positive comments from visitors.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

A family tradition had it that Ira and Nancy went to the same Montessori school there, and this tradition has a ring of truth, since around that time, a Montessori school is said to have opened its doors in the vicinity. At any rate, it would seem that Ira was quite pleased to have an opportunity to sit next to the attractive and shapely Nancy for the performance in question, and his journal for that day documents what for him was a fully satisfactory afternoon at the theater:



"Of the play," he says, "I can only say it was a most artistic drama in itself, most well done. Mother liked it very much, and she is a far more cold critic than I am. As far as a thriller, it kept up to the very end, and we all went out of the theater as mother said, 'with quaking knees, at the end of a perfect day.'"



Ira Glackens, far left, with his sister Lenna, below, and two friends. by Private collection



Next Page 1 | 2