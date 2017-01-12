Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

An Autocrat and a Party of Control-Obsessed Politicians Take Charge; What Next for America?

By       Message michael payne     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/12/17

Author 23439
Become a Fan
  (79 fans)
- Advertisement -

autocracy
autocracy
(image by bukuhp.com)   License   DMCA   Details

There have been times in this nation's history -- at the onset of the Civil War, the Great Depression of the 1930s, the assassination of President Kennedy, and the aftermath of the 911 tragedy -- when Americans were full of apprehension and possessed a great deal of fear about the direction in which this country was heading.

In the America of today, we have just entered into another of those troubling periods as this government has now come under the total control of the newly designated president, Donald J. Trump and the Republican Party.

All I can say is "God save America."

With Trump as the leader of this country and government, and the GOP in total control of the Congress the big question is: can the two co-exist, can they, will they work together to implement a combined agenda under the banner of the Republican Party when their political ideologies are not in sync?

These are two very rigid, unbending entities that are used to being in full control. They will vigorously pursue their own iron-fisted agendas. No matter which of these agendas are followed, the survival of America, as we have known it, is at stake. America has enough of unaddressed problems and it looks like we will have many more under the control of these two forces.

Based on what we have seen Trump do and say, and what we know about the GOP, it's almost inevitable that America is headed toward some combination of an oligarchy and autocracy; one in which a relatively small group of the richest, most powerful and influential Americans and corporations, headed by an autocrat, will control every aspect of the direction of this country and the lives of its people.

- Advertisement -

Trump just held a news conference that says a lot about how he plans to lead this country. Most of those who viewed it will come away with a picture of a very determined individual that intends to do things his own way, no matter what it takes or who or what must be moved out of his way.

He clearly came across as that egomaniac, self-centered narcissist that we saw during this election campaign; one that claims to know all of this country's problems in great depth and has solutions for every one of them; and that when he decides on how to proceed to attack them then there will be no opposition allowed.

He has indicated that he will deal with all other countries diplomatically and try to build relationships, that is, as long as they "Dance to the tunes" he plays.

So as this country enters into a period of its history that is going to be filled with great apprehension and a great deal of fear of the future, let's take a look at several scenarios that could materialize as Trump and the Republican Party proceed to govern this country. Which one or combination of their agendas will most likely evolve and what will it mean to this country and its people?

In the first Trump will waste no time in fully taking control of this government's main functions. He will swiftly initiate his autocratic agenda by appointing a right wing conservative to the Supreme Court; he will attempt to have the great wall built, start the process of deporting millions of undocumented Hispanic immigrants, and create a Muslim registry.

- Advertisement -

Trump will attempt to bond with Russia and Putin. Relations with China will deteriorate, torture of suspected enemies will be re-instated, and journalists will come under vicious attack if they dare to question anything he says or does.

In this scenario Democrats will resist almost everything he tries to do. Republicans will, at first, try to cooperate with Trump's plans to "Make America great again", especially on those parts that they feel could advance their own plans. In this scenario America will rapidly head down the wrong road leading to disastrous results.

In a different scenario which features a clash of wills, Republicans will adamantly disagree with his agenda and move to advance their own by trying to use their total control of both the House and the Senate to take charge of the direction of America.

They will try to get Democrats to help them override Trump's certain vetoes of a great deal of their legislation and get their assistance to block his attempts to move his key priorities through Congress. That will entail a massive battle for control and what we will see will resemble a political version of the Gunfight at the OK Corral.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Michael Payne is an independent, progressive activist. His writings deal with social, economic, political and foreign policy issues. He is a featured writer on Opednews and Nation of Change and his articles have appeared on many other websites (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Orwell's "1984" becoming a reality in modern-day America

Heed the Warning Signs; America is Edging Ever Closer to a Societal Implosion

How Do You Spell Sociopath? G-O-P

Ethics and Morals in America; an Endangered Species

The Beginning of the End for the U.S. Dollar as the World Reserve Currency

A U.S. President Defies Congress, the Constitution and the Will of the People; Will Impeachment Follow?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

michael payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 79 fans, 393 articles, 1793 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

All I can say is "God save America."

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 12, 2017 at 3:55:02 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 