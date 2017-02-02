- Advertisement -

United States President Donald Trump has issued a flurry of Executive Orders, in particular the one on immigration that has triggered widespread anger and condemnation. Many are saying that the order was crafted by alleged white supremacist and Trump's close advisor, Steve Bannon. Now lets not get into the murky waters of who crafted what. Let us agree that it was clumsily done and incompetently executed.

Still, presidential executive orders are tricky things -- undoing them, though not impossible, is a real mountain to climb. There are only three ways to do that. A sitting president can revoke, modify, or supersede any executive order: Presidents often undo the executive orders of their predecessors, (as Trump did with President Obama who did the same things with President Bush) but they have rarely retracted or overridden their own executive orders.

Congress can revoke, modify, or supersede an executive order if it felt that the president was acting under authority granted by Congress: But if Congress makes changes that the president disagrees with, it can expect to face a presidential veto, which it could only override with a two-thirds vote in both the House and the Senate. Lastly, courts can declare an executive order illegal or unconstitutional. But again, barring several notable exceptions , the courts do not regularly overturn presidential actions.

So barring a miracle and a political epiphany by Republicans in Congress ANY executive order penned by Trump, Bannon, Conway, Miller et al will not be questioned, debated, or overturned. Welcome to United States of Caesarism; enter Republican cowardice and complicity with an arrogant, narcissistic White House and leader. Today, in stark contrast to their rowdy, obstructionist pogrom against Barack Obama, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, are both giving President Trump a nod and a wink as he gleefully defecates all over the hallowed United States Constitution.

When a chest-thumping Donald Trump was floating his ban on Muslim immigrants' entering the United States from seven majority Muslim nations, and thrusting the country into full chaos mode, where was Speaker Paul Ryan during all this? Doing some contrived meeting on business regulations and acting like if everything was normal on the US home front.

Not to outdone, his pal, Mitch McConnell in the Senate, was also hard at "work." Not to further the advance of the American people's agenda but getting his rocks off by working to kill one of President Obama's environmental regulations that protects waterways from pollution by coal mines. So its either they both genuinely fear the Trumpion One or they are the resident experts of sycophantic toadying and "brown nosed" genuflecting that make it exceedingly difficult for their "Presidential Hero" to go to the bathroom to do "Number 2."

In order to explain this glaring cowardice by the Republican Party and the potential of a creeping modern American Dictatorship, I have to turn to a fellow autodidact, Karl Marx. Writing in The Eighteenth Brumaire of Louis Napoleon," he blamed the French upper classes for encouraging and enabling the dictatorship of Louis Napoleon. The dictatorship, he wrote, "was contained in a finished state within the parliamentary republic." He continued: "It only required a bayonet thrust for the bubble to burst and the monster to spring forth before our eyes."







Today, in 21st century America, Marx's observation and warning are particularly poignant and is an object lesson for progressives in 2017. We continues to believe that an American dictatorship of the late 20th Century type is impossible in a country where the very notion of freedom and democracy forms part of the body politic. We would like to believe that "we're exceptional" and such a thing can't happen here.

But with 80 years of progressive, liberal politics now under the gun and being dismantled, piece-by-piece, by a president hell-bent on remaking America in his own image and likeness, the possibility of an American dictatorship has never been so real. The fact is that for the past 50 years successive American presidents have been loosening and untying the United States Constitution's check and balances and constraints on unbridled and uncontrolled executive power. And in case you were sleeping, the rise of President George W. Bush signaled the final instutionalization of the "Imperial Presidency" that carries with it two concerns: that the US presidency is now uncontrollable and that it has exceeded the constitutional limits.

In fact, Marx's "democratic bubble" may well have already been burst asunder by President Trump's bayonet in the coming weeks and months, aided and abetted by Republican cowardice and capitulation to the denizens of the Peter Principle [see explanation below] that now rule and run the White House. This Faustian bargain that the Congressional Republicans made with Trump presupposes that it easy to deal with "the devil we know." But predicting how "my devil" will react, as the immigration executive order demonstrated, is anyone's guess. I suspect that some Republicans are having "buyers remorse" after their bargain in the mistaken belief that they could, by some political Houdini feat, control Donald J. Trump.

Trump's very hostility to the truth is causing some Republicans and some of his supporters a bit of anxiety. And it's not only Trump but also his closest handlers and enablers who speak about "alternative facts" and the Orwellian language of 1984. The man's strategy is clear: demonize and delegitimize any source of information that has the nerve to challenge or tarnish him -- from people to press. Consider the following: within minutes of being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, Team Trump took down the climate change page from the White House's official website. This backs up Trump's claim that climate change is a hoax developed and pushed by China.

So as the United States slides rapidly into a transition that signals the end of the American experiment with a Constitutional Republic after 227 years, and the start of a new socio-economic and political phenomenon - the American dictatorship -- the only recourse is to resist.



Recall the following: President Donald Trump has made it crystal clear that upon taking the White House, he will rid the government of even low-level civil service employees who aren't loyal to him. He continues to threaten and bully the free press, even singling out reporters by name. He will use his own ever-changing, amorphous, fantasy-laden criteria to cut off entry into the United States. And it's just a matter of time before he moves to kick millions of "others" out. Trump is demonizing groups and organizations that hold him to account in a dangerous ploy to foment anger among his base, until there is no more opposition, due to fear. He's the Fear Monger In Chief because it worked for him.

American voters seriously miscalculated and believed a snake oil salesman selling a cure "for everything." But here is still hope in the midst of this bleak picture -- I still have faith in the organized masses to resist tyranny. You see, you can fool some people some time, but not all the time.

[THE PETER PRINCIPLE: "In a hierarchy, every employee tends to rise to his level of incompetence," and that "In time, every post tends to be occupied by an employee who is incompetent to carry out its duties."]