Warning: Cannot modify header information - headers already sent by (output started at /home/opednews/public_html/populum/page.php:1) in /home/opednews/public_html/populum/functions_cookies.php on line 18
Article: Alternative Facts are BS: the eptistemology of lies | OpEdNews
Refresh  
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Alternative Facts are BS: the eptistemology of lies

By       Message dale ruff     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 5 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/25/17

- Advertisement -

f*ck that sh*t
f*ck that sh*t
(image by bettyx1138)   License   DMCA   Details


"On Bullshit" (2005), by philosopher Harry G. Frankfurt, is an essay that presents a theory of bullshit that defines the concept and analyzes the applications of bullshit in the contexts of communication. Frankfurt determines that the bullshit is speech intended to persuade (a.k.a. rhetoric), without regard for truth. The liar cares about the truth and attempts to hide it; the bullshitter doesn't care if what they say is true or false, but rather only cares whether or not their listener is persuaded." Wikipedia

My thesis is that the claim that alternative facts are real facts is bullshit, using epistemology as a mask for a defense of deceit.

Whether the global temperature is rising is not a question of faith or epistemology but of evidence. Alternative facts are not real facts but lies.

Faith is based on believing the absurd; science and logic are based on measurement and verification. Faith does not lead to knowledge but to belief.

"Tertullian's work De Carne Christi (ca. 203-206)stated "prorsus credibile est, quia ineptum est", which can be translated: "it is by all means to be believed, because it is absurd".

- Advertisement -

Earthlifting
Earthlifting
(image by Philippe Put)   License   DMCA   Details

Kierkegaard echoed this assertion in stating "I believe by virtue of the absurd."

In other words, if something can be measured and verified, we do not need to believe it; we can know it. I can know the temperature by measuring and verifying it.

Belief is required to accept as true something which cannot be empirically verified. It has nothing to do with knowledge. It has to do with conviction. I person can have a strong conviction that the earth is flat. That does not make it a fact. Whether you believe it or not, a fact is a fact....and as such is the only basis for agreement. We can disagree about whether X is a fact, but we cannot disagree about whether a fact is true or not: facts are proven truths, observed, verified, replicated. You can believe whatever you wish or are persuaded; you cannot have your own set of facts..for facts are both universal and impersonal.

- Advertisement -

The end result of this distinction is critical. Remembering that religion has started many wars, supported most, and stopped none, we can understand why Voltaire said:

"Those who can be persuaded to believe absurdities can be persuaded to commit atrocities."

Voltaire's only prayer
Voltaire's only prayer
(image by Monado)   License   DMCA   Details

Voltaire's only prayer

We might quote our own Enlightenment genius, Thomas Jefferson from his Notes on the State of Virginia:

"Difference of opinion is advantageous in religion. The several sects perform the office of a Censor morum over each other. Is uniformity attainable? Millions of innocent men, women and children, since the introduction of Christianity, have been burnt, tortured, fined, imprisoned: yet we have not advanced one inch towards uniformity. What has been the effect of coercion? To make one half the world fools, and the other half hypocrites. To support roguery and error all over the earth."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

retired, working radical egalitarian/libertarian socialist old school independent, vegan, survivor


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Leading 67% to Hillary's 19% in National Poll of 50,000

How Sanders/Stein can win the Presidency: and it's incubating now!

The Trump Secret to Wealth: slave labor/ no taxes/ propaganda.

Trump is right about critical issues to the Left, and he is winning!

Women's March costs Soros (or is it the CIA?) over half a billion today alone!

Part 1: Poverty and Crime: "We can hire half the poor to kill the other half."

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

dale ruff

Become a Fan
Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 10 fans, 63 articles, 3587 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

Defenders of Trump's Kingdom of Lies are now presenting a new form of epistemological bullshit, that "alternative facts" are real facts. I challenge this insult to truth by pointing both to the historical defense of truth and to the historical results of lying, the disasters we call disaster, war, and torture.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 25, 2017 at 3:28:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Josh Mitteldorf

Become a Fan
Author 2756
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Sep 14, 2006), 40 fans, 111 articles, 280 quicklinks, 472 comments, 11 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon

  New Content

It's not as simple as science=true and politician=lie.

None of us can verify all our beliefs, so we depend on communities to form our reality. The communties can be government or the church or experts or media (large or small), or bottom-up networks or the scientific establishment -- each of these has its merits and its vulnerabilities.


In my experience, the scientific community is less corrupt and more likely to deliver truth than Fox News or The Vatican. But money has corrupted the scientific community as well, especially money from the pharmaceutical industry, the insurance industry, and the energy industry. We can't trust everything that comes from a consensus of the scientific community to be "scientific fact".

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 25, 2017 at 4:28:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 