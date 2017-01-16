- Advertisement -



Martin Luther King, Jr.

Sometime during the next twenty-five years, as the United States slowly begins to lose economic, political, cultural and communications hegemony over the rest of the world, a much nicer, peaceful, pleasant, prosperous, free and expressively energetic America will begin to take shape. The business-above-humanity rulers of the nation finding themselves in a multipolar world led by an eminently successful China (earlier for two thousand years the world's most culturally and materially advanced civilization), will gradually permit the racism no longer useful to them to dissipate. Americans will then be free to join majority Humankind in emulating the affection prevalent in the happier societies of planet Earth. [see China Rising - Capitalist Roads Socialist Destinations By Jeff J Brown, 2016]

Within African American communities a relaxed grace, charm, nobility, joy in fellowship, brother-and-sisterly general enjoy life feeling has always prevailed, most likely for a protective isolation from the white Anglo-Saxon society that once enslaved them, an up-tight society of travail, divisiveness, aggressiveness, unkind competitiveness, loneliness, and stiffness in social contact. It therefore seems to this archival research peoples historian that the predicted future America will trend toward seeking the unity, harmony and enjoyment found in its African American communities. After all, in the long run, what produces happiness is what all sane people seek. Even today, it is increasingly African American celebrities who are bringing the most happiness to all Americans. The sounds of Black entertainers, musicians, both singers and instrumentalists, the charming smiles of graceful in movement Black football and basketball players, fill our TV screens, and increasingly it is Black comedians, who are making America and the world laugh as they project their own contagious relaxed happiness.

How strange then is the fact that the African American community is, and has been, either openly or indifferently, supportive of white racist regime change imperialist bombings, invasions and bloody occupations in smaller nations of people of color. [Civil Rights Leaders, Progressives, Family, Will Again Betray Martin Luther King on His Birthday, 1/13/2015, OpEdNews]

One reason must be that most African Americans, especially those under sixty, have never heard that Martin Luther King called them "atrocity wars and covert violence on three continents since 1945 to maintain unjust predatory investment in countries overseas," and never heard that King had angrily castigated his government for "taking the black young men who had been crippled by our society and sending them eight thousand miles away to kill and diein extraordinarily high proportions relative to the rest of the population."[1][2]

While their government insanely takes millions of non-white people's lives overseas, America's beloved Black celebrities, shirking their role model responsibly either out caution or lack of interest, have cooperated by their silence with an insidiouscriminal mainstream media half century total blackout of Martin Luther King's anguished cries,"The greatest purveyor of violence in the world is my own government" and "Silence is betrayal," outcries that in 1967, shook the world and made headlines in bold capital letters on every major newspaper's front page the morning after Rev. King in anguish, held his fellow Americans, and himself, responsible for continuous horrific death and destructionin poorer countriesfor "refusing to give up the privileges and pleasures that come from the immense profits of overseas investments." [2] (The imperialist mainstream media that today obsequiously hails King as a saintly patriotic American alongside of America's first Black president, vilified King as a traitor until he was silenced one year later in a pool of blood. [3])

What else could one imagine contributing more to African American support for regime change death and destruction and Black celebrity silence, than the continual betrayal of Martin Luther King by his closest friends, leaders of the civil rights movement who have all gone on to political careers as officials within the very genocide producing government King condemned and thereby earned a bullet to his brain for having threatened the profitability of trillions of dollars invested in the conquering of Vietnam and other small nations seeking independence. [4]

Lastly, the most important reason why so many African Americans support U.S. genocidal military action among colored peoples overseas, (even though thousands more Black GIs have been killed fighting for white supremacy overseas than African Americans in the streets of U.S. cities [5]), has to be that TV programing of deceit, indulgence, fear, simple minded fake news and false patriotism that has sold the dozens of genocidal US bombings, invasions and occupations in poorer non-white populated nations as a heroic defense of America.

It is the same reason the majority of all Americans either willingly participate, support, acquiesce or are indifferent to what criminal media calls necessary 'wars' to protect America. Media eventually coins each US 'humanitarian intervention' a 'war,' because the word war brings bravery, glory, and excitement to mind and sets up excuses of US killing innocents with 'Well, war is war!' and 'Bad things happen in war.' The last real war was World War Two, everything since being U.S. crimes against humanity and crimes against peace as described in the Nuremberg Principles of International Law that were used to hang Nazis.

Consistent with the above history presented (and documented in End Notes), in the recent presidential election (a choice between two candidates of capitalism oriented political parties), African Americans voted overwhelming for the candidate infamous as Secretary of State for having proudly managed regime change death and destruction in nine nations of colored population. Again, what played a critical role in this past election was the CIA fed cartel of entertainment and information media corporations owned principally by investors in the Military Industrial Complex, who for decades have invested in profitable but illegal and unconstitutional use of the nation's Armed Forces, CIA, sanctions and air frequencies that belong to the American public.

As new sources of information become available in a multipolar world in which the domination of an imperialist U.S.A., run by capitalists who confuse and exploit the poor at home as well as abroad, is ended by the rise of a supremely confident socialist China, African Americans will figure out that those ruling white imperialist businessmen, frightened by the riots after King's assassination, promoted a silenced King, murdered by a conspiracy of federal and local government officials [ ], upstairs to number one American hero in order to get his image as a revolutionary off and out of the streets of African American neighborhoods.

Eventually enough African Americans will understand the racist genocidal trick white imperialist media have played on them for a half century, constantly repeating up King's "I have a Dream" and making sure no mention is ever read or heard of their hero's four years later nightmare sermon, a thundering condemnation of America's genocidal wars on the poor overseas given at New York's Riverside Church on April 4th, 1967, Beyond Vietnam - a Time to Break Silence, followed later that month by Why I am Opposed to the War in Vietnam: "We have corrupted their women and children and killed their men - children, homeless, without clothes, running in packs on the streets like animals... children degraded by our soldiers as they beg for food, children selling their sisters to our soldiers, soliciting for their mothers. We have destroyed their land and their crops. we poison their water as we kill a million acres of their crops. as the bulldozers roar through their areas preparing to destroy the precious trees... they languish under our bombs and consider us, not their fellow Vietnamese, the real enemy. They move sadly and apathetically, primarily women and children and the aged, as we herd them off the land of their fathers into concentration camps where minimal social needs are rarely met. They know they must move on or be destroyed by our bombs..."we may have killed a million of them, mostly children." [2]

As African Americans become aware of their having been taken in by white imperialist run monolithic mainstream media TV's increasingly integrated and black programing and understand the horrors of the death and destruction America has brought to dozens of non-white populations overseas, King betraying leaders of a wars supporting civil rights movement will lose all credibility. King's civil rights movement friends Andrew Young, Jessie Jackson, Julian Bond and John Lewis, (a few of whom had held the dying King in their arms), all went on to lucrative political careers serving the war establishment as the killing abroad that King gave his life to fight, went on. Traitors of King will be replaced by new civil rights leaders who respect King's warning that "There will be no progress on issues of social injustice at home, while we go on killing the poor overseas at a cost in human and financial resources that make that progress at home impossible."[1] The few Black leaders, that truly did follow in King's footsteps, but were unable to overcome the overwhelming power of mesmerizing media, will be immortalized alongside of King. Louis Farakhan of the Nation of Islam, Obama's former pastor, the fiery Rev. Jeremiah Wright, who was ridiculed for sermonizing "God damn America for her crimes against humanity!" and outspoken Cornel West, Prof. Cornel West of New York's Union Theological Seminar and Princeton University's Center for African American Studies who often called America's first imperialist African American President, "a black mascot of Wall Street oligarchs and a black puppet of corporate plutocrats, heading up the American killing machine and proud of it," and kept pointing out that Obama was put in office by arch criminals like David Rockefeller to fool the non-white world into believing America with a black president would be less imperialist and less murderous.

Your author suspects eventual disgust for Black clergy's fifty years of betraying King and copying white clergy support for genocidal regime change bombings, invasions and occupations will bring African American communities a measure of freedom from control of 'patriotic' organized religion. In a multipolar world African Americans might come to remember their enslaved African ancestors had had their own sophisticated beliefs regarding the eternal and life's mysteries before the white conquering sword and musket brought enforcement of the cross.

When the African American community, still solidly unified by its traditions of brother-sisterly nobility and relaxed enjoyment of life, has access to unburied confident anti-capitalist and pro justice and peace motivated teaching guidance of their martyred King's last year of life, that well recognized African American congeniality can be expected to be the model for a new and happier U.S.A.

Post Script:

Today, we live in a world of televised upside down perception, permanently distorted like the mirrors in a fun house. We are mis and dis educated already as children by sources of information almost entirely owned by investors in the neocolonialist, imperialist style, illegal and genocidal use of national armed forces, secret services, organized religion and monolithic media. These ubiquitous sources of information mold our thinking for the ultra massive commercial profit of that 1/10th of one percent of Americans illicitly maintaining power over society. A monolithic media cartel, owned by our ruling speculative investment banking industry, inculcates both unnatural desires that are pernicious and detrimental to our well being and animosities that are used to make continuous genocide acceptable and seen as needed. Criminally monopolized media make sure their captive audiences have zero interest in a million murdered Iraqi children in our Western in-human de-civilization. The monopolized sources of entertainment and information criminally mis-inform, dis-inform and instill the fraudulent fears that have built an infantile acceptance of continual neocolonial genocide as necessary to protecting America.

