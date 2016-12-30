Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  
Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments

OpEdNews Op Eds

Absolute madness has gripped "official" Washington

By       Message Dave Lefcourt     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 12/30/16

- Advertisement -

GET PREPARED for More EVIL and FALSE FLAG ATTACKS in 2015 - Build up to WW3 & GLOBAL RESET SUBSCRIBE to ELITE NWO AGENDA for more on Coming FALSE FLAG ATTACK / NEW WORLD ORDER / ELITE / GOLD / SILVER / BITCOIN ...
GET PREPARED for More EVIL and FALSE FLAG ATTACKS in 2015 - Build up to WW3 & GLOBAL RESET SUBSCRIBE to ELITE NWO AGENDA for more on Coming FALSE FLAG ATTACK / NEW WORLD ORDER / ELITE / GOLD / SILVER / BITCOIN ...
(image by YouTube)   License   DMCA   Details

There is no other way to put it, the non-stop demonizing and provoking Russian President Vladimir Putin and nuclear armed Russia is absolute insanity.

Read investigative reporter Robert Parry's latest, "Escalating the Risky Fight with Russia" [1] with his thorough analysis of the Russia bashing by the Obama administration, the neo-con and liberal interventionists, the New York Times, Washington Post editorial writers plus the reactionary fools in Congress pushing for "crippling sanctions against Russia" and one comes away believing madness has gripped "official" Washington and all its complicit enablers.

Accusations, allegations abound yet no factual evidence is given to substantiate Russian hacking in the election favoring Trump. Russia's successful intervention in Syria on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad is condemned as is the recent liberation of the people from the beheading al Qaeda jihadist terrorists in east Aleppo by the Syrian Arab Army. After the US inspired coup in Kiev, Ukraine in 2014 it was Russia "invading" Crimea rather than the reality of the Russian military legally stationed in Crimea preventing any violence and assisting the mostly Russian speaking people in Crimea to vote overwhelmingly in a referendum to secede from Ukraine and join the Russian Federation. Or Russia "invading" in eastern Ukraine on the side of the Russian speaking people when in fact it was the post government in Kiev sending in its "Right Sector" neo- Nazi militias to invade and kill the ethnic Russian speaking population in the east. Or the downing of the Malaysian passenger jet in July, 2014 immediately blamed on the Russian backed rebels in eastern Ukraine when in fact it was only the post coup Kiev governments forces that had ground to air missiles and fighter jets capable of downing the airliner.

Then there was Putin accused of building up his military forces to invade the Baltic countries of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. An inane accusation considering Putin is no fool as all NATO countries would then be required to come to their aid.

What seems gone down the western "memory hole" is the agreement between the Bush Sr. administration and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1989 that NATO would not "move one inch to the east" if East and West Germany were allowed to reunite.

That pledge was first reneged by Bill Clinton, then "Dubya" Bush and now Obama with NATO expanding to all the former "Warsaw Pact" countries of Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Albania, the Baltic countries of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia and the former Yugoslav countries of Croatia and Slovenia. Then with the US backed coup in Ukraine in 2014, though not a member, NATO is literally on the doorstep of Russia.

- Advertisement -

Such provocations are not lost on Putin or the Russian people who are no longer the pathetic remnants of Russia under President Boris Yeltsin after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

As Putin related to the Russian Defense Ministry prior to the Christmas holiday, "We can say with certainty: We are stronger than any potential aggressor". "Anyone". Undoubtedly this was meant not only for the Russian people but also "official" Washington.

The question is: Is anyone in "official" Washington listening? Or are they so consumed with their own self importance, arrogant, exceptional, entitled of the "indispensible" country believing its "Full Spectrum Dominance" hypothesis still prevailed, that Russia remains a two bit non entity that eventually will accept US hegemony or crumble under some neo-con inspired "regime change".

Consider, the Soviet Union suffered some 27 million casualties during WWII. No family was left untouched by Hitler's Nazi invasion. The Russian people know war and its tragic consequences. They do not want war but are prepared to defend their country at all costs.

Yet madness has gripped "official" Washington with regards to Russia.

- Advertisement -

While a new administration is coming to power in three weeks and Trump has indicated he wants to work with Putin it may be stretch to expect him to pull it off considering the neo-cons have been in control of US foreign policy and want no detente re-set with Russia.

From here this is Trump's most important foreign policy challenge. Let's hope he prevails.

[1] "Escalating the Risky Fight with Russia", by Robert Parry, OPEDNEWS, December 29, 2016

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

dglefc22733@aol.com
Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Go To Commenting
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

An Ominous Foreboding, Israel vs Iran

The Evolving Populist Political Rebellion in the Arab World

A Nuclear War Would Be Insane

The Rich Get Richer, the Poor Get Poorer, While the Middle Class Gets Decimated

CIA in the Crosshairs

Iran Offers 9 Point Plan to end Nuclear Crisis, U.S. "No thanks".

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 