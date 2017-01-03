A requiem for Hillary
Hillary Clinton's had her day
She used to schmooze
With Wall Street execs
Raised money lots of money
Her campaign platform had
Fourteen or thirty three
Or eighty nine
Points
Everybody said "I'm with her!"
She was going to be our
First
Woman
President
Then something happened
Something impossible something
Predictable
All across the heartland
In Saginaw and Oshkosh and Rocky Ford
And places in between
A 'deplorable' white voter
Slammed the curtain behind him and
Hit a different button
It was curtains for Hillary
It was all she wrote.
-- Tom Huckin