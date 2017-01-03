Refresh  
A Requiem for Hillary

A requiem for Hillary


Hillary Clinton's had her day
She used to schmooze
With Wall Street execs
Raised money lots of money
Her campaign platform had
Fourteen or thirty three
Or eighty nine
Points
Everybody said "I'm with her!"
She was going to be our
First
Woman
President
Then something happened
Something impossible something
Predictable
All across the heartland
In Saginaw and Oshkosh and Rocky Ford
And places in between
A 'deplorable' white voter
Slammed the curtain behind him and
Hit a different button
It was curtains for Hillary
It was all she wrote.



-- Tom Huckin
Tom Huckin is a citizen activist living in Salt Lake City, Utah. His favorite poem is Yeats's "The Second Coming," which though written 90 years ago uncannily depicts the time we're now living in.

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Tom Huckin

For me the third to last stanza is the heart of the poem. When Election Day dawned, I assumed Clinton would win. When I went to bed that night, I was in shock yet somehow not surprised by her defeat.

It was the strangest election I've ever experienced, and I think most Americans are still trying to come to terms with it.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 3, 2017 at 3:56:20 PM

Author 0
